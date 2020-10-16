High school football: Lowcountry stat leaders

Rushing
Name, School Att. Yds. TDs
Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian 65 765 12
Davian Brown, First Baptist 91 610 5
Jahleel Porter, West Ashley 26 377 3
TJ Wright, Pinewood Prep 53 362 3
Kendall Chakeris, Palmetto Christian 45 359 9
Demetris Simmons, Goose Creek 70 339 3
Leon Gadsden, Berkeley 56 334 3
Dwayne Wright, Fort Dorchester 47 333 5
Will Daniel, First Baptist 32 329 4
Vaughn Blue, Oceanside Collegiate 43 319 5
Tylik Green, Cross 32 313 4
Kevon Rivera, Hanahan 43 306 4
Donnell Gathers, Baptist Hill 31 295 4
Leon Staley, Cane Bay 48 254 3
Mark Bryant, Woodland 46 246 3
Colson Gunn, Palmetto Christian 19 229 3
Peyton Woolridge, Philip Simmons 47 224 3
Passing
Name, School Att. Comp. Yds. TDs
Will Daniel, First Baptist 122 71 1419 13
TJ Hatchett, Pinewood Prep 215 104 1064 3
Trey Minor, Berkeley 68 48 843 7
Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian 70 55 762 12
Braden Pritchard, Wando 78 50 709 6
Keyuan Johnson, Woodland 64 42 595 6
Zolten Osborne, Fort Dorchester 44 27 591 7
Josh Davis, Stratford 46 30 431 4
Eddie Marinaro, Bishop England 48 27 381 2
Harold Gathers, Baptist Hill 44 28 362 4
Garrison Kepley, Oceanside Collegiate 55 24 322 1
Tripp Williams, Philip Simmons 57 27 279 5
Receiving
Name, School Rec. Yds. TDs
Jaylin Hayward, First Baptist 17 566 6
Corey Moraux, St. John’s Christian 23 389 4
Dove Fishburne, First Baptist 11 334 5
Solomon Butler, Berkeley 18 324 2
Sevaughn Washington, First Baptist 21 319 1
Wyatt Shogren, Palmetto Christian 17 315 5
Marion Mitchell, Berkeley 14 311 3
OJ Washington, Fort Dorchester 10 306 4
Carson Rourk, Palmetto Christian 21 290 5
TJ Wright, Pinewood Prep 16 285 2
Gabe Major, Wando 17 256 0
Demarious Anderson, Stratford 13 243 1
James Levine, Goose Creek 19 239 1
Stefone Small, Stall 16 227 2
Jevon Walker, Woodland 10 223 2
Terrance Brown, Baptist Hill 10 214 3
Ben Brown, Pinewood Prep 20 192 0
Peter Vardzel, Wando 10 166 3
Ethan Lowther, Palmetto Christian 9 160 2
Addison Venitelli, Pinewood Prep 14 152 1
Tackles
Name, School Tackles
Mikey Blandin, First Baptist 121
Kaine Moses, First Baptist 79
Cameron Carroll, Pinewood Prep 70
Carson Rourk, Palmetto Christian 70
Jaden Bradley, St. John’s Christian 58
Joe Pascutti, Palmetto Christian 56
Amari Jenkins, First Baptist 50
Kaleb Washington, First Baptist 50
Kenneth Horry, Baptist Hill 49
TJ Wright, Pinewood Prep 47
Tyler Harper, Philip Simmons 47
Caleb Edwards, West Ashley 40
Donnell Gathers, Baptist Hill 38
Kendall Chakeris, Palmetto Christian 38
Shane Dare, Pinewood Prep 37
Omari Jenkins, Timberland 36
Ben Brown, Pinewood Prep 35
Hunter Ramey, Philip Simmons 35
Wyatt Shogren, Palmetto Christian 34
Omarion Waring, Baptist Hill 34
Colson Gunn, Palmetto Christian 33
Mason Lord, Stratford 32
Tiko Grant, Baptist Hill 31
Dominick Kassing, Pinewood Prep 31
Alex Herriott, Hanahan 30
Michael Owens, Bishop England 30
Charlie Thomas, Porter-Gaud 30
Lamarrie Gathers, Baptist Hill 29
Walker Carswell, Porter-Gaud 29
DeAndre Jones, Summerville 29
Jaquan Wallace, James Island 28
Spivey Woodward, Porter-Gaud 27
Nick Chambers, Summerville 26
Jordan Miller, Berkeley 25
Ethan Lowther, Palmetto Christian 24
William Mack, Stall 22
Tyshawn Green, Philip Simmons 22
Otis Mack, Fort Dorchester 22
FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE
Stratford at Berkeley
Stall at Cane Bay
Ashley Ridge at Summerville
Bishop England at North Charleston
Whale Branch at Cross
Wando at Goose Creek
Academic Magnet at Hanahan
James Island at Hilton Head
Timberland at Philip Simmons
Military Magnet at Charleston Charter
Baptist Hill at St. John’s
Battery Creek at Oceanside
Fort Dorchester at West Ashley
Burke at Woodland
Pinewood Prep at Laurence Manning
Cardinal Newman at Porter-Gaud
Calhoun Academy at Colleton Prep
Thomas Heyward at St. John’s Christian
Hilton Head Prep at Northwood Academy
Conway Christian at Faith Christian
Jefferson Davis at Palmetto Christian
Cathedral Academy at Andrew Jackson
Charleston Collegiate at Holly Hill