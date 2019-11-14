The top four Class AAAAA football teams in the Lowcountry clash in a pair of head-to-head matchups Friday night in the second round of the Lower State playoffs.

Fort Dorchester, unbeaten and ranked No. 3 among the state's Class AAAAA teams, plays host to Berkeley for the second time this season. Fort Dorchester (10-0) and Berkeley (8-2) played in September, with the Patriots rolling to a 44-0 victory.

In the other Class AAAAA showdown, Summerville (7-3) plays at Goose Creek (8-2). The teams were scheduled to play in September, but the game was canceled because of Hurricane Dorian.

Wando, the Lowcountry's fifth-best team from Class AAAAA, plays at Dutch Fork, the three-time defending state champion.

At Fort Dorchester, Patriots head coach Steve LaPrad expects a tighter game than when the teams played two months ago.

“Berkeley’s a lot better team than they were then, but we also feel we are a better team as well,” LaPrad said. “It’ll be fun.”

Berkeley has won four straight games in impressive fashion, including last week’s 46-0 win over West Florence. Quarterback Tre Chisolm has thrown for more than 1,600 yards since moving into the starting role.

Fort Dorchester continues to use a two-quarterback system — senior De’Andrae Sabb is a major threat in the running game while freshman Zolten Osborne has thrown for more than 1,000 yards.

Summerville has won its last four games against Goose Creek, but the Gators come into Friday's game on a six-game winning streak.

“They are lights-out on defense,” Summerville head coach Joe Call said of Goose Creek. “They have the best quarterback in the Lowcountry with skill players who can really run.”

The Gators' quarterback is senior Emmanuel Mukuamu, who has passed for more than 2,200 yards and 27 touchdowns, and rushed for 749 yards with 11 scores. Mukuamu accounted for seven touchdowns in last week’s first-round win over South Florence.

Summerville’s defense is allowing 226 passing yards per game.

The Green Wave will look to get the ball into the hands of their top playmaker, senior receiver Brody Hopkins, who has seven touchdowns among his 32 receptions. Sophomore quarterback Colby Shirey has 13 touchdown passes to only five interceptions.

Wando (7-3) faces a daunting task at Dutch Fork (10-0-1). The Silver Foxes, No. 1 in the state rankings, have a 36-game unbeaten streak.

Four area teams remain alive in the Class AA playoffs.

Oceanside Collegiate (6-4) picked up its first-ever playoff win last week and will travel to Whale Branch (7-4) on Friday. The Landsharks continue to be one of the state’s most explosive offenses, averaging 50 points per game.

Timberland (8-2) hosts perennial state contender Bamberg-Ehrhardt (9-3), Burke (4-8) travels to Barnwell (11-0), and Woodland (8-3) hosts Calhoun County (6-5) in the other Class AA games. Woodland junior quarterback Keyuan Johnson has passed for 2,548 yards and 30 touchdowns this season.

In Class A, Baptist Hill (7-3) and Cross (6-4) play for the second time this season. Baptist Hill won the regular-season contest, 22-14, in September. Cross is in the playoffs after going winless a year ago.

St. John’s (4-6) travels to Green Sea Floyds (8-1), which is the defending state champion in Class A.

The only remaining SCISA teams are in the eight-man football semifinals. Palmetto Christian (8-2) plays at Andrew Jackson Academy (10-0). The teams played earlier this season and Andrew Jackson cruised to a 56-6 victory.

St. John’s Christian (8-1) plays at Richard Winn Academy (8-1) in the other SCISA semifinal.

FRIDAY'S KEY MATCHUPS

Bamberg-Ehrhardt (8-3) at Timberland (8-2)

Coaches: Robert Williams, Bamberg-Ehrhardt; Art Craig, Timberland

Key players: OL Quintell Brabham, Bamberg-Ehrhardt; RB TJ Inabinet, Bamberg-Ehrhardt; QB James Alston, Timberland; LB/RB Matt Williamson, Timberland

Notes: First-ever meeting between the two teams …Bamberg-Ehrhardt finished third in Region 5-AA …Timberland RB Matt Williamson is closing in on 1,000 rushing yards for the season.

Prediction: Timberland 18, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 16

Summerville (7-3) at Goose Creek (8-2)

Coaches: Joe Call, Summerville; Jason Winstead, Goose Creek

Key players: WR Brody Hopkins, Summerville; LB Luke Taylor, Summerville; QB Manny Mukuamu, Goose Creek; WR Aaron Mouzon, Goose Creek

Notes: Regular-season game was canceled due to Hurricane Dorian in early September … Summerville owns a 41-10 edge in the overall series and has won the last four games.

Prediction: Goose Creek 28, Summerville 21

Berkeley (8-2) at Fort Dorchester (10-0)

Coaches: Randy Robinson, Berkeley; Steve LaPrad, Fort Dorchester

Key players: LB Jake Dunn, Berkeley; QB Tre Chisolm, Berkeley; RB Dwayne Wright, Fort Dorchester; DE Emmanuel Johnson, Fort Dorchester

Notes: Berkeley leads the overall series, 9-7, but Fort Dorchester has won the last two … Patriots beat the Stags, 44-0, in September … Chisolm has passed for more than 1,600 yards this season.

Prediction: Fort Dorchester 24, Berkeley 21