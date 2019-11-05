Stall quarterback Corey Speights ran for two touchdowns and threw for another in leading the Warriors to a 35-28 upset of Ashley Ridge on Friday, marking the school’s first-ever win over a Class AAAAA program.
Speights, a 5-10, 175-pound senior, passed for 392 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for 131 yards and two more scores. For his performance, Speights is The Post and Courier's high school football player of the week.
Lowcountry Football Honor Roll
Stefone Smalls, Stall — 189 receiving yards, TD; 82 rushing yards, 2 TDs
Tyler Harper, Philip Simmons — 14 tackles, 5 TFLs
Solly Bess, Philip Simmons — 193 rushing yards, 4 TDs
Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian — 261 rushing yards, 3 TDs; 116 passing yards, TD
Carson Rourk, Palmetto Christian — 86 receiving yards, TD; 13 tackles
DeAndrae Sabb, Fort Dorchester — 132 rushing yards, 2 TDs; 63 passing yards
Zolten Osborne, Fort Dorchester — 142 passing yards, TD
Keith Desaussure, Fort Dorchester — 8 receptions, 133 yards, TD
Dwayne Wright, Fort Dorchester — 151 rushing yards, 2 TDs
Tre Chisolm, Berkeley — 347 passing yards, 3 TDs
Hakeem Meggett, Berkeley — 6 receptions, 189 yards, TD
Solomon Butler, Berkeley — 2 receiving TDs; kick return for TD
Jake Dunn, Berkeley — 14 tackles
Manny Mukuamu, Goose Creek — 150 passing yards, 2 TDs
Tobias Lafayette, Porter-Gaud – 127 receiving yards, 2 interceptions
Matt Kelly, Porter-Gaud — 278 passing yards, 83 rushing yards
Matt Williamson, Timberland — 133 rushing yards, 2 TDs
Jordan Brown, St. John’s — 157 rushing yards, 2 TDs
LOWCOUNTRY TOP 10
1. Fort Dorchester
2. Oceanside Collegiate
3. Goose Creek
4. Berkeley
5. Timberland
6. Wando
7. Summerville
8. Woodland
9. First Baptist
10. Bishop England
SCHSL STATE RANKINGS
Class AAAAA
1. Dutch Fork
2. Dorman
3. Fort Dorchester
4. Byrnes
5. Sumter
6. Clover
7. Carolina Forest
8. Laurens
9. Gaffney
10. River Bluff
Receiving votes: Goose Creek, T.L. Hanna
Class AAAA
1. Myrtle Beach (11)
2. Daniel
3. South Pointe
4. Wren
5. (tie) Greenville
5. (tie) Hartsville
7. AC Flora
8. Eastside
9. Wilson
10. Belton Honea Path
Receiving votes: Brookland-Cayce, Travelers Rest, Lower Richland, Ridge View
Class AAA
1. Chapman (11)
2. Aynor
3. Gilbert
4. Dillon
5. Camden
6. Wade Hampton
7. Chester
8. Union County
9. (tie) May River
(tie) Strom Thurmond
Receiving votes: None
CLASS AA
1. Abbeville (11)
2. Barnwell
3. Southside Christian
4. Oceanside Collegiate
5. Timberland
6. Andrew Jackson
7. Gray
8. (tie) St. Joe’s, Andrews
10. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
Others receiving votes- Saluda, Woodland, Mullins, Buford, Batesburg-Leesville, Whale Branch
Class A
1. Wagener-Salley (8)
2. Green Sea Floyds (3)
3. Lamar
4. Blackville-Hilda
5. C.E. Murray
6. Branchville
7. Lake View
8. Ridge Spring-Monetta
9. Whitmire
10. Baptist Hill
Others receiving votes- Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, McCormick, Cross
SCISA STATE RANKINGS
Class AAA
1. Hammond (5)
2. Laurence Manning
3. First Baptist
4. Heathwood Hall
T5. Ben Lippen
T5. Cardinal Newman
Also receiving votes: Porter-Gaud
Class AA
1. Trinity-Byrnes (5)
2. Hilton Head Christian
T3. Robert E. Lee
T3. Florence Christian
5. Orangeburg Prep
Also receiving votes: None
Class A
1. Bethesda Academy (5)
2. Thomas Heyward
3. Pee Dee Academy
4. Carolina Academy
5. Colleton Prep
Also receiving votes: None
8-man
1. Andrew Jackson Academy (4)
2. St. John’s Christian
3. Clarendon Hall
4. Richard Winn Academy
5. Wardlaw Academy
Also receiving votes: None