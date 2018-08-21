LP West Ashley Cane Bay Football 081718 021.JPG
Buy Now

West Ashley quarterback Kenyatta Jenkins is congratulated by teammates after scoring a touchdown against Cane Bay on Friday. Lauren Petracca/Staff

West Ashley quarterback Kenyatta Jenkins is The Post and Courier's Lowcountry high school football player of the week after leading the Wildcats to a 25-22 season-opening victory over Cane Bay on Friday. Jenkins completed 11 of 14 passes for 111 yards, and ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns.

Football Honor Roll

Tyrus Richardson, St. John’s – 188 all-purpose yards, 85-yard kick return TD

Chris Littlejohn, St. John’s – two sacks, three forced fumbles

Stephen Schlosser, Academic Magnet – 117 passing yards, 152 rushing yards, 3 TDs

Eric Tuttle, Berkeley – 197 passing yards, 2 TDs

Keshawn Wicks, Berkeley – 143 rushing yards, 4 TDs

Colby Weeks, Dorchester Academy – 184 passing yards, 106 rushing yards, 2 TDs; 11 tackles, interception

De’Andrae Sabb, Fort Dorchester – 142 passing yards, 2 TDs; 65 rushing yards, 2 TDs

Kalil Jenkins, Fort Dorchester – 108 rushing yards, TD

Gunnar Nistad, Porter-Gaud – 267 passing yards, 4 TDs

Mario Anderson, Stratford – 146 rushing yards, TD

Darrell McKinley, Baptist Hill – 169 passing yards, TD; 69 rushing yards

Andrew Thomas, Porter-Gaud – 96 receiving yards, 2 TDs

Michel Dukes, First Baptist – 178 rushing yards, 3 TDs

Myron Wigfall, First Baptist – 147 passing yards, TD; 58 rushing yards, TD

Tags