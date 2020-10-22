High School Football: Lowcountry stat leaders

Rushing
Name, School Att. Yds. TDs
Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian 66 768 12
Jahleel Porter, West Ashley 73 650 5
Davian Brown, First Baptist 91 610 5
TJ Wright, Pinewood Prep 60 380 3
Kendall Chakeris, Palmetto Christian 45 359 9
Demetris Simmons, Goose Creek 112 616 5
Leon Gadsden, Berkeley 56 334 3
Dwayne Wright, Fort Dorchester 61 543 7
Will Daniel, First Baptist 32 329 4
Vaughn Blue, Oceanside Collegiate 43 319 5
Lamar, Prioleau, Oceanside 40 328 5
Tylik Green, Cross 46 429 6
Kevon Rivera, Hanahan 46 435 6
Josh Shaw, Hanahan 30 355 7
Donnell Gathers, Baptist Hill 48 387 6
Leon Staley, Cane Bay 74 360 5
Mark Bryant, Woodland 46 246 3
Colson Gunn, Palmetto Christian 19 229 3
Peyton Woolridge, Philip Simmons 65 307 3
Passing
Name, School Att. Comp. Yds. TDs
Will Daniel, First Baptist 122 71 1419 13
TJ Hatchett, Pinewood Prep 240 116 1163 4
Trey Minor, Berkeley 68 48 843 7
Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian 78 63 1008 16
Braden Pritchard, Wando 115 74 955 8
Keyuan Johnson, Woodland 64 42 595 6
Zolten Osborne, Fort Dorchester 50 32 785 9
Josh Davis, Stratford 46 30 431 4
Eddie Marinaro, Bishop England 54 30 416 5
Harold Gathers, Baptist Hill 50 31 397 4
Garrison Kepley, Oceanside Collegiate 70 34 533 4
Tripp Williams, Philip Simmons 78 33 352 5
Receiving
Name, School Rec. Yds. TDs
Jaylin Hayward, First Baptist 17 566 6
Corey Moraux, St. John’s Christian 23 389 4
Dove Fishburne, First Baptist 11 334 5
Solomon Butler, Berkeley 18 324 2
Sevaughn Washington, First Baptist 21 319 1
Wyatt Shogren, Palmetto Christian 21 364 6
Marion Mitchell, Berkeley 14 311 3
OJ Washington, Fort Dorchester 13 346 4
Carson Rourk, Palmetto Christian 24 392 6
TJ Wright, Pinewood Prep 22 306 2
Gabe Major, Wando 17 256 0
Demarious Anderson, Stratford 13 243 1
James Levine, Goose Creek 19 239 1
Stefone Small, Stall 16 227 2
Jevon Walker, Woodland 10 223 2
Terrance Brown, Baptist Hill 15 235 3
Ben Brown, Pinewood Prep 21 215 0
Peter Vardzel, Wando 19 262 3
Ethan Lowther, Palmetto Christian 11 190 3
Addison Venitelli, Pinewood Prep 14 152 1
Tackles
Name, School Tackles
Mikey Blandin, First Baptist 121
Kaine Moses, First Baptist 79
Cameron Carroll, Pinewood Prep 86
Carson Rourk, Palmetto Christian 75
Jaden Bradley, St. John’s Christian 58
Joe Pascutti, Palmetto Christian 58
Amari Jenkins, First Baptist 50
Kaleb Washington, First Baptist 50
Kenneth Horry, Baptist Hill 61
TJ Wright, Pinewood Prep 50
Josh Herriott, Hanahan 46
Tyler Harper, Philip Simmons 59
Caleb Edwards, West Ashley 40
Hunter Higgins, James Island 40
Donnell Gathers, Baptist Hill 51
Kendall Chakeris, Palmetto Christian 38
Shane Dare, Pinewood Prep 45
Omari Jenkins, Timberland 36
Ben Brown, Pinewood Prep 36
Hunter Ramey, Philip Simmons 46
Wyatt Shogren, Palmetto Christian 35
Omarion Waring, Baptist Hill 41
Colson Gunn, Palmetto Christian 36
Mason Lord, Stratford 32
Tiko Grant, Baptist Hill 41
Dominick Kassing, Pinewood Prep 38
Alex Herriott, Hanahan 30
Michael Owens, Bishop England 36
Collin Bryant, Wando 32
Charlie Thomas, Porter-Gaud 30
Lamarrie Gathers, Baptist Hill 37
Walker Carswell, Porter-Gaud 29
DeAndre Jones, Summerville 29
Jaquan Wallace, James Island 28
FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE
Hanahan at Bishop England
Summerville at Fort Dorchester
Goose Creek at Stratford
Stall at Ashley Ridge
North Charleston at Battery Creek
Colleton County at Beaufort
James Island at Bluffton
Berkeley at Cane Bay
Baptist Hill at Military Magnet
St. John’s at Cross
Academic Magnet at Oceanside
West Ashley at Wando
Charleston Charter at Whale Branch
Timberland at Woodland
Ben Lippen at Porter-Gaud
First Baptist at Pinewood Prep
Greenwood Christian at Colleton Prep
Holly Hill at Cathedral
Northwood at Orangeburg Prep
Faith Christian at Clarendon Hall
St. John’s Christian at Dorchester Academy
Palmetto Christian at Patrick Henry