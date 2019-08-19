If any team in Region 6-AA can unseat perennial power and champion Timberland in 2019, the odds-on favorite would be Oceanside Collegiate.
The two teams settled the title a year ago, with Timberland again taking the crown with a solid win over the upstart program at Oceanside.
“They are the standard in AA in this area so you pretty much know you have to go through Timberland,” Oceanside Collegiate head coach Chad Grier says.
Oceanside might close the gap this season and could be a more serious threat to Art Craig’s Timberland program. The rest of the league is not ready to challenge for either of the top two spots, but Philip Simmons and Burke will be improved season.
North Charleston will likely be better overall but the Cougars have the farthest to go, winning just once in 2018.
Burke
COACH: Anthony Sterling
2018 RECORD: 5-6
WHAT TO KNOW: The Bulldogs improved from one win to five in Sterling’s second season and the coach feels a winning record could be possible in year three ... Sterling has improved participation from 24 to 46 players and will have a host of third-year varsity players this fall ... Victor Goodwin is the top returning offensive player, rushing for nearly 1,000 yards last season ... Goodwin also returns at linebacker ... Thomas Coaxum anchors the play along both lines of scrimmage and Zach Stallings is the projected starter at quarterback.
North Charleston
COACH: Devon Smalls
2018 RECORD: 1-8
WHAT TO KNOW: Smalls continues his effort to rebuild the program in his second season ... The Cougars will fight youth and inexperience in several areas, particularly on defense ... Luke Gayle returns with experience at quarterback, with his favorite target expected to be senior Jalil Yeadon ... Trevon Jordan will be a key senior leader as a two-way performer ... Courtland Washington is a key defender at linebacker.
Oceanside Collegiate
COACH: Chad Grier
2018 RECORD: 8-3
WHAT TO KNOW: Grier feels his 2019 team can make a deep run into the AA Lower State playoffs ... The Landsharks have more depth than they’ve had in their three years as a program, not to mention very solid skill personnel ... Senior Sean Cooney will be one of the area’s top quarterbacks while senior Keegan Williams is among the top running backs ... Leading a good receiving corps are Malachi Oree and Walker Rhue ... Myles Castain is a two-way starter along the line and senior Joey Boylston is a returner at defensive end.
Philip Simmons
COACH: Eric Bendig
2018 RECORD: 2-8
WHAT TO KNOW: Bendig is excited about year two of the program at Philip Simmons ... The coach has his first senior class and returns virtually his entire starting lineup from a year ago ... Depth and team speed also appear to be better overall this fall ... Senior running back Solly Bess is the top returner offensively and will be a workhorse in the running game ... Anchoring the offensive line will be Keyshawn Lockwood and Carter Easley ... On defense, linebacker Tyler Harper is the top returning tackler ... Senior Javier Collins-Smith also returns at linebacker and senior Kiamani Denmark anchors the secondary.
Timberland
COACH: Art Craig
2018 RECORD: 9-3
WHAT TO KNOW: Craig has a quiet confidence about his 2019 squad after a productive summer in the weight room... The Wolves have won nine games in each of the last three seasons and look to get back to double figures this fall ... Senior James Alston will return as the quarterback after missing most of last season to injury ... Alston was the starter as a sophomore ... Anchoring the running game are returners Matt Williamson and Jamari Nelson ... The top performer in the trenches is Javar Jenkins while juniors Jamaal McKinney and Sam Moultrie lead the way defensively along the front ... Seniors Emmanuel Moultrie and Jamal Williams anchor the secondary.
Region 5-AA
Woodland
COACH: Eddie Ford
2018 RECORD: 5-6
WHAT TO KNOW: Ford takes over at Woodland and inherits a talented cast of skill position player... Senior receiver Lavel Davis, a Virginia commitment, is one of the state’s top pass-catchers ... Senior receiver Jaelyn Perry transferred from Ashley Ridge after catching 41 passes last season ... Senior cornerback K’ron Ferrell, an Appalachian State commit, anchors the secondary while senior Rylan Ashe returns as a key linebacker ... Junior Mark Bryant leads the run game.
Region 6-AA Schedules
Burke
Aug. 23 at Cross
Aug. 30 First Baptist
Sept. 6 Baptist Hill
Sept. 13 Barnwell
Sept. 20 at Charleston Charter
Oct. 11 Oceanside
Oct. 18 Timberland
Oct. 25 at North Charleston
Nov. 1 at Philip Simmons
North Charleston
Aug. 30 at Military Magnet
Sept. 6 at Calhoun County
Sept. 13 at St. John’s
Sept. 20 Waccamaw
Sept. 27 at Baptist Hill
Oct. 4 at Oceanside
Oct. 11 Philip Simmons
Oct. 18 Edisto
Oct. 25 Burke
Nov. 1 at Timberland
Oceanside Collegiate
Aug. 23 Baptist Hill
Aug. 30 at Savannah Christian
Sept. 6 at Socastee
Sept. 13 Gray Collegiate
Sept. 20 at St. John’s
Sept. 27 Legion Collegiate
Oct. 4 North Charleston
Oct. 11 at Burke
Oct. 18 at Philip Simmons
Oct. 25 Timberland
Philip Simmons
Aug. 23 at St. John’s
Aug. 30 Georgetown
Sept. 6 at Charleston Charter
Sept. 13 Bishop England
Sept. 20 at Hanahan
Sept. 27 at Whale Branch
Oct. 4 Timberland
Oct. 11 at North Charleston
Oct. 18 Oceanside Collegiate
Nov. 1 Burke
Timberland
Aug. 23 Stratford
Aug. 30 at Charlotte Latin
Sept. 6 Cross
Sept. 20 Bishop England
Sept. 27 at Hanahan
Oct. 4 at Philip Simmons
Oct. 18 at Burke
Oct. 25 at Oceanside
Nov. 1 North Charleston
Region 5-AA
Woodland
Aug. 23 Summerville
Aug. 30 at Lake Marion
Sept. 6 Hanahan
Sept. 13 Battery Creek
Sept. 20 at O’Burg-Wilk.
Sept. 27 at Bishop England
Oct. 4 Battery Creek
Oct. 10 at Bamberg-Ehrhardt
Oct. 25 at Barnwell
Nov. 1 Allendale-Fairfax