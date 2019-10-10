Passing
Name School Yds TDs
Will Daniel First Baptist 1718 13
Keyuan Johnson Woodland 1600 19
Sean Cooney Oceanside 1349 14
Gunnar Nistad James Island 1186 4
Brayden Pritchard Wando 1081 10
Josh Davis Stratford 1078 6
Edward Stansel Colleton County 1014 4
Cam Costa Bishop England 1007 8
Darryle McKinney Baptist Hill 975 12
Josh Davis Stratford 950 6
Matt Duncan Ashley Ridge 905 3
Matt Kelly Porter-Gaud 834 6
Mac Blakeney Hanahan 711 2
Colby Shirey Summerville 657 6
Tre Minor Berkeley 642 7
Willie Chisolm Berkeley 586 4
DeAndrae Sabb Fort Dorchester 549 2
Zolten Osborne Fort Dorchester 480 4
Luke Gayle North Charleston 439 4
Dewitt Parker Stall 431 5
Peyton Woolridge Philip Simmons 375 4
Connor Rourk Palmetto Christian 356 7
Rushing
Name School Yds TDs
Keegan Williams Oceanside 853 17
Victor Goodwin Burke 737 6
Ben Stokes Dorchester Academy 646 6
Trakell Murray Colleton County 603 3
Tron Grant Ashley Ridge 571 7
Michael Long Bishop England 541 4
Connor Rourk Palmetto Christian 525 6
Mark Bryant Woodland 524 6
Derrion Larry Summerville 491 7
Matt Williamson Timberland 487 3
Davian Brown First Baptist 480 8
KJ Rollins Summerville 477 8
Donnell Gathers Baptist Hill 435 1
Matt Duncan Ashley Ridge 432 2
Dwayne Wright Fort Dorchester 403 7
Colby Weeks Dorchester Acacemy 385 8
Leon Staley Cane Bay 381 2
Jamari Nelson Timberland 367 2
James Alston Timberland 343 4
Terio McKelvey James Island 340 0
Jaedon Alston Stratford 337 5
Kalil Jenkins Fort Dorchester 333 8
Matt Kelly Porter-Gaud 333 6
Solly Bess Philip Simmons 318 1
Jaden Singleton Wando 313 3
Jahleel Porter West Ashley 312 3
Justin Mazyck West Ashley 301 3
Receiving
Name School Yds TDs
Sincere Brown First Baptist 755 6
McKay Wilson First Baptist 584 6
Javon Walker Woodland 503 3
Hakeem Meggett Berkeley 486 5
Randy Scott Hanahan 428 1
Jaelyn Perry Woodland 414 6
Terrence Brown Baptist Hill 382 4
Brody Hopkins Summerville 356 4
Joel Osteen Oceanside 352 2
Kavone Coker James Island 341 0
Trakell Murray Colleton County 341 2
Walker Rhue Oceanside 340 4
Jorryn Simmons Colleton County 337 3
Solomon Butler Berkeley 337 1
Tob. Lafayette Porter-Gaud 333 4
Qway Simmons Fort Dorchester 332 3
Maken Glover Wando 321 3
Lucas Snow First Baptist 314 1
JD Powell Burke 308 2
Dillon McCarthy Wando 301 3
Malachi Oree Oceanside 286 3
Keith Desaussure Fort Dorchester 276 1
Jaden Washington West Ashley 276 3
Tackles
Name School Tackles
Alex Herriott Hanahan 77
Tyler Harper Philip Simmons 74
JD Key Porter-Gaud 70
Jamar Blandin First Baptist 69
Ryan Ashe Woodland 59
Luke Taylor Summerville 58
Tiquain Bright Baptist Hill 55
Jayshaun Boyd Woodland 54
Jayden Gardner Fort Dorchester 53
Don McNeil First Baptist 52
Will Ramey Philip Simmons 52
Nick Chambers Summerville 51
Ryan Shawver Summerville 45
Breon Green Hanahan 45
Jaheem Black Colleton County 44
Caleb Edwards West Ashley 44
Manny Johnson Fort Dorchester 43
Matt Williamson Timberland 43
Tiko Grant Baptist Hill 42
Devin Ray First Baptist 41
Devonte Brothers Woodland 41
Jacarre Stevens Colleton County 40
Hunter Higgins James Island 40
Mason Lord Stratford 40
