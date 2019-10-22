Nine high school football players from the Lowcountry have been selected to play in the Touchstone Energy North-South Game.

The all-star game, which features 88 senior players from around the state, will be played Dec. 14 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach.

Fort Dorchester and Woodland each had two players selected for South team. Tackle Brandon Johnson and end Emmanuel Johnson will represent Fort Dorchester, while defensive back K’Ron Ferrell and wide receiver Lavel Davis were selected from Woodland.

Other area selections include Summerville receiver Brody Hopkins, Timberland linebacker Jaleen Richardson, Baptist Hill defensive end Tiquan Bright, Wando defensive back Will Pickren and Berkeley offensive lineman Hunter Powers.

NORTH-SOUTH GAME ROSTERS

South Team

No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. High School

2 Nanders Lawrence WR 5'8 160 Airport

3 Ramsey Lewis RB 5'8 175 North Myrtle Beach

4 D'Vonte Allen ATH 5'8 175 Marion

5 Mason Garcia QB 6'5 245 Carolina Forest

6 Jaleen Richardson LB 6'1 195 Timberland

7 K'Ron Ferrell DB 5'11 175 Woodland

8 Brandon Wilson DE 6'1 245 Battery Creek

9 Cameron Harper LB 6'2 230 South Florence

10 Ty Olenchuk QB 6'3 190 Dutch Fork

11 Alec Holt DB 6'1 180 Gilbert

12 Chandler Mathews LB 6'1 205 Latta

14 Antonio McKnight DB 6'2 190 C.E. Murray

15 Lavel Davis WR 6'6 185 Woodland

17 Isaiah Brown WR 6'3 190 Johnsonville

20 Kenny Byrd LB 6'0 215 Myrtle Beach

21 Tyree Funnye WR 6'0 170 Waccamaw

22 James Dagin RB 5'10 180 Beaufort

23 Terry Fields DB 6'1 185 May River

24 De'Shareoh Williams RB 5'10 200 Wade Hampton

32 A.J. Campbell DB 6'0 163 Green Sea Floyds

36 Robert West DB 6'2 185 Strom Thurmond

38 Will Pickren DB 6'2 160 Wando

50 Dontarian Best LB 6'0 225 A.C. Flora

52 Garrett Huyck DT 6'5 280 Chapin

53 Ta'Chawn Brooks OL 6'4 295 Dutch Fork

54 Jacson Thorne DT 6'1 290 Crestwood

56 Clint Caldwell DE 6'3 270 Lake City

58 Brandon Johnson DT 6'3 290 Fort Dorchester

59 Shedrick Pointer LB 6'0 190 Myrtle Beach

60 Walker Anderson OL 6'1 260 Lexington

62 Devon Mincey OL 6'3 287 Hannah-Pamplico

67 Floyd Hart, Jr. OL 6'4 320 Orangeburg-Wilkinson

68 Tiquan Bright DE 6'1 225 Baptist Hill

72 Tradd Castles OL 6'1 270 Brookland-Cayce

74 Josh Taylor OL 6'3 290 Chapin

75 Luis Orellana K 6'0 200 White Knoll

76 Hunter Powers OL 6'3 300 Berkeley

78 Quintel Brabham OL 6'4 312 Bamberg-Ehrhardt

80 Michael Jones WR 6'0 185 Swansea

81 Rakim White WR 6'5 175 Bluffton

82 Jakobe Quillen WR 6'3 180 Wilson

84 Jacob Lucas TE 6'1 235 Pelion

88 Brody Hopkins WR 6'4 180 Summerville

92 Emmanuel Johnson DE 6'5 247 Fort Dorchester

North Team

2 Ben Rollins WR 5'10" 158 Chapman

3 Dylan Beauford K 5'9" 140 Abbeville

4 Ly'Terrence Mills DB 5'10" 170 Chester

5 Hunter Helms QB 6'2" 200 Gray Collegiate Academy

6 Ahmon Green QB 6'3" 210 Westwood

7 Dante Smith RB 5'8" 170 Chapman

8 Hayden Johnson LB 6' 200 Clover

9 Malory Pinkney RB 6' 217 Southside Christian

10 Anthony Dinkins-McCall WR 5'10" 180 Sumter

11 Michael Brunson, Jr. DB 5'10" 170 Calhoun County

12 A.J. Jefferson DB 5'11" 185 Indian Land

14 Caden Richards DB 6'1" 180 Gaffney

15 Tyler Cherry WR 6'2" 195 Wren

17 Omarion Dollison WR 5'10" 175 Gray Collegiate

20 Elijah Harper LB 6'3" 215 Westside

21 Marquise Graves DB 6' 170 Boiling Springs

22 Anthony Jackson DB 6'2" 175 Rock Hill

23 Noah Alberry DB 6' 180 Dorman

24 Ahmore Wilmore LB 6'2" 235 Newberry

32 R.J. Ellis RB 5'11" 205 Belton-Honea Path

36 Dawson Glenn LB 6'2" 185 Dixie

38 Tyson Player DB 6'1" 180 Ridgeview

50 Thomias Robinson OL 6'1" 266 Spartanburg

51 Shane Amerson OL 6'3" 270 Lamar

52 Chuck Strickland OL 6'3" 275 Byrnes

53 Markee Martin DL 6'4" 360 Pendleton

54 Baron Franks OL 6'5" 280 Greenville

56 Joshua Byrd LB 6'3" 200 Byrnes

58 Chandler Muller OL 6'2" 305 Ridgeview

59 Donovan Bush LB 5'10" 210 Silver Bluff

63 Ashton Shannon OL 6'1" 260 York Comprehensive

67 Kyson Chisholm OL 6'3" 290 South Pointe

68 Westin Williams DL 6'3" 242 Wagener-Salley

70 Immanuel Bush DL 6'1" 235 Lancaster

72 Jonathan Brown OL 6'4" 275 T. L. Hanna

78 Dajon Funderburk DL 6'2" 285 Central

80 Ke'shoun Williams WR 6' 185 Batesburg-Leesville

81 Cam Atkins WR 6'3" 200 Westwood

82 Cameron Donald DL 6'1" 255 Woodmont

84 Lawrance Partlow LB 6'1" 240 Greenwood

88 Eli Wilson WR 6'4" 210 Wren

92 Carson Smith DL 6'2" 250 Abbeville

98 McZavion Holley DL 6'1" 260 Greer

99 Jaquarius Guinn DL 6'3" 270 Clover