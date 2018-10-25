One of the Lowcountry’s biggest high school football games of the year, scheduled to be played Friday, has been moved to Monday night.
The Region 8-AAAAA championship is on the line when Summerville and Fort Dorchester meet in a clash of top 10 teams. School officials decided to postpone the game until Monday because of heavy rain expected to move through the area on Friday. Kickoff on Monday is 7 p.m. at Fort Dorchester's Bagwell Stadium.
Fort Dorchester (8-1, 3-0), ranked second among the state's Class AAAAA teams, has a 33-game winning streak against Lowcountry opponents. The Patriots have had a few close calls this season, edging Berkeley in overtime and holding on to beat Ashley Ridge by six points last week. Head coach Steve LaPrad says while this year’s team has a lot of new faces in starting positions, the will to win has not changed.
“These kids are winners,” LaPrad said earlier this season. “We’ve been in a lot of big games around here. Some of these kids didn’t play as much in those big games but we enjoy the challenges. This team continues to respond every week.”
Fort Dorchester has won the last five meetings with the Green Wave, but Summerville leads the series, 21-7. During one stretch, Summerville won 15 straight against the Patriots. The Green Wave are ranked ninth in this week's state poll.
The game features two of the area’s most productive quarterbacks. Fort Dorchester junior De’Andrae Sabb has rushed for 808 yards and 16 touchdowns while passing for 1,204 yards and 10 scores.
Summerville senior Johnathan Bennett, who was selected to play in the North-South all-star game and is committed to play at Liberty University, has passed for 1,351 yards and 17 touchdowns while adding 568 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.
The game also features two of the state’s top linebackers in Davon Gilmore of Fort Dorchester and Cole Phillips of Summerville. Gilmore has been selected to the SC Shrine Bowl team while Phillips will play in the North-South all-star game.
The biggest game of the year in Class A football will take place on John’s Island Friday night as rivals St. John’s and Baptist Hill meet to decide the Region 4-A crown. Baptist Hill is ranked fourth by the SC prep media while the Islanders are seventh this week.
Fans can expect plenty of offense in this showdown. Last year’s game was won by Baptist Hill, 50-42, and both teams are explosive offensively again this fall.
The teams began playing in 1971 and St. John’s leads the series, 33-13. Both teams are 6-2 this season but undefeated in region play.
No titles are on the line in the state’s top SCISA matchup as First Baptist visits rival Porter-Gaud. What is at stake is the No. 2 seed in the SCISA Class AAA playoffs.
The playoffs begin next week and the winner of Friday’s game will be second-seeded while the loser will be seeded third, which could mean a possible rematch in the second-round.
Both teams' only loss this season came against Hammond School. First Baptist is the more balanced team, led by senior running back Michel Dukes, who has rushed for 1,405 yards and 25 touchdowns this season.
Porter-Gaud does most of its damage in the passing game as quarterback Gunnar Nistad leads the Lowcountry with 2,041 passing yards and 18 touchdowns.
First Baptist has beaten the Cyclones only once, that coming last year, 38-14.
Other key games in Lowcountry
Goose Creek (3-4, 2-1) at Stratford (3-5, 1-2)
Coaches: Jason Winstead, Goose Creek; Dennie McDaniel, Stratford
Players to watch: QB Emmanuel Mukaumu, Goose Creek; DE LJ Stanley, Goose Creek; QB Travis Lott, Stratford; RB Mario Anderson, Stratford
Notes: A spot in the Class AAAAA playoffs is in play with the winners positioning themselves for a top-four finish in Region 7-AAAAA … Goose Creek has won 10 of the last 11 meetings but Stratford won last year, 27-7 … Stratford leads the overall series, 21-13 … Anderson was selected to play in the Shrine Bowl all-star game.
Berkeley (7-1, 3-0) at Cane Bay (4-4, 2-1)
Coaches: Randy Robinson, Berkeley; Russell Zehr, Cane Bay
Players to watch: RB Keshawn Wicks, Berkeley; DB Tre Morrison, Berkeley; QB Alex Mart, Cane Bay; RB Micah Staggers, Cane Bay
Notes: Berkeley can clinch at least a tie for the Region 7-AAAAA title with a win … Cane Bay leads the overall series, 5-3, but Berkeley has won the last two meetings … Berkeley receiver DJ Chisolm was selected to the SC Shrine Bowl team … Morrison was selected to play in the North-South all-star game.
