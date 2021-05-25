High school notes: SC Baseball Coaches Association select all-state teams for 2021

Prep spring sports athletes made up for lost time in 2021, managing to complete full seasons just a year after being totally shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
State championships for spring sports have now been decided except for two, baseball and softball. The Upper and Lower State championship series are underway this week, with state championships in the five SCHSL classifications to be decided next week.
With the completion of sports seasons comes the release of various all-state and all-region teams, selected to honor the top performers from 2021. These lists are made a little more special after not having any all-state or all-region teams a year ago.
The S.C. baseball coaches association announced their 2021 all-state teams in each classification, as well as region and state players of the year. Locally, 14 players were selected.
Berkeley pitcher Chevy Wrenn was tabbed as the Region 7-AAAAA player of the year, and West Ashley pitcher Alex Smalls is the Region 8-AAAAA player of the year.
Wrenn and Smalls are joined on the AAAAA all-state team by Cole Messina, Aidan Hunter and PJ Morlando of Summerville, and Tyler Christmas of Fort Dorchester.
James Island’s Hogan Garner is the lone selection for the Class AAAA all-state team. Bishop England’s Daniel Brooks is the Region 8-AAA player of the year, with teammate Chase Loggins joining him on the AAA all-state team.
Tripp Williams of Philip Simmons is the Region 6-AA player of the year. Tristan Skipper of Philip Simmons and Jake Herndon of Woodland also are Class AA all-state picks.
Jacob Crabb of Palmetto Scholars Academy is the Region 7-A player of the year and a member of the Class A all-state team. Also selected in Class A is Clay Schaffer of Lowcountry Leadership.
Another state track standout
Lost in the shuffle of all of the great performances at the state track and field championships over the weekend was another outstanding accomplishment by Brett Jones of St. John’s High.
Jones, an eighth-grader, won two gold medals at the Class A state meet on Saturday. Jones won gold in the javelin and in the discus. Her javelin throw of 126 feet, 2 inches was the second best in the five classifications.
Region honors
Region 8-AAAAA boys tennis
Summerville – Sam Dimuzio (player of the year), William Wimberly, Edward Naval. West Ashley – Cheng Sun. Fort Dorchester – Kevaughn Williams, Daniel Clayborn. Ashley Ridge – Daniel Schmedeke, Ryan Daley. Coach of the year – Jessie Gladis, Summerville.
Region 8-AAAAA boys golf
West Ashley – Ryan Bozard, (player of the year), Luis Thompson, Simon DiMaggio. Summerville – Josh Traylor, AJ Martino. Ashley Ridge – Wade Mizell, Wyatt Mizell. Coach of the year – Patrick Ging, West Ashley.
Region 7-AAAA girls soccer
Beaufort – Quinn Wilson (player of the year). James Island – Maggie Gardner, Kaitlyn Overla, Taylor Hurteau, Lillian Ray, Alexis Spivey, Alarie Hodge. Hilton Head – Julia Willey, Abbie Lainhart, Addie Trew, Claire Sanford. Bluffton – Leyla Dubs, Gwenna Townsend. Colleton County – Sierra Obenaus. Coach of the year – Kim Cohn, James Island.
Region 7-AAAA boys lacrosse
May River – Rob Gadomski (player of the year), Brooks Van Esselstyn, Jacob Bollinger, Rett Harrell. Lucy Beckham – Ryan Weis, Jake Leland, Garrett Coombs, Grant Bushey. James Island – Beecher Brown, Camp Hagood. Hilton Head – Kyle Kirkpatrick, Isaiah Shatz, Amare Ford. Coach of the year – Matt Loda, James Island.
Region 7-AAAAA boys tennis
Wando – Cameron Davies (player of the year), Jack Hughes, Parker Davis. Stratford – Ben Martin, Brady Hurd. Berkeley – Josh Gianelli, David Gianelli. Cane Bay – Jonah Streff, Julian Kimsey. Coach of the year – Charlie Painter, Wando.
Region 7-AAAAA boys golf
Stratford – Blake Lee (player of the year). Wando – Tyler Taber, Edward Orr, Harry De Grood, Sidak Chawla, Jacob Keener. Berkeley – Fleet Murphy. Coach of the year – Gerald Lloyd, Wando.
Region 8-AAA soccer
Boys: Bishop England – Nick DeFazio, Zander Mullen, Christopher Richardson, Zachary Michael, Benjamin Lordi. Oceanside Collegiate – Michael John Perry, Dominick D’Elia, Ted Van Thullenar. Academic Magnet – Jake Myers, Pope Kennedy. Hanahan – Seth Long. North Charleston – Kevin Vidal.
Girls: Oceanside Collegiate – Jordan Carretta, Julia Cosgrove, Shae Baldwin, Hannah Denton, Korbin Heyward. Academic Magnet – Gracie Mochizuki, Kaylin Morris, Marie Archambault. Bishop England – Kayla Vroman, Lauren Berrigan. Hanahan – Alani Hall. Battery Creek – Natalie Cruz-Woodley.