High School Football: Lowcountry stat leaders

Rushing
Name, School Att. Yds. TDs
Jahleel Porter, West Ashley 144 1332 14
Demetris Simmons, Goose Creek 196 1253 9
Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian 85 1087 16
Dwayne Wright, Fort Dorchester 132 1047 16
Nai’Ryan Bookert, St. John's Christian 131 1018 18
Davian Brown, First Baptist 117 863 7
Donnell Gathers, Baptist Hill 76 756 10
Michael Long, Bishop England 85 676 8
Josh Shaw, Hanahan 57 658 10
Kevon Rivera, Hanahan 80 654 8
Kendall Chakeris, Palmetto Christian 52 580 11
Vaughn Blue, Oceanside Collegiate 78 578 10
TJ Wright, Pinewood Prep 79 550 6
Leon Gadsden, Berkeley 76 524 5
Will Daniel, First Baptist 56 524 5
Tylik Green, Cross 63 517 7
Peyton Woolridge, Philip Simmons 98 516 4
Dez Loring, Wando 101 503 9
Passing
Name, School Att. Comp. Yds. TDs
Will Daniel, First Baptist 157 94 1916 22
Nairyan Bookert, St. John's Christian 183 99 1721 15
Braden Pritchard, Wando 198 121 1657 13
Zolten Osborne, Fort Dorchester 125 78 1514 17
Drew Moore, Goose Creek 151 78 1393 14
Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian 103 82 1316 21
TJ Hatchett, Pinewood Prep 240 116 1163 4
Keyuan Johnson, Woodland 110 71 1032 13
Trey Minor, Berkeley 88 58 965 7
Garrison Kepley, Oceanside Collegiate 114 61 952 10
Harold Gathers, Baptist Hill 95 56 856 8
Matt Kelly, Porter-Gaud 117 67 760 7
Receiving
Name, School Rec. Yds. TDs
Corey Moraux, St. John's Christian 53 1025 7
Jaylin Hayward, First Baptist 24 812 7
James Levine, Goose Creek 46 632 5
OJ Washington, Fort Dorchester 25 614 8
Peter Vardzel, Wando 35 571 4
Wyatt Shogren, Palmetto Christian 30 505 9
Carson Rourk, Palmetto Christian 29 496 7
Keith Desaussure, Fort Dorchester 26 461 5
Khyon Smith, Goose Creek 17 451 8
Sevaughn Washington, First Baptist 26 447 2
TJ Wright, Pinewood Prep 26 414 2
Demarious Anderson, Stratford 24 413 4
Solomon Butler, Berkeley 23 383 2
Dove Fishburne, First Baptist 13 352 6
Terrance Brown, Baptist Hill 23 348 5
Tackles
Name, School Tackles
Mikey Blandin, First Baptist 141
Jaden Bradley, St. John’s Christian 112
Kaine Moses, First Baptist 103
Cameron Carroll, Pinewood Prep 97
Michael Long, Bishop England 95
Carson Rourk, Palmetto Christian 93
Kenneth Horry, Baptist Hill 90
Tyler Harper, Philip Simmons 88
James Hill, Porter-Gaud 83
Donnell Gathers, Baptist Hill 80
Hunter Ramey, Philip Simmons 77
Joe Pascutti, Palmetto Christian 76
Amari Jenkins, First Baptist 70
Omarion Waring, Baptist Hill 76
Javon Richardson, Stall 67
Hayden Redders, St. John's Christian 65
Lamarrie Gathers, Baptist Hill 65
Tiko Grant, Baptist Hill 64
Jon Biering, St. John's Christian 63
Walker Carswell, Porter-Gaud 63
Malik Waheed, St. John's Christian 63
Quinn Tolbert, Goose Creek 62
Kaleb Washington, First Baptist 62
Hunter Higgins, James Island 61
TJ Wright, Pinewood Prep 60
Jayden Gardner, Fort Dorchester 58
Bryan Rodeheaver, Wando 57
Colin Bryant, Wando 56
DeAndre Jones, Summerville 55
Josh Herriott, Hanahan 55
Jaquan Wallace, James Island 52