James Island (2-6, 0-3) at Wando (3-5, 1-2)
Coaches: Ike Allred, James Island; Jimmy Noonan, Wando
Players to watch: QB DQ Vinson, James Island; WR RJ Hamilton, James Island; QB Will Pickren, Wando; LB Justin Pelic, Wando
Notes: Wando can secure a playoff spot with two wins to close out the regular season ... Warriors upset Cane Bay last week as Pickren passed for a career-high 299 yards … Vinson has thrown for more than 1,200 yards for James Island … Wando has won seven straight in the series and leads overall, 25-11.
Lowcountry Leaders
Rushing
Name, School Att. Yds. TD
Pernell Maxwell, Wade Hampton 109 1540 21
Mikey Dukes, First Baptist 100 1405 25
Nick Cunningham, Ashley Ridge 179 1191 11
Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian 98 941 14
Keshawn Wicks, Berkeley 129 920 10
Kalil Jenkins, Fort Dorchester 146 873 9
Mario Anderson, Stratford 123 831 8
De’Andrae Sabb, Fort Dorchester 134 808 16
Caleb Pierce, Porter-Gaud 93 744 6
Jayvonte Burnell, Baptist Hill 46 702 12
DMario Gerald, Charleston Charter 95 620 2
Yaphett Bienvenu, West Ashley 88 606 7
Kenyatta Jenkins, West Ashley 123 585 7
Jonathan Bennett, Summerville 98 568 13
Will Schnell, Academic Magnet 88 560 5
Elijah Bey, Cane Bay 75 559 10
Gale Ball, Hanahan 108 550 3
Passing
Name, School Att. Comp. Yds. TD
Gunnar Nistad, Porter-Gaud 277 141 2041 18
Matt Duncan, Ashley Ridge 195 104 1595 9
Eric Tuttle, Berkeley 173 93 1411 18
Jonathan Bennett, Summerville 169 93 1351 17
DQ Vinson, James Island 195 94 1222 8
DeAndrae Sabb, Fort Dorchester 150 83 1204 10
Dre Martin, Stall 148 71 1183 5
Rashard Maxwell, Baptist Hill 75 55 1120 18
Myron Wigfall, First Baptist 128 70 1033 12
Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian 99 51 1033 9
Travis Lott, Stratford 189 100 998 7
Sean Cooney, Oceanside Collegiate 90 57 840 11
Tyler Durham, St. John’s 77 43 741 10
Will Pickren, Wando 100 52 718 4
Kenyatta Jenkins, West Ashley 117 67 718 8
Receiving
Name, School Rec. Yds. TD
Tyshon Richardson, Stall 53 934 6
RJ Hamilton, James Island 47 751 6
Andrew Thomas, Porter-Gaud 37 575 6
Terrence Brown, Baptist Hill 19 567 5
Dalton Welch, Palmetto Christian 23 563 4
Brody Hopkins, Summerville 22 547 6
Jaelyn Perry, Ashley Ridge 32 466 3
James Levine, Stall 33 457 4
DJ Chisolm, Berkeley 27 454 6
Tylan Major, First Baptist 26 449 5
Andre Banks, Summerville 37 438 11
Jack Trouche, Porter-Gaud 32 433 4
Dervon Pesnell, Berkeley 29 384 6
Antoine Parker, Fort Dorchester 21 327 4
De. Anderson, Stratford 26 321 4
Sincere Brown, First Baptist 11 317 3
Walker Rhue, Oceanside 18 309 4
Lavon Traeye, St. John’s 14 302 5
Tackles
Name, School Tackles
Keesler Lawrence, Porter-Gaud 130
Davon Gilmore, Fort Dorchester 96
Carson Rourk, Palmetto Christian 92
Justin Pelic, Wando 90
Darius Smith, Ashley Ridge 89
Cole Phillips, Summerville 88
Tyler Harper, Philip Simmons 87
JD Key, Porter-Gaud 84
Ja’Xavier Legare, West Ashley 79
Jackson Watson, First Baptist 78
Ross Greenhill, First Baptist 76
Robert Grubbs, Porter-Gaud 73
Caleb Pierce, Porter-Gaud 72
Chase Merrick, Porter-Gaud 68
Baker Reese, Porter-Gaud 68
Nathan Newman, Philip Simmons 67
Caleb Edwards, West Ashley 62
Donte Gilliard, Baptist Hill 60