High School Football: Lowcountry stat leaders

  • Updated
Rushing

Name, School Att. Yds. TDs

Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian 78 950 14

Demetris Simmons, Goose Creek 137 912 6

Jahleel Porter, West Ashley 99 770 7

Dwayne Wright, Fort Dorchester 84 692 10

Davian Brown, First Baptist 69 610 5

TJ Wright, Pinewood Prep 79 550 6

Kevon Rivera, Hanahan 61 542 7

Leon Gadsden, Berkeley 76 524 5

Tylik Green, Cross 63 517 7

Josh Shaw, Hanahan 43 515 9

Donnell Gathers, Baptist Hill 54 488 8

Vaughn Blue, Oceanside Collegiate 57 471 9

Will Daniel, First Baptist 50 460 4

Kendall Chakeris, Palmetto Christian 51 412 10

Leon Staley, Cane Bay 74 360 5

Christian Grant, Summerville 74 358 2

Cinsear Hill, Burke 70 339 1

Passing

Name, School Att. Comp. Yds. TDs

Will Daniel, First Baptist 144 87 1765 19

TJ Hatchett, Pinewood Prep 240 116 1163 4

Braden Pritchard, Wando 153 93 1153 8

Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian 89 71 1122 18

Drew Moore, Goose Creek 131 66 1076 11

Zolten Osborne, Fort Dorchester 69 43 981 11

Trey Minor, Berkeley 88 58 965 7

Garrison Kepley, Oceanside Collegiate 86 43 674 7

Harold Gathers, Baptist Hill 61 40 632 7

Josh Davis, Stratford 66 41 596 6

Keyuan Johnson, Woodland 64 42 595 6

Colby Shirey, Summerville 70 38 492 4

Eddie Marinaro, Bishop England 68 35 476 5

Tripp Williams, Philip Simmons 78 33 361 5

Receiving 

Name, School Rec. Yds. TDs

Jaylin Hayward, First Baptist 22 762 6

James Levine, Goose Creek 39 571 4

Wyatt Shogren, Palmetto Christian 26 440 8

OJ Washington, Fort Dorchester 18 409 5

Carson Rourk, Palmetto Christian 25 406 6

Peter Vardzel, Wando 27 391 3

Corey Moraux, St. John’s Christian 23 389 4

Solomon Butler, Berkeley 23 383 2

Sevaughn Washington, First Baptist 23 360 1

Dove Fishburne, First Baptist 12 346 5

Demarious Anderson, Stratford 18 326 3

Marion Mitchell, Berkeley 14 311 3

TJ Wright, Pinewood Prep 22 306 2

Terrance Brown, Baptist Hill 18 280 4

Keith Desaussure, Fort Dorchester 13 277 3

Khyon Smith, Goose Creek 12 275 5

Tackles 

Name School Tackles

Mikey Blandin, First Baptist 121

Cameron Carroll, Pinewood Prep 97

Carson Rourk, Palmetto Christian 86

Kaine Moses, First Baptist 79

Kenneth Horry, Baptist Hill 72

Joe Pascutti, Palmetto Christian 70

Quinn Tolbert, Goose Creek 62

Donnell Gathers, Baptist Hill 61

TJ Wright, Pinewood Prep 60

Tyler Harper, Philip Simmons 59

Jaden Bradley, St. John’s Christian 58

Omarion Waring, Baptist Hill 53

Tiko Grant, Baptist Hill 50

Amari Jenkins, First Baptist 50

Shane Dare, Pinewood Prep 50

Kaleb Washington, First Baptist 50

Javon Richardson, Stall 49

Wyatt Shogren, Palmetto Christian 49

DeAndre Jones, Summerville 48

Jayden Gardner, Fort Dorchester 47

Josh Herriott, Hanahan 46

Hunter Ramey, Philip Simmons 46

Jayvion Snow, Berkeley 46

Lamarrie Gathers, Baptist Hill 46

Hunter Higgins, James Island 45

Kendall Chakeris, Palmetto Christian 45

Colson Gunn, Palmetto Christian 44

Jordan Miller, Berkeley 43

Jaquan Wallace, James Island 43

Jayden Broughton, Berkeley 42

Parker White, Pinewood Prep 41

Dominic Kassing, Pinewood Prep 40

Jamar Smalls, Berkeley 40

Caleb Edwards, West Ashley 40

Dominick Kassing, Pinewood Prep 38

Xavier Mitchell-Brown, Summerville 37

Nick Chambers, Summerville 37

Shane Walker, Berkeley 37

