High School Football: West Ashley running back named player of the week

West Ashley running back Jahleel Porter is The Post and Courier's high school football player of the week after leading the Wildcats to a 49-14 victory over Stratford on Friday.

Porter, a junior, rushed for 327 yards and scored 6 touchdowns. He eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark in seven games. West Ashley finishes the coronavirus-shortened season with a 5-2 record.

Lowcountry honor roll

Zolten Osborne, Fort Dorchester – 327 passing yards, 4 TDs

Dwayne Wright, Fort Dorchester – 146 rushing yards, 3 TDs

Keith Desaussure, Fort Dorchester – 9 receptions, 168 yards, 2 TDs

Braden Pritchard, Wando – 280 passing yards, 3 TDs

Peter Vardzel, Wando – 7 receptions, 146 yards, 2 TDs

Demetri Simmons, Goose Creek – 186 rushing yards, 2 TDs

Keory Ancrum, James Island – 3 TFLs, 3 sacks

Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian – 307 passing yards, 3 TDs; 2 TDs rushing

Carson Rourk, Palmetto Christian – 4 receptions, 180 yards, 1 TD; 8 tackles, 1 interception

Connor Black, Ashley Ridge – 120 passing yards, 37 rushing yards, 1 TD

Michael Owens, Bishop England – 14 tackles

Charlie Ranney, Bishop England – 13 tackles

Peyton Woolridge, Philip Simmons – 116 rushing yards, 1 TD

Tripp Williams, Philip Simmons – 110 passing yards