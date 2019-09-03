Sean Cooney threw for 364 yards and three touchdowns Friday night to lead Oceanside Collegiate Academy in a 49-7 victory over Savannah Christian.
Cooney, a senior, completed 17 of 25 passes in the game, which avenged a 54-14 loss to Savannah Christian last season. For his performance, Cooney has been selected The Post and Courier's high school football player of the week.
Lowcountry Football Honor Roll
Hakeem Meggett, Berkeley – 6 rec, 138 yds, 3 TD
Tre Minor, Berkeley – 289 pass yds, 3 TD
Kortez Heyward, Berkeley – 100 rush yds, TD
DeAndrae Sabb, Fort Dorchester – 122 pass yds
Kalil Jenkins, Fort Dorchester – 4 rushing TD
Matt Duncan, Ashley Ridge – 133 pass yds
Josh Davis, Stratford – 172 pass yds
Jaedon Alston, Stratford – 119 rush yds, 2 TD
Jareal Anderson, West Ashley – 96 pass yds, TD; 143 rush yds
Jaden Washington, West Ashley – 5 rec, 81 yds, 3 TD
Braden Pritchard, Wando – 245 pass yds, 3 TD
Trakell Murray, Colleton County – 98 rush yds, 70 rec yds, TD
Edward Stansel, Colleton County – 253 pass yds, 4 TD
Keegan Williams, Oceanside Collegiate – 131 rush yds, 4 TD