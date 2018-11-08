It's the most wonderful time of the year — high school football playoff time.
More than a dozen teams from the Lowcountry are playing Friday night, and two of those teams are playing each other with plenty at stake.
When Porter-Gaud plays at First Baptist on Friday, it will be a rematch of their regular-season clash, a 38-16 First Baptist victory. It will also put the winner in the SCISA Class AAA state title game.
In the high school picks standings, The Post and Courier’s Andrew Miller and Frankie Mansfield of the Moultrie News are tied at 46-14, while Lowcountry preps expert David Shelton is 43-17.
Here are this week’s picks:
Porter-Gaud at First Baptist
Shelton: Mikey Dukes is peaking and that's trouble for Porter-Gaud. First Baptist, 30-20
Mansfield: Hurricanes are too talented in all three phases. First Baptist, 35-21
Miller: Tough to beat a team twice in one season. Tougher to stop Mikey Dukes. First Baptist, 38-20
Stratford at Summerville
Shelton: Stratford is back in the postseason, but it will be short-lived. Summerville, 35-17
Mansfield: Green Wave is a red hot. Nobody wants to play them this postseason. Summerville, 35-17
Miller: Summerville won’t need any trick plays to win this game. Summerville, 31-10
West Ashley at Cane Bay
Shelton: West Ashley looking for first playoff win against banged up Cobras. West Ashley, 28-20
Mansfield: Bobby Marion guaranteed it. Who am I to doubt the head coach? West Ashley, 24-21
Miller: West Ashley has momentum coming off a huge win over Ashley Ridge. West Ashley, 23-16
Irmo at Berkeley
Shelton: Irmo will not be a pushover, but Stags are too good offensively. Berkeley 31-21
Mansfield: Irmo doesn’t have the defense to slow the Stags. Berkeley, 42-14
Miller: Berkeley has been the best team in the Lowcountry all season. Berkeley, 38-12
Ashley Ridge at West Florence
Shelton: Ashley Ridge defense faces state's leading rusher, Ailym Ford. West Florence, 30-24
Mansfield: West Florence can run it up and probably will in this one. West Florence, 45-24
Miller: After last week’s loss to West Ashley, not sure the Swamp Foxes can rebound. West Florence, 34-21
Pelion at Hanahan
Shelton: Hot Hawks take flight in first-round win. Hanahan, 28-7
Mansfield: Hanahan looked good in region play and has lost just once at home this season. Hanahan, 28-14
Miller: After a tough start to the season, Hawks have won five straight. Make it six in a row. Hanahan, 30-13
LOWCOUNTRY LEADERS
Rushing
Name School Att. Yds. TD
Mikey Dukes First Baptist 117 1628 27
Pernell Maxwell Wade Hampton 109 1540 21
Nick Cunningham Ashley Ridge 202 1527 15
Connor Rourk Palmetto Christian 131 1420 21
Keshawn Wicks Berkeley 194 1350 17
Mario Anderson Stratford 150 991 11
Kalil Jenkins Fort Dorchester 161 959 10
Jayvonte Burnell Baptist Hill 62 950 14
De’Andrae Sabb Fort Dorchester 170 923 18
Keegan Williams Oceanside Collegiate 133 871 17
Caleb Pierce Porter-Gaud 117 967 9
Brandon Broughton Charleston Charter 100 751 5
DMario Gerald Charleston Charter 108 705 3
Shiron Hart Hanahan 87 658 7
Gale Ball Hanahan 117 657 5
Yaphett Bienvenu West Ashley 88 606 7
Passing
Name School Att. Comp. Yds. TD
Gunnar Nistad Porter-Gaud 326 171 2395 21
Matt Duncan Ashley Ridge 242 128 2100 13
Dre Martin Stall 222 107 1742 9
Eric Tuttle Berkeley 201 111 1741 22
Jonathan Bennett Summerville 202 113 1706 23
Rashad Maxwell Baptist Hill 138 88 1675 24
Myron Wigfall First Baptist 175 92 1421 15
DeAndrae Sabb Fort Dorchester 168 99 1416 10
DQ Vinson James Island 214 107 1409 12
Connor Rourk Palmetto Christian 120 65 1358 14
Sean Cooney Oceanside Collegiate 127 82 1250` 15
Will Pickren Wando 153 81 1122 5
Travis Lott Stratford 201 106 1077 7
Receiving
Name School Rec. Yds. TD
Tyshon Richardson Stall 63 1087 6
Dalton Welch Palmetto Christian 32 855 9
RJ Hamilton James Island 51 820 8
Terrence Brown Baptist Hill 27 767 9
Andrew Thomas Porter-Gaud 45 727 9
Jaelyn Perry Ashley Ridge 37 699 5
Brody Hopkins Summerville 27 683 9
DJ Chisolm Berkeley 33 588 6
James Levine Stall 38 587 5
Dervon Pesnell Berkeley 37 530 7
Andre Banks Summerville 44 519 12
Tylan Major First Baptist 30 507 5
Walker Rhue Oceanside 29 458 5
Jack Trouche Porter-Gaud 36 449 4
Jayvonte Burnell Baptist Hill 20 437 3
Maken Glover Wando 24 431 2
De. Anderson Stratford 30 407 5
Sincere Brown First Baptist 12 400 4
Jaden Scott James Island 28 377 4
Qway Simmons Fort Dorchester 27 358 2
Legend Waring Porter-Gaud 28 358 2
Chaz Jones Fort Dorchester 15 344 3
Kellen Noonan Wando 37 341 2
Antoine Parker Fort Dorchester 22 334 4
Tackles
Name School No.
Keesler Lawrence Porter-Gaud 148
Carson Rourk Palmetto Christian 130
Justin Pelic Wando 117
Cole Phillips Summerville 110
Davon Gilmore Fort Dorchester 109
Tyler Harper Philip Simmons 100
JD Key Porter-Gaud 96
Ja’Xavier Legare West Ashley 95
Darius Smith Ashley Ridge 94
Jackson Watson First Baptist 89
Robert Grubbs Porter-Gaud 84
Ross Greenhill First Baptist 82
Donte Gilliard Baptist Hill 81
Chase Merrick Porter-Gaud 80
Terrence Smalls Timberland 77
Nathan Newman Philip Simmons 77
Caleb Pierce Porter-Gaud 76
Baker Reese Porter-Gaud 75
Daniel Gunn Palmetto Christian 71