Oceanside Collegiate Academy needed all the offense it could muster in its Region 6-AA showdown with Timberland on Friday night. The Landsharks won the game 49-40 behind the backfield tandem of quarterback Sean Cooney and running back Keegan Williams.

Cooney completed 17 of 25 passes for 325 yards and three touchdowns, and Williams rushed for 194 yards and four touchdowns. For their performances, Cooney and Williams have been named The Post and Courier's high school football players of the week.

They also had help from teammates Walker Rhue (126 receiving yards and one touchdown) and Joel Osteen (115 receiving yards and a touchdown).

Lowcountry Football Honor Roll

Zolten Osborne, Fort Dorchester — 200 pass yards, 2 TDs

Braden Pritchard, Wando — 227 passing yards, TD

Willie Chisolm, Berkeley — 275 passing yards, 3 TDs; TD rushing

Hakeem Meggett, Berkeley — 118 receiving yards

Solomon Butler, Berkeley — 104 receiving yards

Will Daniel, First Baptist — 188 passing yards, 4 TDs

Sincere Brown, First Baptist — 123 receiving yards, 2 TDs

Davian Brown, First Baptist — 118 rushing yards, TD

Jordan Brown, St. John’s — 158 rushing yards, 3 TDs; 3 TDs passing

Emmanuel Mukuamu, Goose Creek — 300 total yards, 4 TDs passing, 1 rushing TD

Victor Goodwin, Burke — 236 rushing yards, 3 TDs

Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian — 397 rushing yards, 6 TDs

Carson Rourk, Palmetto Christian — 21 tackles, TFL

Colson Gunn, Palmetto Christian — 13 tackles

Nai’Ryan Bookert, St. John’s Christian — 111 passing yards, 57 rushing yards, 2 TDs

Fletcher Law, St. John’s Christian — 122 rushing yards, 2 TDs; 12 tackles

Troy Grant, Ashley Ridge — 203 rushing yards, TD

Lowcountry Football Top 10

1. Fort Dorchester

2. Oceanside Collegiate

3. Goose Creek

4. First Baptist

5. Berkeley

6. Summerville

7. Timberland

8. Woodland

9. Bishop England

10. Wando