Two big region showdowns highlight this week’s slate of high school football games.
Oceanside and Timberland, both undefeated in conference play, face off in Region 6-AA, while Manning travels to Hanahan to take on the Hawks for first place in Region 7-AAA.
In the high school picks standings, The Post and Courier’s Andrew Miller leads with a record of 39-9, Frankie Mansfield of the Moultrie News is second at 38-10, and Lowcountry preps expert David Shelton is 33-11.
Here are this week’s picks:
Oceanside at Timberland
Shelton: For all the marbles in Region 6-AA and should be a dandy. Timberland, 18-14
Mansfield: Slight edge to the home team in this region title game. Timberland, 22-20
Miller: Oceanside will capture it’s first region title in school history. Oceanside, 23-20
Manning at Hanahan
Shelton: Manning has the more balanced attack and will escape with a road win. Manning, 28-20
Mansfield: Manning has won five straight with stout defense. Manning, 28-14
Miller: Manning will be a little too much for Hawks. Manning, 24-21
Fort Dorchester at Ashley Ridge
Shelton: Fort Dorchester continues to roll along against its Dorchester County rival. Fort Dorchester, 27-17
Mansfield: Fort Dorchester motors through this one on its way to next week’s showdown with Summerville. Fort Dorchester, 35-17
Miller: Fort Dorchester won't get caught looking ahead to next week’s showdown with Summerville. Fort Dorchester, 31-16
Wando at Cane Bay
Shelton: Wando continues to struggle to score points and Cane Bay will score enough. Cane Bay, 21-10
Mansfield: Cobras quarterback Alex Mart follows up strong debut with another solid outing. Cane Bay, 27-17
Miller: Wando's defense continues to play well but its offense is too inconsistent. Cane Bay, 28-7
Stratford at Berkeley
Shelton: Knights are improving but won't have enough defensively to beat the Stags. Berkeley, 35-17
Mansfield: Stags' offense outpaces the Knights. Berkeley, 45-24
Miller: Stags are just too good to lose to Stratford. Berkeley, 38-16
Barnwell at Woodland
Shelton: Barnwell is the state's second-ranked team for a reason. Barnwell, 35-16
Mansfield: Barnwell rolls to set up region championship game with Bamberg-Ehrhardt next week. Barnwell, 42-21
Miller: Woodland played fourth-ranked Bamberg-Ehrhardt last week and now faces No. 2 Barnwell. Barnwell, 38-13