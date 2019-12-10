The S.C. Football Coaches Association released its inaugural all-state team this week with a host of Lowcountry players recognized.

In all, nine players were selected all-state with 15 others named honorable mention. In Class AAAAA, all-state selections include offensive lineman Adam McKanna of Summerville, Berkeley receiver Hakeem Meggett, Fort Dorchester defensive lineman Brandon Johnson and Fort Dorchester linebacker Darryl Ware.

Honorable mention performers in Class AAAAA were Goose Creek receiver Damon Mouzon and quarterback Emmanuel Mukuamu; Ashley Ridge quarterback Matt Duncan, offensive lineman Kamryn Petrick and linebacker Terrance Wilson; Summerville receiver Brody Hopkins and linebacker Luke Taylor; Berkeley linebacker Jake Dunn; and West Ashley defensive end Marion Nelson.

In Class AA, Timberland had four players selected all-state — linebacker Matt Williamson, tackle Sam Moultrie, defensive back Jaleen Richardson and offensive lineman Javar Jenkins. Earning honorable mention from Timberland were Jamari Nelson and Jamaal McKinney.

Named honorable mention in Class AA from Philip Simmons were Mickey Walker, Will Ramey, Tyler Harper and Keyshaw Lockwood.

Baptist Hill defensive end Tiquan Bright was the lone local representative on the Class A all-state team.

Stall Hall of Fame

Stall High School inducted the first four members to its newly-formed athletic hall of fame on Tuesday night in a ceremony at the school.

The inaugural class includes former basketball players Earl Grant, Anthony Johnson and Johnny Cobb, along with football player Tim Scott. Grant is currently the men’s basketball coach at College of Charleston while Scott is a member of the U.S. Senate.

Football all-star games

With the championship games in the books, the only thing remaining in the 2019 high school football season are the state’s two all-star games.

The North-South All-Star Game will be played on Saturday at Myrtle Beach High School with a 12:30 p.m. kickoff.

Local players participating for the South all-stars include Brody Hopkins of Summerville, Brandon Johnson and Emmanuel Johnson of Fort Dorchester, Tiquan Bright of Baptist Hill, Jaleen Richardson of Timberland, K’ron Ferrell of Woodland, Hunter Powers of Berkeley and Will Pickren of Wando.

Woodland’s Lavel Davis also was selected to play but is not participating.

The 2019 Mr. Football award will be presented by the S.C. Athletic Coaches Association at halftime of the game.

The annual Shrine Bowl Game between all-star teams from South Carolina and North Carolina will be played Dec. 21 at Wofford College. Summerville’s Adam McKanna and Fort Dorchester’s Darryl Ware are members of the S.C. team.

All-Lowcountry football

The Post and Courier's high school football player of the year and All-Lowcountry team will be announced on Christmas Day.