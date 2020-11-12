You have permission to edit this article.
High School Football: Lowcountry stat leaders

St. John’s Christian senior Corey Moraux leads the Lowcountry in receiving with 53 catches for 1,025 yards. File/Rob Gantt/Gazette

Rushing

Name, School Att. Yds. TDs

Jahleel Porter, West Ashley 144 1332 14

Demetris Simmons, Goose Creek 196 1253 9

Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian 85 1087 16

Dwayne Wright, Fort Dorchester 132 1047 16

Nai’Ryan Bookert, St. John's Christian 131 1018 18

Davian Brown, First Baptist 117 863 7

Donnell Gathers, Baptist Hill 76 756 10

Michael Long, Bishop England 85 676 8

Josh Shaw, Hanahan 57 658 10

Kevon Rivera, Hanahan 80 654 8

Kendall Chakeris, Palmetto Christian 52 580 11

Vaughn Blue, Oceanside Collegiate 78 578 10

TJ Wright, Pinewood Prep 79 550 6

Leon Gadsden, Berkeley 76 524 5

Will Daniel, First Baptist 56 524 5

Tylik Green, Cross 63 517 7

Peyton Woolridge, Philip Simmons 98 516 4

Dez Loring, Wando 101 503 9

Passing 

Name, School Att. Comp. Yds. TDs

Will Daniel, First Baptist 157 94 1916 22

Nairyan Bookert, St. John's Christian 183 99 1721 15

Braden Pritchard, Wando 198 121 1657 13

Zolten Osborne, Fort Dorchester 125 78 1514 17

Drew Moore, Goose Creek 151 78 1393 14

Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian 103 82 1316 21

TJ Hatchett, Pinewood Prep 240 116 1163 4

Keyuan Johnson, Woodland 110 71 1032 13

Trey Minor, Berkeley 88 58 965 7

Garrison Kepley, Oceanside Collegiate 114 61 952 10

Harold Gathers, Baptist Hill 95 56 856 8

Matt Kelly, Porter-Gaud 117 67 760 7

Receiving 

Name, School Rec. Yds. TDs

Corey Moraux, St. John's Christian 53 1025 7

Jaylin Hayward, First Baptist 24 812 7

James Levine, Goose Creek 46 632 5

OJ Washington, Fort Dorchester 25 614 8

Peter Vardzel, Wando 35 571 4

Wyatt Shogren, Palmetto Christian 30 505 9

Carson Rourk, Palmetto Christian 29 496 7

Keith Desaussure, Fort Dorchester 26 461 5

Khyon Smith, Goose Creek 17 451 8

Sevaughn Washington, First Baptist 26 447 2

TJ Wright, Pinewood Prep 26 414 2

Demarious Anderson, Stratford 24 413 4

Solomon Butler, Berkeley 23 383 2

Dove Fishburne, First Baptist 13 352 6

Terrance Brown, Baptist Hill 23 348 5

Tackles 

Name, School Tackles

Mikey Blandin, First Baptist 141

Jaden Bradley, St. John’s Christian 112

Kaine Moses, First Baptist 103

Cameron Carroll, Pinewood Prep 97

Michael Long, Bishop England 95

Carson Rourk, Palmetto Christian 93

Kenneth Horry, Baptist Hill 90

Tyler Harper, Philip Simmons 88

James Hill, Porter-Gaud 83

Donnell Gathers, Baptist Hill 80

Hunter Ramey, Philip Simmons 77

Joe Pascutti, Palmetto Christian 76

Amari Jenkins, First Baptist 70

Omarion Waring, Baptist Hill 76

Javon Richardson, Stall 67

Hayden Redders, St. John's Christian 65

Lamarrie Gathers, Baptist Hill 65

Tiko Grant, Baptist Hill 64

Jon Biering, St. John's Christian 63

Walker Carswell, Porter-Gaud 63

Malik Waheed, St. John's Christian 63

Quinn Tolbert, Goose Creek 62

Kaleb Washington, First Baptist 62

Hunter Higgins, James Island 61

TJ Wright, Pinewood Prep 60

Jayden Gardner, Fort Dorchester 58

Bryan Rodeheaver, Wando 57

Colin Bryant, Wando 56

DeAndre Jones, Summerville 55

Josh Herriott, Hanahan 55

Jaquan Wallace, James Island 52

