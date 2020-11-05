High school football: Lowcountry stat leaders

Rushing
Name, School Att. Yds. TDs
Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian 85 1087 16
Demetris Simmons, Goose Creek 172 1067 7
Dwayne Wright, Fort Dorchester 110 901 13
Jahleel Porter, West Ashley 128 898 8
Davian Brown, First Baptist 117 863 7
Josh Shaw, Hanahan 57 658 10
Kevon Rivera, Hanahan 80 654 8
Michael Long, Bishop England 69 590 6
Kendall Chakeris, Palmetto Christian 52 580 11
Vaughn Blue, Oceanside Collegiate 78 578 10
TJ Wright, Pinewood Prep 79 550 6
Leon Gadsden, Berkeley 76 524 5
Will Daniel, First Baptist 56 524 5
Tylik Green, Cross 63 517 7
Donnell Gathers, Baptist Hill 54 488 8
Cincear Hill, Burke 92 457 1
Passing
Name, School Att. Comp. Yds. TDs
Will Daniel, First Baptist 157 94 1916 22
Drew Moore, Goose Creek 151 78 1393 14
Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian 103 82 1316 21
Braden Pritchard, Wando 177 103 1266 9
Zolten Osborne, Fort Dorchester 100 61 1187 13
TJ Hatchett, Pinewood Prep 240 116 1163 4
Trey Minor, Berkeley 88 58 965 7
Garrison Kepley, Oceanside Collegiate 114 61 952 10
Harold Gathers, Baptist Hill 61 40 632 7
Josh Davis, Stratford 66 41 596 6
Keyuan Johnson, Woodland 64 42 595 6
Eddie Marinaro, Bishop England 86 43 561 6
Colby Shirey, Summerville 81 44 555 4
Receiving
Name, School Rec. Yds. TDs
Jaylin Hayward, First Baptist 24 812 7
James Levine, Goose Creek 44 632 5
OJ Washington, Fort Dorchester 23 518 6
Wyatt Shogren, Palmetto Christian 30 505 9
Carson Rourk, Palmetto Christian 29 496 7
Sevaughn Washington, First Baptist 26 447 2
TJ Wright, Pinewood Prep 26 414 2
Demarious Anderson, Stratford 24 413 4
Peter Vardzel, Wando 28 407 3
Corey Moraux, St. John’s Christian 23 389 4
Solomon Butler, Berkeley 23 383 2
Khyon Smith, Goose Creek 14 359 6
Dove Fishburne, First Baptist 13 352 6
Terrance Brown, Baptist Hill 23 348 5
Marion Mitchell, Berkeley 14 311 3
Keith Desaussure, Fort Dorchester 17 293 3
Tackles
Name, School Tackles
Mikey Blandin, First Baptist 141
Kaine Moses, First Baptist 103
Cameron Carroll, Pinewood Prep 97
Carson Rourk, Palmetto Christian 93
James Hill, Porter-Gaud 83
Kenneth Horry, Baptist Hill 82
Tyler Harper, Philip Simmons 79
Hunter Ramey, Philip Simmons 77
Joe Pascutti, Palmetto Christian 76
Donnell Gathers, Baptist Hill 71
Amari Jenkins, First Baptist 70
Omarion Waring, Baptist Hill 66
Quinn Tolbert, Goose Creek 62
Kaleb Washington, First Baptist 62
TJ Wright, Pinewood Prep 60
Tiko Grant, Baptist Hill 59
Javon Richardson, Stall 59
Lamarrie Gathers, Baptist Hill 58
Jaden Bradley, St. John’s Christian 58
DeAndre Jones, Summerville 55
Josh Herriott, Hanahan 55
Hunter Higgins, James Island 53
Shane Dare, Pinewood Prep 50
Sharrod Williams, Philip Simmons 50
Colin Bryant, Wando 49
Jaquan Wallace, James Island 48
Kendall Chakeris, Palmetto Christian 47
Jayden Gardner, Fort Dorchester 47
Jayvion Snow, Berkeley 46