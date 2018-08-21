West Ashley quarterback Kenyatta Jenkins is The Post and Courier's Lowcountry high school football player of the week after leading the Wildcats to a 25-22 season-opening victory over Cane Bay on Friday. Jenkins completed 11 of 14 passes for 111 yards, and ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns.
Football Honor Roll
Tyrus Richardson, St. John’s – 188 all-purpose yards, 85-yard kick return TD
Chris Littlejohn, St. John’s – two sacks, three forced fumbles
Stephen Schlosser, Academic Magnet – 117 passing yards, 152 rushing yards, 3 TDs
Eric Tuttle, Berkeley – 197 passing yards, 2 TDs
Keshawn Wicks, Berkeley – 143 rushing yards, 4 TDs
Colby Weeks, Dorchester Academy – 184 passing yards, 106 rushing yards, 2 TDs; 11 tackles, interception
De’Andrae Sabb, Fort Dorchester – 142 passing yards, 2 TDs; 65 rushing yards, 2 TDs
Kalil Jenkins, Fort Dorchester – 108 rushing yards, TD
Gunnar Nistad, Porter-Gaud – 267 passing yards, 4 TDs
Mario Anderson, Stratford – 146 rushing yards, TD
Darrell McKinley, Baptist Hill – 169 passing yards, TD; 69 rushing yards
Andrew Thomas, Porter-Gaud – 96 receiving yards, 2 TDs
Michel Dukes, First Baptist – 178 rushing yards, 3 TDs
Myron Wigfall, First Baptist – 147 passing yards, TD; 58 rushing yards, TD