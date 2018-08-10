Another high school football season has arrived, and with every season comes interesting personalities, possibilities and stories that true fans will want to keep an eye on.
The Midlands and Upstate appear to have the upper hand when it comes to championship contenders this year. The Lowcountry has strength in the Class AAAAA ranks with the likes of Berkeley, Summerville and Fort Dorchester, but it remains to be seen if any of those three teams can contend with teams like Dutch Fork, Dorman and Gaffney when it comes playoff time.
First Baptist is a two-time state champion in SCISA Class AA, but is making the jump to Class AAA this fall. With that comes a much tougher schedule that will include powerhouse Hammond School of Columbia, along with past state contenders Laurence Manning, Ben Lippen, Wilson Hall and Porter-Gaud.
Timberland has dropped back to Class AA from AAA, and will likely have a chance to win the Lower State championship. There will also be interest in Oceanside Collegiate in Class AA as the Landsharks play their first season as a full member of the S.C. High School League.
Speaking of Timberland, head coach Art Craig is no longer the only member of the family with such a title. Cody Craig, 25, is officially the head coach at Woodland High this fall. He served the last two seasons as the offensive coordinator while grooming to become the head coach.
While the storylines are many, we take a look at five of the top stories for the 2018 season.
Life after Dakereon
For the last three years, Dakereon Joyner lit up opposing defenses as the starting quarterback for the Fort Dorchester Patriots. Joyner accumulated more than 13,000 total yards and 157 touchdowns while leading the Patriots to a 40-3 record and one state title.
The 2017 Mr. Football honoree in South Carolina is now at South Carolina. Patriots head coach Steve LaPrad admits the opening of preseason practice seems different without Joyner, but the coach also feels his program will survive.
“It’s different, but kids graduate every year and the good programs find a way to reload,” LaPrad said. We’re going to be one of those teams that grows as we go. We lost a lot of really good players. We have some new faces and some athletic ability. We just need a little time to grow up."
The heir apparent to Joyner is believed to be junior De’Andrae Sabb, who spent last season as Joyner’s backup but saw considerable playing time.
Senior Tremez Brown, who threw for more than 2,200 yards last season at First Baptist, has entered the competition. Brown began his prep career at Fort Dorchester so he returns with knowledge of the system.
“We feel we have two good guys back there and each can play,” LaPrad said. “We’re not asking them to be Dakereon Joyner. We just need them to play to their potential. We can win games with those two.”
Dukes focused on big finish
First Baptist senior running back Michel Dukes is one of the state’s top running back prospects and has 13 college offers to consider. The 5-10, 195-pounder riddled SCISA AA defenses for more than 4,000 rushing yards in the last two seasons, accounting for more than 80 touchdowns.
Dukes looks forward to his team’s rise to Class AAA, hoping to again prove doubters wrong against better competition.
“I’m confident that we can compete in AAA and I am ready to show that I can be one of the best running backs in the state,” Dukes says. “It’s a great challenge but we look it as an opportunity. We worked really hard this summer to be ready. I know I’m ready to go.”
Dukes plans to trim his list of college choices to a final five in the coming weeks and may have a decision by mid-season. Recruiting pundits say South Carolina, Virginia Tech and East Carolina would appear to be favorites though Dukes would not single out any school.
Dukes also excels in basketball but has decided that he will pursue college football.
“I love basketball, since I was a little kid it was my favorite thing to do,” Dukes said. “But my family and I realize that my best opportunity, in terms of my future, is with football. I will focus on football.”
Berkeley's resurgence
What a difference a few years can make. When Randy Robinson accepted the head coaching position at Berkeley in the spring of 2016, he did so knowing the proud program was in disarray.
Berkeley, one of the dominant programs during the reign of Jerry Brown as head coach (1992-2009), had slipped to mediocrity. Brown, who won three state titles at Berkeley, did not have a losing season during his run as head coach.
In the five seasons prior to Robinson’s arrival, Berkeley was 25-32 under former head coach Jeff Cruce. Robinson has compiled a 21-5 record in his two seasons.
The 2018 Stags could make a deep run in Class AAAAA. Robinson’s team is loaded at the skill positions with East Carolina commit DJ Chisolm at receiver, returning starter Eric Tuttle at quarterback, and Old Dominion commit Keyshawn Wicks at running back.
Anything short of a region title and another double-digit win season may be viewed as a disappointment in Moncks Corner.
“Expectations are very high around here and we want those expectations every year,” Robinson said. “We have some good players returning but we have to find some new guys to step up on defense. We feel good about our potential but we have to go out and prove it.”
Philip Simmons makes varsity debut
The newest school in Berkeley County played a junior varsity schedule in 2017 and moves up to varsity play this fall. The program still does not a senior on the roster, but at least they have a year of competition under their belt.
Head coach Eric Bendig, who spent time as an assistant at Wando and Ashley Ridge before getting his first head coaching job, feels his team will, at the very least, be competitive with most of the teams on the schedule.
“We had an unbelievable commitment over the summer and the kids are excited and working very hard,” Bendig says. “We lack varsity experience so we have to grow up and mature as we move forward, but this group will give us great effort.”
The junior varsity team finished 8-1 last year so, the current team has experienced success.
“It’s good they know what it takes to win but we also know we’re playing teams this year that are used to playing on Friday nights. It’s different,” Bendig said.
Wando High’s new digs
Though Wando will eventually be sharing its new multi-purpose turf stadium with other schools, the new digs, located on its campus, will belong solely to the Warriors for a few years.
The $14 million stadium is a welcome addition to the Wando athletic program. With a host of spring sports teams using the field, not to mention football teams, a turf stadium was very much a need.
However, for the 2018 football team, getting a chance to practice on the new surface has been an issue. Final inspections for the facility are scheduled for the week of Wando’s first home game on Aug. 31.
“It’s going to be a great thing to have and we certainly look forward to playing there,” Wando head coach Jimmy Noonan said. “It’s coming down to the wire. I hope everything checks out okay. We will continue to adjust and do what we have to do until its ready but we’d like a chance to practice on it before we play.”