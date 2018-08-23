There’s an old adage in football that says the biggest improvement a team makes is from the season opener to its second game.
Well, it appears that our prep prognosticators are already in midseason form.
The Moultrie News’ Frankie Mansfield, who won last year’s high school pick ‘ems contest, is off to a fast start with a 5-1 record in the opening week. David Shelton and The Post and Courier’s Andrew Miller both went 4-2.
This week, Charlotte Latin, a perennial power among North Carolina private schools, comes to the Lowcountry to challenge one of the elite Class AA programs in Timberland, while two potent offenses in Ashley Ridge and Berkeley highlight Friday's schedule.
Here are this week’s picks.
Wando at Summerville
Shelton: Warriors still searching offensively and Summerville defense is stout. Summerville, 24-7.
Miller: The Green Wave have one game under their belts, while Wando is playing its opener. Summerville, 30-20.
Mansfield: Great rivalry in a historical venue. Warriors will come to play but Green Wave isn’t dropping a second straight at home. Summerville, 28-21.
Cane Bay at Fort Dorchester
Shelton: Patriots look very good early, while Cane Bay is adjusting to Class AAAAA. Fort Dorchester, 35-20.
Miller: Even without QB Dakereon Joyner, the Patriots’ offense rolled in their first game. Fort Dorchester, 42-20.
Mansfield: Fort Dorchester put the Lowcountry on notice with a convincing win at Glynn Academy (Ga.) last week. Fort Dorchester, 42-21.
Ashley Ridge at Berkeley
Shelton: Potential for points in this one and Berkeley wins shootout. Berkeley, 35-27.
Miller: Swamp Foxes won't be able to stop Berkeley running back Keshawn Wicks, who had four TDs last week. Berkeley, 28-18.
Mansfield: Two offenses that can score quick. Could be a fireworks show in Moncks Corner. Berkeley, 35-24.
Hanahan at Myrtle Beach
Shelton: Tough road opener for the improved Hawks, Myrtle Beach, 35-20.
Miller: Myrtle Beach QB Luke Doty has committed to play at South Carolina. Myrtle Beach, 28-20.
Mansfield: Doty is one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the nation. It will be tough for the Hawks to stop him. Myrtle Beach, 31-17.
Charlotte Latin at Timberland
Shelton: Wolves need a little more time to find their offense. Charlotte Latin, 20-8.
Miller: Charlotte Latin is one of the top independent schools in North Carolina. Charlotte Latin, 20-17.
Mansfield: Timberland’s offense struggled last week against Stratford. It won’t be any easier this week. Charlotte Latin 17-14.
Cardinal Newman at Porter-Gaud
Shelton: Physical Cardinal Newman may have trouble catching the Cyclones. Porter-Gaud 28-20.
Miller: The Cyclones won big last week against Charleston Charter. Porter-Gaud, 24-14.
Mansfield: Porter-Gaud keeps the foot on the gas this week. Porter-Gaud, 38-14.