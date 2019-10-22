Nine high school football players from the Lowcountry have been selected to play in the Touchstone Energy North-South Game.
The all-star game, which features 88 senior players from around the state, will be played Dec. 14 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach.
Fort Dorchester and Woodland each had two players selected for South team. Tackle Brandon Johnson and end Emmanuel Johnson will represent Fort Dorchester, while defensive back K’Ron Ferrell and wide receiver Lavel Davis were selected from Woodland.
Other area selections include Summerville receiver Brody Hopkins, Timberland linebacker Jaleen Richardson, Baptist Hill defensive end Tiquan Bright, Wando defensive back Will Pickren and Berkeley offensive lineman Hunter Powers.
NORTH-SOUTH GAME ROSTERS
South Team
No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. High School
2 Nanders Lawrence WR 5'8 160 Airport
3 Ramsey Lewis RB 5'8 175 North Myrtle Beach
4 D'Vonte Allen ATH 5'8 175 Marion
5 Mason Garcia QB 6'5 245 Carolina Forest
6 Jaleen Richardson LB 6'1 195 Timberland
7 K'Ron Ferrell DB 5'11 175 Woodland
8 Brandon Wilson DE 6'1 245 Battery Creek
9 Cameron Harper LB 6'2 230 South Florence
10 Ty Olenchuk QB 6'3 190 Dutch Fork
11 Alec Holt DB 6'1 180 Gilbert
12 Chandler Mathews LB 6'1 205 Latta
14 Antonio McKnight DB 6'2 190 C.E. Murray
15 Lavel Davis WR 6'6 185 Woodland
17 Isaiah Brown WR 6'3 190 Johnsonville
20 Kenny Byrd LB 6'0 215 Myrtle Beach
21 Tyree Funnye WR 6'0 170 Waccamaw
22 James Dagin RB 5'10 180 Beaufort
23 Terry Fields DB 6'1 185 May River
24 De'Shareoh Williams RB 5'10 200 Wade Hampton
32 A.J. Campbell DB 6'0 163 Green Sea Floyds
36 Robert West DB 6'2 185 Strom Thurmond
38 Will Pickren DB 6'2 160 Wando
50 Dontarian Best LB 6'0 225 A.C. Flora
52 Garrett Huyck DT 6'5 280 Chapin
53 Ta'Chawn Brooks OL 6'4 295 Dutch Fork
54 Jacson Thorne DT 6'1 290 Crestwood
56 Clint Caldwell DE 6'3 270 Lake City
58 Brandon Johnson DT 6'3 290 Fort Dorchester
59 Shedrick Pointer LB 6'0 190 Myrtle Beach
60 Walker Anderson OL 6'1 260 Lexington
62 Devon Mincey OL 6'3 287 Hannah-Pamplico
67 Floyd Hart, Jr. OL 6'4 320 Orangeburg-Wilkinson
68 Tiquan Bright DE 6'1 225 Baptist Hill
72 Tradd Castles OL 6'1 270 Brookland-Cayce
74 Josh Taylor OL 6'3 290 Chapin
75 Luis Orellana K 6'0 200 White Knoll
76 Hunter Powers OL 6'3 300 Berkeley
78 Quintel Brabham OL 6'4 312 Bamberg-Ehrhardt
80 Michael Jones WR 6'0 185 Swansea
81 Rakim White WR 6'5 175 Bluffton
82 Jakobe Quillen WR 6'3 180 Wilson
84 Jacob Lucas TE 6'1 235 Pelion
88 Brody Hopkins WR 6'4 180 Summerville
92 Emmanuel Johnson DE 6'5 247 Fort Dorchester
North Team
2 Ben Rollins WR 5'10" 158 Chapman
3 Dylan Beauford K 5'9" 140 Abbeville
4 Ly'Terrence Mills DB 5'10" 170 Chester
5 Hunter Helms QB 6'2" 200 Gray Collegiate Academy
6 Ahmon Green QB 6'3" 210 Westwood
7 Dante Smith RB 5'8" 170 Chapman
8 Hayden Johnson LB 6' 200 Clover
9 Malory Pinkney RB 6' 217 Southside Christian
10 Anthony Dinkins-McCall WR 5'10" 180 Sumter
11 Michael Brunson, Jr. DB 5'10" 170 Calhoun County
12 A.J. Jefferson DB 5'11" 185 Indian Land
14 Caden Richards DB 6'1" 180 Gaffney
15 Tyler Cherry WR 6'2" 195 Wren
17 Omarion Dollison WR 5'10" 175 Gray Collegiate
20 Elijah Harper LB 6'3" 215 Westside
21 Marquise Graves DB 6' 170 Boiling Springs
22 Anthony Jackson DB 6'2" 175 Rock Hill
23 Noah Alberry DB 6' 180 Dorman
24 Ahmore Wilmore LB 6'2" 235 Newberry
32 R.J. Ellis RB 5'11" 205 Belton-Honea Path
36 Dawson Glenn LB 6'2" 185 Dixie
38 Tyson Player DB 6'1" 180 Ridgeview
50 Thomias Robinson OL 6'1" 266 Spartanburg
51 Shane Amerson OL 6'3" 270 Lamar
52 Chuck Strickland OL 6'3" 275 Byrnes
53 Markee Martin DL 6'4" 360 Pendleton
54 Baron Franks OL 6'5" 280 Greenville
56 Joshua Byrd LB 6'3" 200 Byrnes
58 Chandler Muller OL 6'2" 305 Ridgeview
59 Donovan Bush LB 5'10" 210 Silver Bluff
63 Ashton Shannon OL 6'1" 260 York Comprehensive
67 Kyson Chisholm OL 6'3" 290 South Pointe
68 Westin Williams DL 6'3" 242 Wagener-Salley
70 Immanuel Bush DL 6'1" 235 Lancaster
72 Jonathan Brown OL 6'4" 275 T. L. Hanna
78 Dajon Funderburk DL 6'2" 285 Central
80 Ke'shoun Williams WR 6' 185 Batesburg-Leesville
81 Cam Atkins WR 6'3" 200 Westwood
82 Cameron Donald DL 6'1" 255 Woodmont
84 Lawrance Partlow LB 6'1" 240 Greenwood
88 Eli Wilson WR 6'4" 210 Wren
92 Carson Smith DL 6'2" 250 Abbeville
98 McZavion Holley DL 6'1" 260 Greer
99 Jaquarius Guinn DL 6'3" 270 Clover