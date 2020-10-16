You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

High school football: Lowcountry stat leaders

w (copy)

First Baptist quarterback Will Daniel has thrown for 1,419 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. File/Moultrie News 

Rushing 

Name, School Att. Yds. TDs

Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian 65 765 12

Davian Brown, First Baptist 91 610 5

Jahleel Porter, West Ashley 26 377 3

TJ Wright, Pinewood Prep 53 362 3

Kendall Chakeris, Palmetto Christian 45 359 9

Demetris Simmons, Goose Creek 70 339 3

Leon Gadsden, Berkeley 56 334 3

Dwayne Wright, Fort Dorchester 47 333 5

Will Daniel, First Baptist 32 329 4

Vaughn Blue, Oceanside Collegiate 43 319 5

Tylik Green, Cross 32 313 4

Kevon Rivera, Hanahan 43 306 4

Donnell Gathers, Baptist Hill 31 295 4

Leon Staley, Cane Bay 48 254 3

Mark Bryant, Woodland 46 246 3

Colson Gunn, Palmetto Christian 19 229 3

Peyton Woolridge, Philip Simmons 47 224 3

Passing 

Name, School Att. Comp. Yds. TDs

Will Daniel, First Baptist 122 71 1419 13

TJ Hatchett, Pinewood Prep 215 104 1064 3

Trey Minor, Berkeley 68 48 843 7

Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian 70 55 762 12

Braden Pritchard, Wando 78 50 709 6

Keyuan Johnson, Woodland 64 42 595 6

Zolten Osborne, Fort Dorchester 44 27 591 7

Josh Davis, Stratford 46 30 431 4

Eddie Marinaro, Bishop England 48 27 381 2

Harold Gathers, Baptist Hill 44 28 362 4

Garrison Kepley, Oceanside Collegiate 55 24 322 1

Tripp Williams, Philip Simmons 57 27 279 5

Receiving 

Name, School Rec. Yds. TDs

Jaylin Hayward, First Baptist 17 566 6

Corey Moraux, St. John’s Christian 23 389 4

Dove Fishburne, First Baptist 11 334 5

Solomon Butler, Berkeley 18 324 2

Sevaughn Washington, First Baptist 21 319 1

Wyatt Shogren, Palmetto Christian 17 315 5

Marion Mitchell, Berkeley 14 311 3

OJ Washington, Fort Dorchester 10 306 4

Carson Rourk, Palmetto Christian 21 290 5

TJ Wright, Pinewood Prep 16 285 2

Gabe Major, Wando 17 256 0

Demarious Anderson, Stratford 13 243 1

James Levine, Goose Creek 19 239 1

Stefone Small, Stall 16 227 2

Jevon Walker, Woodland 10 223 2

Terrance Brown, Baptist Hill 10 214 3

Ben Brown, Pinewood Prep 20 192 0

Peter Vardzel, Wando 10 166 3

Ethan Lowther, Palmetto Christian 9 160 2

Addison Venitelli, Pinewood Prep 14 152 1

Tackles 

Name, School Tackles

Mikey Blandin, First Baptist 121

Kaine Moses, First Baptist 79

Cameron Carroll, Pinewood Prep 70

Carson Rourk, Palmetto Christian 70

Jaden Bradley, St. John’s Christian 58

Joe Pascutti, Palmetto Christian 56

Amari Jenkins, First Baptist 50

Kaleb Washington, First Baptist 50

Kenneth Horry, Baptist Hill 49

TJ Wright, Pinewood Prep 47

Tyler Harper, Philip Simmons 47

Caleb Edwards, West Ashley 40

Donnell Gathers, Baptist Hill 38

Kendall Chakeris, Palmetto Christian 38

Shane Dare, Pinewood Prep 37

Omari Jenkins, Timberland 36

Ben Brown, Pinewood Prep 35

Hunter Ramey, Philip Simmons 35

Wyatt Shogren, Palmetto Christian 34

Omarion Waring, Baptist Hill 34

Colson Gunn, Palmetto Christian 33

Mason Lord, Stratford 32

Tiko Grant, Baptist Hill 31

Dominick Kassing, Pinewood Prep 31

Alex Herriott, Hanahan 30

Michael Owens, Bishop England 30

Charlie Thomas, Porter-Gaud 30

Lamarrie Gathers, Baptist Hill 29

Walker Carswell, Porter-Gaud 29

DeAndre Jones, Summerville 29

Jaquan Wallace, James Island 28

Spivey Woodward, Porter-Gaud 27

Nick Chambers, Summerville 26

Jordan Miller, Berkeley 25

Ethan Lowther, Palmetto Christian 24

William Mack, Stall 22

Tyshawn Green, Philip Simmons 22

Otis Mack, Fort Dorchester 22

FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE

Stratford at Berkeley 

Stall at Cane Bay 

Ashley Ridge at Summerville

Bishop England at North Charleston

Whale Branch at Cross

Wando at Goose Creek

Academic Magnet at Hanahan

James Island at Hilton Head

Timberland at Philip Simmons

Military Magnet at Charleston Charter

Baptist Hill at St. John’s

Battery Creek at Oceanside

Fort Dorchester at West Ashley

Burke at Woodland

Pinewood Prep at Laurence Manning

Cardinal Newman at Porter-Gaud

Calhoun Academy at Colleton Prep

Thomas Heyward at St. John’s Christian

Hilton Head Prep at Northwood Academy

Conway Christian at Faith Christian

Jefferson Davis at Palmetto Christian

Cathedral Academy at Andrew Jackson

Charleston Collegiate at Holly Hill

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News