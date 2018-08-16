The wait is over.
Summer is coming to an end and it’s time for high school football — Lowcountry style.
This year, The Post and Courier’s Andrew Miller, who has covered prep sports in the Lowcountry for the past 29 seasons, will match wits with veteran high school writer David Shelton and Moultrie News sportswriter Frankie Mansfield for pigskin prognostication supremacy.
A year ago, it was Mansfield who took home the ultimate prize beating Miller and Shelton over a 12-week period.
Either way, here’s to a great season and may your favorite team win.
Here are this week’s picks:
First Baptist at Bishop England
Shelton: Bishops are a work in progress while First Baptist looks primed for another title run. First Baptist, 28-14.
Mansfield: First Baptist is too talented. Bishop England is too young. First Baptist, 35-17.
Miller: First Baptist running back Michel Dukes will be enough for the Hurricanes. First Baptist, 24-20.
Oceanside Collegiate at Baptist Hill
Shelton: Landsharks looked good during last week’s Sertoma Classic. Baptist Hill did not. Oceanside, 31-16.
Mansfield: Baptist Hill couldn’t beat Oceanside with star quarterback Corey Fields last season. Bobcats won’t this season either. Oceanside, 28-21.
Miller: The Landsharks might be better than they were in 2017. Oceanside, 38-18.
Fort Dorchester at Glynn Academy
Shelton: Little is known about Glynn Academy, but we know Fort Dorchester will be good. Fort Dorchester, 27-20.
Mansfield: As Fort Dorchester running back Kalil Jenkins said, “Same level of Fort football. Just got a new swag.” Fort Dorchester, 42-28.
Miller: Is there life after Dakereon Joyner? The Patriots will find out in a hurry against a traditional South Georgia power. Fort Dorchester, 28-21.
West Ashley at Cane Bay
Shelton: Cane Bay has had a few injuries during the preseason. West Ashley hopes for good start. Cane Bay, 28-26.
Mansfield: West Ashley quarterback Kenyatta Jenkins is the difference maker. West Ashley, 24-17.
Miller: West Ashley coach Bobby Marion needs the Wildcats to get over the hump this season. Will be tough against Cane Bay. Cane Bay, 27-20.
Goose Creek at Ashley Ridge
Shelton: Gators are trying a new offense and it has been slow to develop. Swamp Foxes have no issues offensively. Ashley Ridge, 35-16.
Mansfield: Ashley Ridge and Matthew Duncan will light up the scoreboard against this Goose Creek defense. Ashley Ridge, 38-14.
Miller: The Gators with a new coach and a new outlook. Ashley Ridge struggled in Dorchester Showdown. Ashley Ridge, 24-23.
Timberland at Stratford
Shelton: Class AA Timberland would love to make news by beating Class AAAAA Stratford. Timberland, 13-10.
Mansfield: Dennie McDaniel will get Stratford back on track eventually, but Timberland’s defense is too stout in this season opener. Timberland, 21-10.
Miller: Timberland might have fewer students than Stratford, but right now, the Wolves have more quality football players. Timberland, 17-13.