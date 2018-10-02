Summerville quarterback Johnathan Bennett accounted for six touchdowns Friday night in the Green Wave's 45-10 victory over Ashley Ridge. For the second time this season, Bennett is The Post and Courier's Lowcountry high school football player of the week.
Bennett completed 14 of 17 passes for 257 yards and four touchdowns, and added 106 yards rushing two scores. The victory improved Summerville to 4-2, 1-0 in Region 8-AAAAA.
Lowcountry football honor roll
De’Andrae Sabb, Fort Dorchester – 190 passing yards, 2 TD; 70 rushing yards
Keith Desaussure, Fort Dorchester – 5 receptions, 115 yards, TD
Brody Hopkins, Summerville – 4 receptions, 114 yards, TD
Gunnar Nistad, Porter-Gaud – 327 passing yards, 3 TD
Caleb Pierce, Porter-Gaud – 138 rushing yards, TD
Andrew Thomas, Porter-Gaud – 10 receptions, 118 yards, 2 TD
Eric Tuttle, Berkeley – 197 passing yards, 3 TD
Keshawn Wicks, Berkeley – 182 rushing yards, TD
Myron Wigfall, First Baptist – 235 passing yards, 2 TD
Sincere Brown, First Baptist – 145 receiving yards, 2 TD
Matt Williamson, Timberland – 116 rushing yards, 3 TD
Gale Ball, Hanahan – 205 rushing yards, 3 TD
Shiron Hart, Hanahan – 102 rushing yards, TD
Travis Lott, Stratford – 147 passing yards, 3 TD; 83 rushing yards, TD
Mario Anderson, Stratford – 173 rushing yards, 2 TD
Nick Cunningham, Ashley Ridge – 159 rushing yards
Dominique Kershaw, West Ashley – 10 tackles, 4 TFL, sack