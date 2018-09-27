The weather is getting cooler, at least it should be as we approach October, and that means games are getting more important for high school football teams.
It's the start of region play across the Lowcountry, so wins and losses could be the difference in making the playoffs and staying home in November.
In the high school picks standings, The Post and Courier's Andrew Miller has taken over sole possession of first place at 25-5, while Frankie Mansfield of the Moultrie News and Lowcountry preps expert David Shelton are tied at 23-7.
Here are this week's picks:
West Ashley at Fort Dorchester
Shelton: May be closer than some think, but Fort Dorchester will remain unbeaten. Fort Dorchester, 34-20.
Mansfield: Fort Dorchester is 18-0 all-time against West Ashley, outscoring the Wildcats 99-7 the past two years. Nothing changes. Fort Dorchester, 42-14.
Miller: West Ashley looking for respect in Region 7-AAAAA. Unfortunately it won’t come this week. Fort Dorchester, 41-21.
Ashley Ridge at Summerville
Shelton: Swamp Foxes have a balanced offense to test Green Wave defense. Summerville, 28-24.
Mansfield: Swamp Fox running back Nick Cunningham vs. the Summerville defense should be interesting. Summerville, 27-24.
Miller: Summerville looking to rebound after close loss to Berkeley. Green Wave QB Johnathan Bennett will be the difference. Summerville, 28-27.
Academic Magnet at Manning
Shelton: Raptors have slowed considerably since quick start and don't match up physically with Manning. Manning, 35-20.
Mansfield: Academic Magnet has dropped two straight, while Manning has won two straight headed into this region opener. Manning, 24- 17.
Miller: Academic Magnet's Steve Schlosser and Will Schnell will make things interesting, but won’t be enough. Manning, 29-20.
Bishop England at Hanahan
Shelton: Two teams needing a win and one team will start 1-0 in region play. Hanahan, 20-15.
Mansfield: Advantage to the home team in this rivalry matchup. Hanahan, 21-20.
Miller: Talk about two teams that are desperate for a victory. This will be close. Hanahan, 23-21.
Porter-Gaud at Heathwood
Shelton: Porter-Gaud cannot look ahead to next week's showdown with Hammond. Porter-Gaud, 42-20.
Mansfield: Heathwood is nothing more than a speed bump on Porter-Gaud’s collision course with Hammond. Porter-Gaud, 35-14.
Miller: The Cyclones won’t get caught looking ahead to clash with Hammond School. Porter-Gaud, 45-13.
Woodland at Whale Branch
Shelton: Woodland has the passing game and Whale Branch runs the ball. Whale Branch, 28-21.
Mansfield: Whale Branch senior back Irvin Mulligan will be too much for Woodland defense. Whale Branch, 28-17.
Miller: Woodland coming off a big win over Bishop England. Whale Branch, 24-20.