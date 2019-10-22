Keegan Williams played only one half Friday night, but the Oceanside Collegiate running back put on a show in the Landsharks' 70-0 win over Philip Simmons.

Williams, a senior, rushed for 170 yards and six touchdowns on 11 carries in the first half. For his performance, Williams is The Post and Courier high school football player of the week.

In another noteworthy performance Friday night, this one in eight-man football, Palmetto Christian quarterback Connor Rourk rushed for 245 yards and four touchdowns, and passed for 129 yards and three TDs in a 60-20 win over Patrick Henry.

Lowcountry football honor roll

Colby Shirey, Summerville — 258 pass yards, 2 TDs

Antonio Robinson, Summerville — 125 rush yards

Manny Mukuamu, Goose Creek — 289 pass yards, 2 TDs

Malachi Taylor, Goose Creek — 118 receiving yards, 2 TDs

Sean Cooney, Oceanside Collegiate — 200 pass yards, 2 TDs

Walker Rhue, Oceanside Collegiate — 102 receiving yards, 2 TDs

Josh Davis, Stratford — 388 pass yards, 3 TDs; rush TD

Matthew Cudd, Stratford — 128 receiving yards, TD

Damarius Anderson, Stratford — 104 receiving yards, TD

Tre Chisolm, Berkeley — 168 pass yards

Dorian Pinckney, Cross — 88 rush yards, TD; receiving TD

Zolten Osborne, Fort Dorchester — 174 pass yards, 4 TDs

Dwayne Wright, Fort Dorchester — 225 rush yards, 2 TDs

Keith Desaussure, Fort Dorchester — 114 receiving yards, TD

Josh Shaw, Hanahan — 145 rush yards, TD

Gunnar Nistad, James Island — 241 pass yards, TD

Kavone Coker, James Island — 138 receiving yards

Matt Kelly, Porter-Gaud — 125 pass yards

JD Key, Porter-Gaud — 14 tackles

Lawson Pritchett, Porter-Gaud — 11 tackles, interception

Davian Brown, First Baptist — 96 rush yards, 3 TDs

Will Daniel, First Baptist — 237 pass yards, 2 TDs

McKay Wilson, First Baptist — 118 receiving yards, TD

Jordan Brown, St. John’s — 156 pass yards, 137 rush yards, 3 TDs

Cam Costa, Bishop England — 105 pass yards, 3 TDs

Nai’Ryan Bookert, St. John’s Christian — 72 rush yards, 68 pass yards

Bryce Taylor, St. John’s Christian — 128 rush yards, 2 TDs

Fletcher Law, St. John’s Christian — 16 tackles, 5 TFLs

Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian — 129 pass yards, 3 TDs; 245 rush yards, 4 TDs

Kendal Chakeris, Palmetto Christian — 7 tackles, 3 sacks

Lowcountry Top 10

1. Fort Dorchester

2. Oceanside Collegiate

3. Timberland

4. Goose Creek

5. First Baptist

6. Summerville

7. Woodland

8. Bishop England

9. Cane Bay

10. Wando