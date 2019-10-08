Summerville's K.J. Rollins came off the bench to rush for 151 yards and two touchdowns, all in the second half, as the Green Wave rallied from 14 points down to beat rival Ashley Ridge, 42-31, on Friday night.
Rollins, a 5-9, 165-pound junior running back, is The Post and Courier's high school football player of the week. His performance overshadowed that of the opposing quarterback, Matt Duncan, who rushed for 194 yards and one touchdown, and added 176 yards passing for Ashley Ridge in the losing effort.
Lowcountry football honor roll
Matt Duncan, Ashley Ridge — 194 yards rushing, TD; 176 yards passing
Nai’Ryan Bookert, St. John’s Christian — 256 rushing yards, 2 TDs
Will Daniel, First Baptist — 275 passing yards
Matt Kelly, Porter-Gaud — 173 passing yards, 2 TDs; 63 rushing yards
Emmanuel Mukuamu, Goose Creek — 4 TD passes
Damon Mouzon, Goose Creek — 3 TD receptions
Brody Hopkins, Summerville — 136 receiving yards, TD
Roan Shawver, Summerville — 2 interceptions
Luke Taylor, Summerville — 14 tackles, 3 TFLs
Troy Grant, Ashley Ridge — 102 rushing yards, TD
Hunter Higgins, James Island — 16 tackles, interception, fumble recovery
Quavon Frazier, James Island — 7 tackles, 2 TFLs, 2 caused fumbles, sack
Kalil Jenkins, Fort Dorchester — 134 rushing yards
Corey Speights, Stall — 3 rushing TDs, passing TD
Cam Costa, Bishop England —247 passing yds, 2 TDs
Randy Scott, Hanahan — 7 receptions, 117 yards; interception
Jordan Brown, St. John’s — 149 pass yards, 74 rushing
Jamari Nelson, Timberland — 179 rushing yards, TD
Defensive unit, Oceanside — allowed 48 total yards; 5 fumble recoveries, interception, blocked punt, 11 TFLs, 2 TDs
Keegan Williams, Oceanside — 124 rush yds, 4 TDs
Willie Chisolm, Berkeley —201 passing yards
Brayden Pritchard, Wando — 160 passing yards, 2 TDs