While the Lowcountry was able to escape much of the rain and wind from Hurricane Florence, high school football was affected with most games across the state canceled last week.
The South Carolina High School League decided on Monday to extend the football season one week to get those games in.
No hurricanes, except for First Baptist, are in the forecast for this Friday night.
In the high school picks standings, Frankie Mansfield of the Moultrie News and Andrew Miller of The Post and Courier are tied at 20-4. Lowcountry preps expert David Shelton is 18-6.
Here are this week’s picks:
Berkeley at Summerville
Shelton: Stags are loaded on offense, while the Green Wave defense is top notch. Summerville, 21-20.
Mansfield: Great opportunity for Berkeley to further distinguish itself in the Lowcountry this season. Berkeley, 24-21.
Miller: Berkeley has the firepower to put points on the scoreboard, but it will be tough to stop Summerville and QB Johnathan Bennett. Summerville, 28-27.
Hammond at First Baptist
Shelton: First Baptist Hurricanes out to prove they belong in SCISA AAA, but the perennial powerhouse Skyhawks are a little better. Hammond, 35-28.
Mansfield: Potential state championship game here. I’ll take Mikey Dukes and the 'Canes every time. First Baptist, 24-20.
Miller: Two defending SCISA state champions. First Baptist has moved up a classification. Biggest test to date for First Baptist RB Michel Dukes. Hammond, 28-24.
Ashley Ridge at Wando
Shelton: Ashley Ridge seeking consistency, but Wando struggling more. Ashley Ridge, 21-13
Mansfield: Wando’s defense showed a lot of guts against Fort Dorchester. Let’s see if they’re for real. Wando, 21-17.
Miller: Wando’s defense was outstanding in loss to Fort Dorchester, but Warriors' offense is the issue. Ashley Ridge, 20-10.
Hanahan at Timberland
Shelton: Two Berkeley County rivals trying to get on winning track. Timberland, 16-13.
Mansfield: Timberland has been steadily improving this season. Timberland, 28-14.
Miller: Hanahan is playing better since losing to Myrtle Beach. But Wolves are getting better, too. Timberland, 23-14.
Bishop England at Woodland
Shelton: Woodland is more athletic, but the Bishops are starting to play better. Woodland, 22-20.
Mansfield: Bishop England seems to have rediscovered its running game. Bishop England, 27-13.
Miller: Bishop England starting to run the ball a little more consistently, but Woodland has too many weapons. Woodland, 21-16.
Baptist Hill at North Charleston
Shelton: Baptist Hill QB Rashad Maxwell is lighting it up since moving from receiver. Baptist Hill, 35-18.
Mansfield: Baptist Hill has scored 132 points the past two games. Baptist Hill, 45-14.
Miller: Baptist Hill's Rashad Maxwell did his best Corey Fields impersonation last week against Academic Magnet. Baptist Hill, 38-13.