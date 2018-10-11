High school football games become more important this time of year with teams playing region opponents and setting themselves up for playoff positions.
In the high school picks standings, The Post and Courier’s Andrew Miller leads with a record of 34-8, Frankie Mansfield of the Moultrie News is second at 33-9, and Lowcountry preps expert David Shelton is 32-10.
Here are this week’s picks:
Cane Bay at Stratford
Shelton: Cane Bay lost its starting QB last week and Stratford is looking for signature win. Stratford, 20-17
Mansfield: Quarterback Elijah Bey will be hard for Cane Bay to replace. Stratford, 21-20.
Miller: Would pick Cane Bay if Bey could play. Stratford, 23-20.
Summerville at West Ashley
Shelton: West Ashley can't seem to get it together and Green Wave is peaking. Summerville, 28-21
Mansfield: Summerville should roll into its showdown with Fort Dorchester. Summerville, 35-13.
Miller: I’ve officially jumped on the Green Wave and QB Jonathan Bennett bandwagon. Summerville, 41-10.
Academic Magnet at Bishop England
Shelton: Bishop England is getting better, Academic Magnet is struggling. Bishop England, 28-14.
Mansfield: Dare I say Bishops QB Eddie Marinaro looked like a young Leo Albano last week? Bishop England, 21-14.
Miller: Two teams going in different directions. Bishop England, 24-13.
Burke at Timberland
Shelton: Timberland is getting healthy and will have no problem with the Bulldogs. Timberland, 42-8.
Mansfield: Wolves defense dominates. Timberland, 28-0.
Miller: Timberland coming off impressive win over Garrett last week. Wolves roll again. Timberland, 32-6.
Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Woodland
Shelton: Woodland hosting fourth-ranked team in Class AA but no upset here. Bamberg-Ehrhardt, 28-16.
Mansfield: Red Raiders stay undefeated. Bamberg-Ehrhardt, 28-6.
Miller: Woodland has had two weeks to prepare for No. 4 Bamberg-Ehrhardt. Won’t help. Bamberg-Ehrhardt, 26-13.
Porter-Gaud at Augusta Christian
Shelton: Cyclones get back on track after loss to Hammond last week. Porter-Gaud, 35-21.
Mansfield: Cyclones bounce back from first loss with a big win. Porter-Gaud, 42-10.
Miller: Cyclones can’t let last week’s loss to Hammond beat them twice. Porter-Gaud, 45-17.