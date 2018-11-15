Having won consecutive state championships at the SCISA Class AA level, the First Baptist football team knows what it takes to be the best.
On Saturday, the Hurricanes will try to unseat the state’s top SCISA program as they take on Hammond School for the Class AAA title at Benedict College. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Hammond is playing in its 12th state final in 15 years and is seeking its 10th state championship. First Baptist was playing eight-man football not that long ago but won the last two SCISA Class AA titles before moving up to AAA this fall.
The teams met during the regular season with Hammond winning, 28-21. First Baptist coach Johnny Waters said his team is capable of winning the championship.
“We know what Hammond is and certainly we respect all they have done. It has been amazing,” Waters said. “We also feel we can compete with them.
"Our mindset going in is to play our best game of the season and if we play to our capabilities, we have a chance to win the game. For us, the pressure was getting here. We are the underdogs and we can just go out and let it go. We know we’re playing a great team but we’re not backing down. This group will not back down.”
In the first meeting with Hammond, First Baptist committed five turnovers, directly leading to 21 points. Hammond also had turnover issues and the Hurricanes took advantage as well. Minus turnovers, the two teams appear to be evenly matched on paper.
First Baptist has the top running back in SCISA in senior Michel Dukes, who has rushed for 2,168 yards and 31 touchdowns this season. Junior quarterback Myron Wigfall has played consistent football since the Hammond game and has thrown for 1,649 yards and 16 scores.
The receiving trio of Tylan Major (34 catches, 620 yards, 5 TDs, Sincere Brown (16, 524, 6 TDs) and McKay Wilson (17, 507, 3 TDs) could present some matchup issues for the Hammond secondary.
Hammond junior quarterback Jackson Muschamp, whose father is USC head coach Will Muschamp, has passed for more than 2,700 yards and 32 touchdowns this season. Hammond receivers Cleo Canty and Andre Wilson have combined for more than 1,900 yards.
Anchoring the First Baptist defense are linebackers Jackson Watson and Ross Greenhill, along with end Xavion Washington.
The Skyhawks are one of the state’s top defensive units with a pair of four-star prospects up front in Alex Huntley and Jordan Burch. Hammond’s first-team defense has allowed just six touchdowns this season while scoring seven touchdowns themselves.
“They have several college prospects, as do we, so there will be a lot of good talent on the field,” Waters said. “I think it will be important for us to pressure the quarterback while also containing him."
On Friday night, several Lowcountry teams will be involved in second-round games of the S.C. High School League playoffs.
Berkeley and Summerville will be at home in the Class AAAAA bracket. Berkeley (10-1) will host River Bluff (9-1) while the Green Wave (9-2) host Carolina Forest (8-1).
Fort Dorchester (9-2) is at West Florence (10-1). The Patriots will be looking to slow the state’s leading rusher, Ailym Ford. Ford is a Shrine Bowl selection and a finalist for Mr. Football. The Knights average 49 points per game.
Fort Dorchester has a weapon as well in junior quarterback De’Andrae Sabb, who has accounted for more than 2,500 yards and 30 touchdowns this season.
West Ashley (6-5) picked up its first-ever playoff win last week, beating Cane Bay. The Wildcats will travel to the state’s top-ranked team, defending state champion Dutch Fork (10-0).
Colleton County (4-7) picked up a playoff win last week and will travel to North Augusta (9-2). Hanahan (8-3) has won six straight games and will host Aynor (8-1) in the Class AAA playoffs. Timberland (8-2) riding an eight-game winning streak, will host Mullins (8-1) in the Class AA Lower State playoffs.
Baptist Hill (6-2) drew a first-round bye and will host Branchville (7-3), while St. John’s (7-4) visits perennial state title contender Lake View (6-3).
FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
(Friday)
Class AAAAA
Fort Dorchester at West Florence
West Ashley at Dutch Fork
River Bluff at Berkeley
Carolina Forest at Summerville
Class AAAA
Colleton County at North Augusta
Class AAA
Aynor at Hanahan
Class AA
Mullins at Timberland
Class A
St. John’s at Lake View
Branchville at Baptist Hill
SCISA AAA state championship
Saturday, 7:30 p.m. at Benedict College
First Baptist vs. Hammond