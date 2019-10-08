Summerville's K.J. Rollins came off the bench to rush for 151 yards and two touchdowns, all in the second half, as the Green Wave rallied from 14 points down to beat rival Ashley Ridge, 42-31, on Friday night.

Rollins, a 5-9, 165-pound junior running back, is The Post and Courier's high school football player of the week. His performance overshadowed that of the opposing quarterback, Matt Duncan, who rushed for 194 yards and one touchdown, and added 176 yards passing for Ashley Ridge in the losing effort.

Lowcountry football honor roll

Matt Duncan, Ashley Ridge — 194 yards rushing, TD; 176 yards passing

Nai’Ryan Bookert, St. John’s Christian — 256 rushing yards, 2 TDs

Will Daniel, First Baptist — 275 passing yards

Matt Kelly, Porter-Gaud — 173 passing yards, 2 TDs; 63 rushing yards

Emmanuel Mukuamu, Goose Creek — 4 TD passes

Damon Mouzon, Goose Creek — 3 TD receptions

Brody Hopkins, Summerville — 136 receiving yards, TD

Roan Shawver, Summerville — 2 interceptions

Luke Taylor, Summerville — 14 tackles, 3 TFLs

Troy Grant, Ashley Ridge — 102 rushing yards, TD

Hunter Higgins, James Island — 16 tackles, interception, fumble recovery

Quavon Frazier, James Island — 7 tackles, 2 TFLs, 2 caused fumbles, sack

Kalil Jenkins, Fort Dorchester — 134 rushing yards

Corey Speights, Stall — 3 rushing TDs, passing TD

Cam Costa, Bishop England —247 passing yds, 2 TDs

Randy Scott, Hanahan — 7 receptions, 117 yards; interception

Jordan Brown, St. John’s — 149 pass yards, 74 rushing

Jamari Nelson, Timberland — 179 rushing yards, TD

Defensive unit, Oceanside — allowed 48 total yards; 5 fumble recoveries, interception, blocked punt, 11 TFLs, 2 TDs

Keegan Williams, Oceanside — 124 rush yds, 4 TDs

Willie Chisolm, Berkeley —201 passing yards

Brayden Pritchard, Wando — 160 passing yards, 2 TDs