For the second week in a row, the ever-changing Lowcountry weather is messing with the high school football schedule.
With the possibility of heavy rain moving through the area Friday night, three games have been moved to Thursday: Ashley Ridge at West Ashley, Goose Creek at Berkeley and Stratford at Wando. All three games will start at 7:30.
The rest of the Lowcountry schedule remains the same as Porter-Gaud and First Baptist open the SCISA playoffs at home Friday night.
In the high school picks standings, The Post and Courier’s Andrew Miller and Frankie Mansfield of the Moultrie News are tied at 46-14, while Lowcountry preps expert David Shelton is 43-17.
Here are this week’s picks:
Ashley Ridge at West Ashley
Shelton: This one could see plenty of points scored in a battle for third-place in 8-AAAAA. Ashley Ridge, 38-31
Mansfield: I like Ashley Ridge QB Matthew Duncan and RB Nick Cunningham against an inconsistent Wildcats defense. Ashley Ridge, 28-16
Miller: Ashley Ridge is coming off a big offensive night against Stall last week. Wildcats had open date to prepare, but won’t help. Ashley Ridge, 34-23
Goose Creek at Berkeley
Shelton: Stags have locked up region title and Gators are fighting for playoff berth. Berkeley, 30-14
Mansfield: All business this week for the Stags with playoffs awaiting. Berkeley, 45-7
Miller: This used to be one of the best rivalries in the Lowcountry. This one won’t be close. Berkeley, 41-7
Stratford at Wando
Shelton: Both teams need a win to keep alive playoff hopes and Knights have a slight edge. Stratford, 21-17
Mansfield: Warriors survive an absolute must-win showdown. Wando, 21-20
Miller: Can Warriors recover after loss to James Island last week? Probably not. Stratford, 23-20
St. John’s at Oceanside
Shelton: Islanders don't have enough offense to keep up with Landsharks. Oceanside, 32- 21
Mansfield: St. John’s is 3-0 against Region 6-AA this season, but Oceanside will be much tougher to handle. Oceanside, 35-31
Miller: Coming off an emotional loss to Baptist Hill for Region 4-A title, Islanders will struggle against Oceanside. Oceanside, 38-20
Ben Lippen at First Baptist
Shelton: First Baptist will make the state finals, starting with win this week. First Baptist 35-7
Mansfield: First Baptist’s starters will be resting by the third quarter. First Baptist, 42-7
Miller: Too much Michel Dukes as Hurricanes cruise into second-round of SCISA playoffs. First Baptist, 39-13
Heathwood Hall at Porter-Gaud
Shelton: Porter-Gaud will earn a second shot at First Baptist after this win. Porter-Gaud, 31-21
Mansfield: Porter-Gaud cruises into rematch with First Baptist. Porter-Gaud, 31-7
Miller: The Cyclones can’t get caught looking ahead to rematch with First Baptist. Porter-Gaud, 30-18