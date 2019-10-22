Keegan Williams played only one half Friday night, but the Oceanside Collegiate running back put on a show in the Landsharks' 70-0 win over Philip Simmons.
Williams, a senior, rushed for 170 yards and six touchdowns on 11 carries in the first half. For his performance, Williams is The Post and Courier high school football player of the week.
In another noteworthy performance Friday night, this one in eight-man football, Palmetto Christian quarterback Connor Rourk rushed for 245 yards and four touchdowns, and passed for 129 yards and three TDs in a 60-20 win over Patrick Henry.
Lowcountry football honor roll
Colby Shirey, Summerville — 258 pass yards, 2 TDs
Antonio Robinson, Summerville — 125 rush yards
Manny Mukuamu, Goose Creek — 289 pass yards, 2 TDs
Malachi Taylor, Goose Creek — 118 receiving yards, 2 TDs
Sean Cooney, Oceanside Collegiate — 200 pass yards, 2 TDs
Walker Rhue, Oceanside Collegiate — 102 receiving yards, 2 TDs
Josh Davis, Stratford — 388 pass yards, 3 TDs; rush TD
Matthew Cudd, Stratford — 128 receiving yards, TD
Damarius Anderson, Stratford — 104 receiving yards, TD
Tre Chisolm, Berkeley — 168 pass yards
Dorian Pinckney, Cross — 88 rush yards, TD; receiving TD
Zolten Osborne, Fort Dorchester — 174 pass yards, 4 TDs
Dwayne Wright, Fort Dorchester — 225 rush yards, 2 TDs
Keith Desaussure, Fort Dorchester — 114 receiving yards, TD
Josh Shaw, Hanahan — 145 rush yards, TD
Gunnar Nistad, James Island — 241 pass yards, TD
Kavone Coker, James Island — 138 receiving yards
Matt Kelly, Porter-Gaud — 125 pass yards
JD Key, Porter-Gaud — 14 tackles
Lawson Pritchett, Porter-Gaud — 11 tackles, interception
Davian Brown, First Baptist — 96 rush yards, 3 TDs
Will Daniel, First Baptist — 237 pass yards, 2 TDs
McKay Wilson, First Baptist — 118 receiving yards, TD
Jordan Brown, St. John’s — 156 pass yards, 137 rush yards, 3 TDs
Cam Costa, Bishop England — 105 pass yards, 3 TDs
Nai’Ryan Bookert, St. John’s Christian — 72 rush yards, 68 pass yards
Bryce Taylor, St. John’s Christian — 128 rush yards, 2 TDs
Fletcher Law, St. John’s Christian — 16 tackles, 5 TFLs
Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian — 129 pass yards, 3 TDs; 245 rush yards, 4 TDs
Kendal Chakeris, Palmetto Christian — 7 tackles, 3 sacks
Lowcountry Top 10
1. Fort Dorchester
2. Oceanside Collegiate
3. Timberland
4. Goose Creek
5. First Baptist
6. Summerville
7. Woodland
8. Bishop England
9. Cane Bay
10. Wando