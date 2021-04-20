High school playoffs for spring sports begin this week with lacrosse

What a difference a year makes for high school sports in South Carolina.

Last year at this time, the spring sports season had been shut down due to COVID-19. Senior athletes were not given a chance to compete in their final year of eligibility. Teams with state championship aspirations were left wondering what might have been.

But the 2021 spring sports season has moved forward with little to no complications and the opportunity to compete for state titles is quickly approaching.

The spring sports playoffs begin this week with lacrosse. The Wando boys and girls opened the Class AAAAA playoffs with first-round games April 20. The Class AAAA playoffs begin April 21 and include all other classifications because of the low number of schools competing in lacrosse. Bishop England is the top seed in the girls' bracket and is gunning for its fifth consecutive state championship. The Bishops host St. Joseph’s Catholic of Greenville in the first round.

In other girls' matches, Philip Simmons is at Hilton Head, Academic Magnet is at A.C. Flora, Catawba Ridge is at Lucy Beckham and May River is at Oceanside Collegiate.

In the boys' Class AAAA contests April 21, James Island is at Greenville, Catawba Ridge is at Oceanside Collegiate, Myrtle Beach is at Lucy Beckham and Academic Magnet is at Bishop England.

The state championship matches are set for April 30 and May 1 at Irmo High School.

State soccer rankings

The S.C. High School Soccer Coaches Association released its most recent statewide soccer rankings with the state playoffs set to begin the first week of May.

In Class AAAAA, Wando is ranked second in both the boys and girls list. Ashley Ridge is ranked sixth in the boys and Stratford is 10th.

The James Island girls are No. 1 in Class AAAA, off to a 13-1 start. The James Island boys are second in the AAAA list.

Bishop England sits atop the Class AAA boys' rankings with a 12-2 record. Oceanside Collegiate is ranked second and Academic Magnet is ranked third.

The Class AAA girls' rankings have Oceanside at No. 1, Academic Magnet at No. 2 and Bishop England at No. 3.

In Class AA, Philip Simmons is ranked fourth and Woodland sixth in the boys' list, while Philip Simmons is ranked seventh in the girls' rankings. Palmetto Scholars Academy is ranked fourth in Class A boys.

In SCISA, Charleston Collegiate is ranked second among Class AA/A programs. Pinewood Prep is ranked second in AAA girls, followed by Porter-Gaud at No. 4 and First Baptist at No. 5.

Porter-Gaud’s boys team is ranked No. 1 in AAA with Pinewood Prep checking in at No. 5.

SCISA state track and field

Porter-Gaud will serve as the host school for the SCISA state track and field championships on May 1. Porter-Gaud’s program will again contend for the Class AAA title in boys and girls, while Ashley Hall is expected to contend in AAA girls. Palmetto Christian is a perennial state contender in Class AA.

State playoffs in the other spring sports, for SCHSL and SCISA schools, will begin in the second week of May.

National wrestling championships

Several local wrestlers will compete for All-America honors this weekend at the 2021 High School Nationals in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Among the local participants are Fort Dorchester’s Chandler Amaker, Rayshawn Springs and Nathan Gates; Summerville’s Gavin Butler and Ben Guilliam; J.J. Peace of Cane Bay and Micah DiCarlo of Wando.

The top eight finishers in each weight class receive All-America status.