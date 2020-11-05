You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

High school football: Lowcountry stat leaders

First Baptist Football (copy)
Buy Now

First Baptist's Jaylin Hayward (6) breaks away from a tackler during a recent game. Hayward leads the Lowcountry in receiving with 812 yards and 7 touchdowns. Brad Nettles/Staff

Rushing 

Name, School Att. Yds. TDs

Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian 85 1087 16

Demetris Simmons, Goose Creek 172 1067 7

Dwayne Wright, Fort Dorchester 110 901 13

Jahleel Porter, West Ashley 128 898 8

Davian Brown, First Baptist 117 863 7

Josh Shaw, Hanahan 57 658 10

Kevon Rivera, Hanahan 80 654 8

Michael Long, Bishop England 69 590 6

Kendall Chakeris, Palmetto Christian 52 580 11

Vaughn Blue, Oceanside Collegiate 78 578 10

TJ Wright, Pinewood Prep 79 550 6

Leon Gadsden, Berkeley 76 524 5

Will Daniel, First Baptist 56 524 5

Tylik Green, Cross 63 517 7

Donnell Gathers, Baptist Hill 54 488 8

Cincear Hill, Burke 92 457 1

Passing 

Name, School Att. Comp. Yds. TDs

Will Daniel, First Baptist 157 94 1916 22

Drew Moore, Goose Creek 151 78 1393 14

Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian 103 82 1316 21

Braden Pritchard, Wando 177 103 1266 9

Zolten Osborne, Fort Dorchester 100 61 1187 13

TJ Hatchett, Pinewood Prep 240 116 1163 4

Trey Minor, Berkeley 88 58 965 7

Garrison Kepley, Oceanside Collegiate 114 61 952 10

Harold Gathers, Baptist Hill 61 40 632 7

Josh Davis, Stratford 66 41 596 6

Keyuan Johnson, Woodland 64 42 595 6

Eddie Marinaro, Bishop England 86 43 561 6

Colby Shirey, Summerville 81 44 555 4

Receiving 

Name, School Rec. Yds. TDs

Jaylin Hayward, First Baptist 24 812 7

James Levine, Goose Creek 44 632 5

OJ Washington, Fort Dorchester 23 518 6

Wyatt Shogren, Palmetto Christian 30 505 9

Carson Rourk, Palmetto Christian 29 496 7

Sevaughn Washington, First Baptist 26 447 2

TJ Wright, Pinewood Prep 26 414 2

Demarious Anderson, Stratford 24 413 4

Peter Vardzel, Wando 28 407 3

Corey Moraux, St. John’s Christian 23 389 4

Solomon Butler, Berkeley 23 383 2

Khyon Smith, Goose Creek 14 359 6

Dove Fishburne, First Baptist 13 352 6

Terrance Brown, Baptist Hill 23 348 5

Marion Mitchell, Berkeley 14 311 3

Keith Desaussure, Fort Dorchester 17 293 3

Tackles

Name, School Tackles

Mikey Blandin, First Baptist 141

Kaine Moses, First Baptist 103

Cameron Carroll, Pinewood Prep 97

Carson Rourk, Palmetto Christian 93

James Hill, Porter-Gaud 83

Kenneth Horry, Baptist Hill 82

Tyler Harper, Philip Simmons 79

Hunter Ramey, Philip Simmons 77

Joe Pascutti, Palmetto Christian 76

Donnell Gathers, Baptist Hill 71

Amari Jenkins, First Baptist 70

Omarion Waring, Baptist Hill 66

Quinn Tolbert, Goose Creek 62

Kaleb Washington, First Baptist 62

TJ Wright, Pinewood Prep 60

Tiko Grant, Baptist Hill 59

Javon Richardson, Stall 59

Lamarrie Gathers, Baptist Hill 58

Jaden Bradley, St. John’s Christian 58

DeAndre Jones, Summerville 55

Josh Herriott, Hanahan 55

Hunter Higgins, James Island 53

Shane Dare, Pinewood Prep 50

Sharrod Williams, Philip Simmons 50

Colin Bryant, Wando 49

Jaquan Wallace, James Island 48

Kendall Chakeris, Palmetto Christian 47

Jayden Gardner, Fort Dorchester 47

Jayvion Snow, Berkeley 46

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News