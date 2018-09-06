We’re a month into the high school football season and the time has come to separate the contenders from the pretenders.
Summerville could be tested by one of its old rivals when the Green Wave play at Stratford on Friday night.
Stratford is coming off a dismal 2017 season and new head coach Dennie McDaniel, who graduated from the school in 1995, has the Knights headed in the right direction.
The Green Wave are starting to find their rhythm on both sides of the ball.
In the high school picks standings, Frankie Mansfield of the Moultrie News and Andrew Miller of The Post and Courier are tied at 16-2. Lowcountry preps expert David Shelton is 15-3.
Here are this week's picks:
Summerville at Stratford
Mansfield: Summerville appears to be growing stronger each week, especially on defense. Summerville, 24-7.
Shelton: Stratford is improved but Summerville is the better team in every phase. Summerville, 31-12.
Miller: The Green Wave defense has been solid and the offense is coming around. Summerville, 28-17.
Ashley Ridge at Cane Bay
Mansfield: If the Swamp Fox defense plays like it did last week, Matthew Duncan and Nick Cunningham can handle the rest. Ashley Ridge, 28-24.
Shelton: Ashley Ridge is one of the area's top teams when it doesn't make mistakes. Ashley Ridge, 28-20.
Miller: Cane Bay has had a tough early season schedule, I think it pays off against Swamp Foxes. Cane Bay, 20-17.
Academic Magnet at Baptist Hill
Mansfield: Baptist Hill seems to have found its offense since moving Rashad Maxwell from receiver to quarterback last week. Baptist Hill, 21-17.
Shelton: Academic Magnet's toughest game to date after facing three overmatched opponents. Academic Magnet, 21-18.
Miller: Going to find out just how good Academic Magnet is after three easy victories. Academic Magnet, 23-18.
Stall at James Island
Mansfield: James Island showed glimpses of a running game last week. James Island, 20-12.
Shelton: James Island makes it two in a row, but should be close. James Island, 26-20.
Miller: Both teams off to rough starts this season, but someone has to win. James Island, 27-17.
Phillip Simmons at Bishop England
Mansfield: Javier Collins-Smith looked unstoppable for Philip Simmons last week. Philip Simmons, 28-20.
Shelton: Bishops pick up first win of season against scrappy first-year program. Bishop England, 28-16.
Miller: The battle for Daniel Island in what could become a great rivalry. Bishop England, 20-17.
Oceanside at Gray Collegiate
Mansfield: Oceanside backfield added a new dynamic in Keegan Williams last week. Oceanside, 31-28.
Shelton: Oceanside visits big brother of charter school system. Gray, 30-20.
Miller: Gray Collegiate was the original sports specific academy in the state. It’ll be close. Gray, 28-27.