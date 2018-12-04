The weather has wreaked havoc on the high school football schedule this year, so why not on the final, and biggest, weekend of the season.
The forecast for Saturday is calling for cold, rainy and possibly wintry weather in the upstate and midlands, prompting the S.C. High School League to move all football state championship games to Friday.
The original schedule had Class A and AA title games at Benedict College in Columbia on Friday night, with the Class AAA, AAAA and AAAAA championships to be played Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Friday’s games at Benedict College will remain on schedule with Class A at 5 p.m., and Class AA at 8 p.m. The other three games will now be played on Friday at Williams-Brice, starting with a 1 p.m. kickoff between Greer and Myrtle Beach for the AAAA state championship. Dillon and Chester will play in the AAA game at 4 p.m., while Dutch Fork and T.L. Hanna will play for the AAAAA title at 7:30 p.m.
“The safety of our student-athletes, as well as the strong fan base they have garnered this season is our primary focus,” SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton said. “We realize this is an inconvenience for some but we hope everyone can understand the priority for this weekend must be providing the safest environment possible. Knowing the high school sports fans of South Carolina, Friday is sure to be the biggest day of football for the entire state.”
The 2018 high school season was affected by two tropical systems during the season with Hurricane Florence causing postponements across the state and many schools in the Pee Dee and Grand Strand to miss up to a month of practices and games due to flooding. The season also had a few Friday night’s of severe weather that forced schools to move games to Thursday or Monday.
SCHSL Football Championships
(All games are Friday)
Williams-Brice Stadium
Class AAAA – Myrtle Beach vs. Greer (1 p.m.)
Class AAA – Dillon vs. Chester (4 p.m.)
Class AAAAA – Dutch Fork vs. T.L. Hanna (7:30 p.m.)
Benedict College
Class A – Lamar vs. Green Sea-Floyds (5 p.m.)
Class AA – Barnwell vs. Abbeville (8 p.m.)
Region 7-AAAAA honors
Region 7-AAAAA has released its all-region teams for the 2018 fall sports season.
In football, Berkeley’s DJ Chisolm and Randy Robinson were tagged as the player and coach of the year, respectively. Joining Chisolm on the all-region team are teammates Eric Tuttle, Dervon Pesnell, Keyshawn Wicks, Jayden Miller, Cam Myers and Tre Morrison.
Cane Bay selections include Jackson Zehr, Chase Smith, Danny Davis, Micah Staggers, Kalib Stewart and Cameron Curry. From Wando, selections are Andrew Weil, Justin Pelic, Jaelen Edwards, Ramsey Turnage and Will Pickren. Stratford’s picks are Mario Anderson, Damarius Anderson, Jordan Judge and Alex Martin.
Tre’Maine James, LJ Stanley and Nyheim Simmons represent Goose Creek, while Tereis Drayton and Jackson Rape were selected from James Island.
In volleyball, Wando’s Alexis Glover is the coach of the year while Maddie Boylston of Wando is the player of the year. All-region picks from Wando include Sarah Missroon, Abbey Schad, and Grae Gosnell. James Island’s selections are Jessica Tillman and Alexis Schuller, and Stratford’s selections are Jadon Nelson and Kailynn Driggers.
Berkeley’s picks are Mary Kate Adams and R’mondrah Singleton while Goose Creek’s honorees are Daphney Saylor and Elani White. Cane Bay’s Janelle Johnston rounds out the list.
Berkeley’s Joe Harnage is the region coach of the year for girls tennis while Wando’s Kelsey Sinclaire is the player of the year. Wando’s other all-region picks are Abby Sinclaire and Grace McKellar. Berkeley is represented by Abby Cotuna and Logan Ponce while Celeste Class-Rodriguez and Elizabeth Sivertsen represent Stratford.
Pai Goodwin and Lexi Strange are James Island’s picks while Ashtyn McFadden and Kristina Rydbom are from Cane Bay.
For girls golf, Wando’s Regan Clifford is the player of the year and Wando’s Jeff Emory is the coach of the year.
All-region selections include Olivia Erwin (James Island), Ella Drew Dodd (Wando), Lilly Joyce (Wando), Elizabeth Njonjo (Cane Bay), Spencer Condon (Stratford), and Marah Hanson (Wando).