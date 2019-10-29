Oceanside Collegiate Academy needed all the offense it could muster in its Region 6-AA showdown with Timberland on Friday night. The Landsharks won the game 49-40 behind the backfield tandem of quarterback Sean Cooney and running back Keegan Williams.
Cooney completed 17 of 25 passes for 325 yards and three touchdowns, and Williams rushed for 194 yards and four touchdowns. For their performances, Cooney and Williams have been named The Post and Courier's high school football players of the week.
They also had help from teammates Walker Rhue (126 receiving yards and one touchdown) and Joel Osteen (115 receiving yards and a touchdown).
Lowcountry Football Honor Roll
Zolten Osborne, Fort Dorchester — 200 pass yards, 2 TDs
Braden Pritchard, Wando — 227 passing yards, TD
Willie Chisolm, Berkeley — 275 passing yards, 3 TDs; TD rushing
Hakeem Meggett, Berkeley — 118 receiving yards
Solomon Butler, Berkeley — 104 receiving yards
Will Daniel, First Baptist — 188 passing yards, 4 TDs
Sincere Brown, First Baptist — 123 receiving yards, 2 TDs
Davian Brown, First Baptist — 118 rushing yards, TD
Jordan Brown, St. John’s — 158 rushing yards, 3 TDs; 3 TDs passing
Emmanuel Mukuamu, Goose Creek — 300 total yards, 4 TDs passing, 1 rushing TD
Victor Goodwin, Burke — 236 rushing yards, 3 TDs
Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian — 397 rushing yards, 6 TDs
Carson Rourk, Palmetto Christian — 21 tackles, TFL
Colson Gunn, Palmetto Christian — 13 tackles
Nai’Ryan Bookert, St. John’s Christian — 111 passing yards, 57 rushing yards, 2 TDs
Fletcher Law, St. John’s Christian — 122 rushing yards, 2 TDs; 12 tackles
Troy Grant, Ashley Ridge — 203 rushing yards, TD
Lowcountry Football Top 10
1. Fort Dorchester
2. Oceanside Collegiate
3. Goose Creek
4. First Baptist
5. Berkeley
6. Summerville
7. Timberland
8. Woodland
9. Bishop England
10. Wando