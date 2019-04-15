The drive for a state championship in lacrosse begins for S.C. High School League teams on Tuesday with several Lowcountry programs expected to be in contention.
Wando’s boys team enters the Class AAAAA tournament as the two-time defending state champion. The 14-2 Warriors are seeking a fifth consecutive state title and their seventh state title overall.
Wando’s opening-round opponent is Chapin (7-8). River Bluff is the other No. 1 seed in the Lower State bracket, while Fort Mill and Riverside are the top seeds in the Upper State.
Oceanside Collegiate is the defending state champion in boys Class AAAA and is the third seed in the Lower State bracket. The Landsharks, along with second-seeded Academic Magnet, drew a first-round bye and will play on Thursday in their opening match.
Fourth-seeded Bishop England opens the AAAA playoffs on Tuesday, hosting St. Joseph’s Catholic of Greenville.
In the Class AAAAA girls, Wando (13-5) is a top seed in the Lower State, along with Chapin. The Warriors host Spring Valley (6-8) on Tuesday night. Five-time state champion J.L. Mann is the favorite in the Upper State.
Bishop England’s girls are seeking a fourth consecutive state title, their third as a AAAA program. The 16-0 Bishops have a first-round bye and are the top seed in the Lower State.
Second-seeded Oceanside Collegiate also has a first-round bye while Academic Magnet, seeded 12th, is playing at fifth-seeded Bluffton on Tuesday.
The state finals are scheduled for April 27 at Irmo High School.
The SCISA girls state finals will be contested on Wednesday at Porter-Gaud. The defending champion Cyclones will take on area rival Ashley Hall at 5 p.m. The two schools are the only SCISA schools that field a team.
State lacrosse playoffs
Tuesday first-round games
Class AAAAA girls
Spring Valley at Wando, 5:30 p.m.
Class AAAAA boys
Chapin at Wando, 7:30 p.m.
Class AAAA girls
Academic Magnet at Bluffton, 6 p.m.
Class AAAA boys
St. Joseph’s at Bishop England, 5 p.m.