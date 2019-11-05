Stall quarterback Corey Speights ran for two touchdowns and threw for another in leading the Warriors to a 35-28 upset of Ashley Ridge on Friday, marking the school’s first-ever win over a Class AAAAA program.

Speights, a 5-10, 175-pound senior, passed for 392 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for 131 yards and two more scores. For his performance, Speights is The Post and Courier's high school football player of the week.

Lowcountry Football Honor Roll

Stefone Smalls, Stall — 189 receiving yards, TD; 82 rushing yards, 2 TDs

Tyler Harper, Philip Simmons — 14 tackles, 5 TFLs

Solly Bess, Philip Simmons — 193 rushing yards, 4 TDs

Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian — 261 rushing yards, 3 TDs; 116 passing yards, TD

Carson Rourk, Palmetto Christian — 86 receiving yards, TD; 13 tackles

DeAndrae Sabb, Fort Dorchester — 132 rushing yards, 2 TDs; 63 passing yards

Zolten Osborne, Fort Dorchester — 142 passing yards, TD

Keith Desaussure, Fort Dorchester — 8 receptions, 133 yards, TD

Dwayne Wright, Fort Dorchester — 151 rushing yards, 2 TDs

Tre Chisolm, Berkeley — 347 passing yards, 3 TDs

Hakeem Meggett, Berkeley — 6 receptions, 189 yards, TD

Solomon Butler, Berkeley — 2 receiving TDs; kick return for TD

Jake Dunn, Berkeley — 14 tackles

Manny Mukuamu, Goose Creek — 150 passing yards, 2 TDs

Tobias Lafayette, Porter-Gaud – 127 receiving yards, 2 interceptions

Matt Kelly, Porter-Gaud — 278 passing yards, 83 rushing yards

Matt Williamson, Timberland — 133 rushing yards, 2 TDs

Jordan Brown, St. John’s — 157 rushing yards, 2 TDs

LOWCOUNTRY TOP 10

1. Fort Dorchester

2. Oceanside Collegiate

3. Goose Creek

4. Berkeley

5. Timberland

6. Wando

7. Summerville

8. Woodland

9. First Baptist

10. Bishop England

SCHSL STATE RANKINGS

Class AAAAA

1. Dutch Fork

2. Dorman

3. Fort Dorchester

4. Byrnes

5. Sumter

6. Clover

7. Carolina Forest

8. Laurens

9. Gaffney

10. River Bluff

Receiving votes: Goose Creek, T.L. Hanna

Class AAAA

1. Myrtle Beach (11)

2. Daniel

3. South Pointe

4. Wren

5. (tie) Greenville

5. (tie) Hartsville

7. AC Flora

8. Eastside

9. Wilson

10. Belton Honea Path

Receiving votes: Brookland-Cayce, Travelers Rest, Lower Richland, Ridge View

Class AAA

1. Chapman (11)

2. Aynor

3. Gilbert

4. Dillon

5. Camden

6. Wade Hampton

7. Chester

8. Union County

9. (tie) May River

(tie) Strom Thurmond

Receiving votes: None

CLASS AA

1. Abbeville (11)

2. Barnwell

3. Southside Christian

4. Oceanside Collegiate

5. Timberland

6. Andrew Jackson

7. Gray

8. (tie) St. Joe’s, Andrews

10. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

Others receiving votes- Saluda, Woodland, Mullins, Buford, Batesburg-Leesville, Whale Branch

Class A

1. Wagener-Salley (8)

2. Green Sea Floyds (3)

3. Lamar

4. Blackville-Hilda

5. C.E. Murray

6. Branchville

7. Lake View

8. Ridge Spring-Monetta

9. Whitmire

10. Baptist Hill

Others receiving votes- Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, McCormick, Cross

SCISA STATE RANKINGS

Class AAA

1. Hammond (5)

2. Laurence Manning

3. First Baptist

4. Heathwood Hall

T5. Ben Lippen

T5. Cardinal Newman

Also receiving votes: Porter-Gaud

Class AA

1. Trinity-Byrnes (5)

2. Hilton Head Christian

T3. Robert E. Lee

T3. Florence Christian

5. Orangeburg Prep

Also receiving votes: None

Class A

1. Bethesda Academy (5)

2. Thomas Heyward

3. Pee Dee Academy

4. Carolina Academy

5. Colleton Prep

Also receiving votes: None

8-man

1. Andrew Jackson Academy (4)

2. St. John’s Christian

3. Clarendon Hall

4. Richard Winn Academy

5. Wardlaw Academy

Also receiving votes: None