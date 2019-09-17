Keegan Williams scored five touchdowns Friday night to lead Oceanside Collegiate Academy to a 49-42 victory over Gray Collegiate.

Williams rushed for 237 yards and four touchdowns, and also returned a kickoff 91 yards for a TD. For his performance, Williams in The Post and Courier's high school football player of the week.

Lowcountry football honor roll

Walker Carswell, Porter-Gaud – kick return for TD; fumble return for TD

JD Key, Porter-Gaud – 13 tackles, blocked punt

Tobias Lafayette, Porter-Gaud – 132 receiving yards, 2 TD; interception

Matt Kelly, Porter-Gaud – 213 passing yards, 2 TD

DeAndrae Sabb, Fort Dorchester – 135 passing yards, 2 TD; TD rushing

Qway Simmons, Fort Dorchester – 122 receiving yards, 2 TD

Manny Mukuamu, Goose Creek – 195 passing yards, TD; 46 rushing yards, 3 TD

Leon Staley, Cane Bay – 102 rushing yards, TD

Matt Duncan, Ashley Ridge – 211 passing yards

Anthony Jackson, Ashley Ridge – 14 tackles

Mac Blakeney, Hanahan – 310 passing yards

Josh Davis, Stratford – 33 of 53 passing for 415 yards, 4 TD

Demarius Anderson, Stratford – 16 receptions, 161 yards, TD

Dewitt Parker, Stall – 240 passing yards, 2 TD

Monti Lewis, Stall – 6 receptions, 114 yards

Cam Costa, Bishop England – 190 passing yards, TD

Michael Long, Bishop England – 179 rushing yards, 2 TD

Sean Cooney, Oceanside – 193 passing yards, TD

DeAndre Brown, Cross – 127 passing yards, TD

Will Daniel, First Baptist – 322 passing yards, 2 TD

Davian Brown, First Baptist – 111 rushing yards, 2 TD

Sincere Brown, First Baptist – 172 receiving yards, TD

Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian – 80 passing yards, 2 TD; 82 rushing yards, TD

Carson Rourk, Palmetto Christian – 8 tackles, interception return for TD