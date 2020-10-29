High School Football: Lowcountry stat leaders

Rushing
Name, School Att. Yds. TDs
Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian 78 950 14
Demetris Simmons, Goose Creek 137 912 6
Jahleel Porter, West Ashley 99 770 7
Dwayne Wright, Fort Dorchester 84 692 10
Davian Brown, First Baptist 69 610 5
TJ Wright, Pinewood Prep 79 550 6
Kevon Rivera, Hanahan 61 542 7
Leon Gadsden, Berkeley 76 524 5
Tylik Green, Cross 63 517 7
Josh Shaw, Hanahan 43 515 9
Donnell Gathers, Baptist Hill 54 488 8
Vaughn Blue, Oceanside Collegiate 57 471 9
Will Daniel, First Baptist 50 460 4
Kendall Chakeris, Palmetto Christian 51 412 10
Leon Staley, Cane Bay 74 360 5
Christian Grant, Summerville 74 358 2
Cinsear Hill, Burke 70 339 1
Passing
Name, School Att. Comp. Yds. TDs
Will Daniel, First Baptist 144 87 1765 19
TJ Hatchett, Pinewood Prep 240 116 1163 4
Braden Pritchard, Wando 153 93 1153 8
Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian 89 71 1122 18
Drew Moore, Goose Creek 131 66 1076 11
Zolten Osborne, Fort Dorchester 69 43 981 11
Trey Minor, Berkeley 88 58 965 7
Garrison Kepley, Oceanside Collegiate 86 43 674 7
Harold Gathers, Baptist Hill 61 40 632 7
Josh Davis, Stratford 66 41 596 6
Keyuan Johnson, Woodland 64 42 595 6
Colby Shirey, Summerville 70 38 492 4
Eddie Marinaro, Bishop England 68 35 476 5
Tripp Williams, Philip Simmons 78 33 361 5
Receiving
Name, School Rec. Yds. TDs
Jaylin Hayward, First Baptist 22 762 6
James Levine, Goose Creek 39 571 4
Wyatt Shogren, Palmetto Christian 26 440 8
OJ Washington, Fort Dorchester 18 409 5
Carson Rourk, Palmetto Christian 25 406 6
Peter Vardzel, Wando 27 391 3
Corey Moraux, St. John’s Christian 23 389 4
Solomon Butler, Berkeley 23 383 2
Sevaughn Washington, First Baptist 23 360 1
Dove Fishburne, First Baptist 12 346 5
Demarious Anderson, Stratford 18 326 3
Marion Mitchell, Berkeley 14 311 3
TJ Wright, Pinewood Prep 22 306 2
Terrance Brown, Baptist Hill 18 280 4
Keith Desaussure, Fort Dorchester 13 277 3
Khyon Smith, Goose Creek 12 275 5
Tackles
Name School Tackles
Mikey Blandin, First Baptist 121
Cameron Carroll, Pinewood Prep 97
Carson Rourk, Palmetto Christian 86
Kaine Moses, First Baptist 79
Kenneth Horry, Baptist Hill 72
Joe Pascutti, Palmetto Christian 70
Quinn Tolbert, Goose Creek 62
Donnell Gathers, Baptist Hill 61
TJ Wright, Pinewood Prep 60
Tyler Harper, Philip Simmons 59
Jaden Bradley, St. John’s Christian 58
Omarion Waring, Baptist Hill 53
Tiko Grant, Baptist Hill 50
Amari Jenkins, First Baptist 50
Shane Dare, Pinewood Prep 50
Kaleb Washington, First Baptist 50
Javon Richardson, Stall 49
Wyatt Shogren, Palmetto Christian 49
DeAndre Jones, Summerville 48
Jayden Gardner, Fort Dorchester 47
Josh Herriott, Hanahan 46
Hunter Ramey, Philip Simmons 46
Jayvion Snow, Berkeley 46
Lamarrie Gathers, Baptist Hill 46
Hunter Higgins, James Island 45
Kendall Chakeris, Palmetto Christian 45
Colson Gunn, Palmetto Christian 44
Jordan Miller, Berkeley 43
Jaquan Wallace, James Island 43
Jayden Broughton, Berkeley 42
Parker White, Pinewood Prep 41
Dominic Kassing, Pinewood Prep 40
Jamar Smalls, Berkeley 40
Caleb Edwards, West Ashley 40
Dominick Kassing, Pinewood Prep 38
Xavier Mitchell-Brown, Summerville 37
Nick Chambers, Summerville 37
Shane Walker, Berkeley 37