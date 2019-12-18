The Bishop England boys basketball team has not been ranked in the early polls released by the S.C. Basketball Coaches Association. The Bishops may well be the state’s best kept secret in Class AAA, l but if they continue on their current track, people surely will take notice.

Led by veteran coach Bryan Grevey, the Bishops have opened the 2019-20 season with seven straight wins, including victories over Class AAAAA squads Wando and Summerville. Grevey has eight seniors on the 2019-20 roster and experience is a strength.

Versatility and depth is another calling card for this year’s team. Already this season, seven different players have scored in double figures, six of those players more than once.

Senior point guard Patrick Antonelli, senior wing Aidan McCool and junior forward Daniel Brooks all average around 13 points per game. Brooks has posted a season-high of 30 points, while McCool has scored at least 17 points in three games with a high of 26.

Antonelli has twice posted a double-double and has reached double figures in five of the first seven games.

The roster also includes eight juniors. With the exception of Brooks, most of the heavy lifting, however, comes from the upperclassmen. Seniors Thomas Michel, Cam Costa and Jack Rider have also scored in double figures this season.

Signing Day

Fort Dorchester defensive linemen Emmanuel Johnson and Brandon Johnson will sign their college letter-of-intent on Wednesday in a ceremony at the school.

Emmanuel Johnson, named the South defensive most valuable player at Saturday’s North-South all-star game, is signing with Georgia Tech. The 6-4, 255-pound end also had offers from Wake Forest and Tennessee.

Brandon Johnson, a 6-3, 290-pound tackle, is signing with the U.S. Naval Academy. He also played in the North-South all-star game, recording an interception.

Fort Dorchester linebacker Darryle Ware, participating in this week’s Shrine Bowl activities, has announced he will accept a preferred walk-on opportunity to South Carolina.

Summerville offensive lineman Adam McKanna, also a member of the S.C. Shrine Bowl team, will sign his papers to the University of Rhode Island in a ceremony on Facebook on Wednesday.

DuPre wins 600

West Ashley boys basketball coach Ronnie DuPre picked up his 600th career coaching victory last week in a win over Philip Simmons. The Wildcats are off to a 5-2 start this season.

“We return the least amount of experience this year than we ever have so everyday is challenge,” the coach said. “Getting 600 is a nice accomplishment but my focus is on this team and winning as many as we can.”

Meggett added to Shrine Bowl

Late last week, Berkeley receiver Hakeem Meggett was added to the S.C. Shrine Bowl roster, replacing an injured player that was previously selected.

The 6-4 receiver finished this season with 62 receptions for 1,062 yards and 16 touchdowns.

OCA lineman award

Oceanside Collegiate offensive lineman Monroe Freeling was selected Team Captain for Team Adizero in the Adidas FBU Freshman All-American Bowl being played in Naples, Florida on Wednesday night.

Monroe is 6-6, 240-pound tackle and has received high praise from coaches and recruiting analysts for his performance in practices all week. He projects to be a top prospect for the class of 2023.