Keegan Williams scored five touchdowns Friday night to lead Oceanside Collegiate Academy to a 49-42 victory over Gray Collegiate.
Williams rushed for 237 yards and four touchdowns, and also returned a kickoff 91 yards for a TD. For his performance, Williams in The Post and Courier's high school football player of the week.
Lowcountry football honor roll
Walker Carswell, Porter-Gaud – kick return for TD; fumble return for TD
JD Key, Porter-Gaud – 13 tackles, blocked punt
Tobias Lafayette, Porter-Gaud – 132 receiving yards, 2 TD; interception
Matt Kelly, Porter-Gaud – 213 passing yards, 2 TD
DeAndrae Sabb, Fort Dorchester – 135 passing yards, 2 TD; TD rushing
Qway Simmons, Fort Dorchester – 122 receiving yards, 2 TD
Manny Mukuamu, Goose Creek – 195 passing yards, TD; 46 rushing yards, 3 TD
Leon Staley, Cane Bay – 102 rushing yards, TD
Matt Duncan, Ashley Ridge – 211 passing yards
Anthony Jackson, Ashley Ridge – 14 tackles
Mac Blakeney, Hanahan – 310 passing yards
Josh Davis, Stratford – 33 of 53 passing for 415 yards, 4 TD
Demarius Anderson, Stratford – 16 receptions, 161 yards, TD
Dewitt Parker, Stall – 240 passing yards, 2 TD
Monti Lewis, Stall – 6 receptions, 114 yards
Cam Costa, Bishop England – 190 passing yards, TD
Michael Long, Bishop England – 179 rushing yards, 2 TD
Sean Cooney, Oceanside – 193 passing yards, TD
DeAndre Brown, Cross – 127 passing yards, TD
Will Daniel, First Baptist – 322 passing yards, 2 TD
Davian Brown, First Baptist – 111 rushing yards, 2 TD
Sincere Brown, First Baptist – 172 receiving yards, TD
Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian – 80 passing yards, 2 TD; 82 rushing yards, TD
Carson Rourk, Palmetto Christian – 8 tackles, interception return for TD