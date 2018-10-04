It’s been four years since Fort Dorchester lost to a team from the Lowcountry.
The Patriots have been the football team to beat since Dakereon Joyner, who is a freshman at South Carolina, took over at quarterback midway through his ninth-grade season.
Could this be the week the streak ends? Fort Dorchester plays at Berkeley on Friday, and two of our high school pickers believe the unbeaten Stags will win.
In the high school picks standings, The Post and Courier’s Andrew Miller leads with a record of 30-6, with Frankie Mansfield of the Moultrie News and Lowcountry preps expert David Shelton tied at 28-8.
Here are this week’s picks:
Fort Dorchester at Berkeley
Shelton: Fort Dorchester streak of not losing to a Lowcountry team since 2014 will end. Berkeley 28-24.
Mansfield: Fort Dorchester is top dog in the Lowcountry until someone proves otherwise. Here’s your chance, Stags. Fort Dorchester, 28-27.
Miller: It’s the biggest game of the high school season to this point, and it will be a big night for the Stags. Berkeley, 28-24.
Hammond School at Porter-Gaud
Shelton: Hammond beat First Baptist on the road. Hammond will do the same to Porter-Gaud. Hammond, 28-21
Mansfield: Porter hasn’t beaten Hammond since 2005 and the Skyhawks' defensive line is overwhelming this season. Hammond, 35-21.
Miller: Hammond defensive end Jordan Burch is a legit top 100 player. He and Jackson Muschamp will be the difference. Hammond, 31-14.
Cane Bay at Summerville
Shelton: Summerville may struggle with Cane Bay offense, but the Wave is better team. Summerville, 35-24.
Mansfield: QB Johnathan Bennett has the Green Wave offense humming right now. Summerville, 31-17.
Miller: Summerville's Bennett starting to play like a major Division-I prospect. Summerville, 38-14.
West Ashley at Wando
Shelton: The team with less turnovers will win; West Ashley will be that team. West Ashley, 24-20
Mansfield: Wando is in danger of losing four games in a row for the first time in eight years. West Ashley, 21-18.
Miller: West Ashley QB Kenyatta Jenkins will make one dynamic play to give Wildcats the victory. West Ashley, 20-10.
Burke at Oceanside
Shelton: Burke has had a nice season, but Oceanside is a little better overall. Oceanside, 35-19.
Mansfield: Burke has scored just 14 points in its last four games combined. That won’t be enough against the Landsharks. Oceanside, 35-10.
Miller: Burke is coming off a big win over Garrett after a great defensive effort. Things will be tougher this week for the Bulldogs. Oceanside, 31-7.
Timberland at Garrett
Shelton: Timberland is starting to get healthy and that could be trouble for opponents. Timberland, 35-16
Mansfield: Wolves are on a three-game winning streak, outscoring those three opponents, 134-0. Timberland, 17-12.
Miller: Timberland starting to play like the Timberland we’ve come to know over the past decade. Timberland, 34-6.