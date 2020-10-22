You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

High School Football: Lowcountry stat leaders

  • Updated
Mikey Blandin (copy) (copy)

First Baptist linebacker Mikey Blandin leads the Lowcountry in tackles with 121. Provided

Rushing

Name, School Att. Yds. TDs

Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian 66 768 12

Jahleel Porter, West Ashley 73 650 5

Davian Brown, First Baptist 91 610 5

TJ Wright, Pinewood Prep 60 380 3

Kendall Chakeris, Palmetto Christian 45 359 9

Demetris Simmons, Goose Creek 112 616 5

Leon Gadsden, Berkeley 56 334 3

Dwayne Wright, Fort Dorchester 61 543 7

Will Daniel, First Baptist 32 329 4

Vaughn Blue, Oceanside Collegiate 43 319 5

Lamar, Prioleau, Oceanside 40 328 5

Tylik Green, Cross 46 429 6

Kevon Rivera, Hanahan 46 435 6

Josh Shaw, Hanahan 30 355 7

Donnell Gathers, Baptist Hill 48 387 6

Leon Staley, Cane Bay 74 360 5

Mark Bryant, Woodland 46 246 3

Colson Gunn, Palmetto Christian 19 229 3

Peyton Woolridge, Philip Simmons 65 307 3

Passing 

Name, School Att. Comp. Yds. TDs

Will Daniel, First Baptist 122 71 1419 13

TJ Hatchett, Pinewood Prep 240 116 1163 4

Trey Minor, Berkeley 68 48 843 7

Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian 78 63 1008 16

Braden Pritchard, Wando 115 74 955 8

Keyuan Johnson, Woodland 64 42 595 6

Zolten Osborne, Fort Dorchester 50 32 785 9

Josh Davis, Stratford 46 30 431 4

Eddie Marinaro, Bishop England 54 30 416 5

Harold Gathers, Baptist Hill 50 31 397 4

Garrison Kepley, Oceanside Collegiate 70 34 533 4

Tripp Williams, Philip Simmons 78 33 352 5

Receiving 

Name, School Rec. Yds. TDs

Jaylin Hayward, First Baptist 17 566 6

Corey Moraux, St. John’s Christian 23 389 4

Dove Fishburne, First Baptist 11 334 5

Solomon Butler, Berkeley 18 324 2

Sevaughn Washington, First Baptist 21 319 1

Wyatt Shogren, Palmetto Christian 21 364 6

Marion Mitchell, Berkeley 14 311 3

OJ Washington, Fort Dorchester 13 346 4

Carson Rourk, Palmetto Christian 24 392 6

TJ Wright, Pinewood Prep 22 306 2

Gabe Major, Wando 17 256 0

Demarious Anderson, Stratford 13 243 1

James Levine, Goose Creek 19 239 1

Stefone Small, Stall 16 227 2

Jevon Walker, Woodland 10 223 2

Terrance Brown, Baptist Hill 15 235 3

Ben Brown, Pinewood Prep 21 215 0

Peter Vardzel, Wando 19 262 3

Ethan Lowther, Palmetto Christian 11 190 3

Addison Venitelli, Pinewood Prep 14 152 1

Tackles 

Name, School Tackles

Mikey Blandin, First Baptist 121

Kaine Moses, First Baptist 79

Cameron Carroll, Pinewood Prep 86

Carson Rourk, Palmetto Christian 75

Jaden Bradley, St. John’s Christian 58

Joe Pascutti, Palmetto Christian 58

Amari Jenkins, First Baptist 50

Kaleb Washington, First Baptist 50

Kenneth Horry, Baptist Hill 61

TJ Wright, Pinewood Prep 50

Josh Herriott, Hanahan 46

Tyler Harper, Philip Simmons 59

Caleb Edwards, West Ashley 40

Hunter Higgins, James Island 40

Donnell Gathers, Baptist Hill 51

Kendall Chakeris, Palmetto Christian 38

Shane Dare, Pinewood Prep 45

Omari Jenkins, Timberland 36

Ben Brown, Pinewood Prep 36

Hunter Ramey, Philip Simmons 46

Wyatt Shogren, Palmetto Christian 35

Omarion Waring, Baptist Hill 41

Colson Gunn, Palmetto Christian 36

Mason Lord, Stratford 32

Tiko Grant, Baptist Hill 41

Dominick Kassing, Pinewood Prep 38

Alex Herriott, Hanahan 30

Michael Owens, Bishop England 36

Collin Bryant, Wando 32

Charlie Thomas, Porter-Gaud 30

Lamarrie Gathers, Baptist Hill 37

Walker Carswell, Porter-Gaud 29

DeAndre Jones, Summerville 29

Jaquan Wallace, James Island 28

FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE

Hanahan at Bishop England

Summerville at Fort Dorchester

Goose Creek at Stratford

Stall at Ashley Ridge

North Charleston at Battery Creek

Colleton County at Beaufort

James Island at Bluffton

Berkeley at Cane Bay

Baptist Hill at Military Magnet

St. John’s at Cross

Academic Magnet at Oceanside

West Ashley at Wando

Charleston Charter at Whale Branch

Timberland at Woodland

Ben Lippen at Porter-Gaud

First Baptist at Pinewood Prep

Greenwood Christian at Colleton Prep

Holly Hill at Cathedral

Northwood at Orangeburg Prep

Faith Christian at Clarendon Hall

St. John’s Christian at Dorchester Academy

Palmetto Christian at Patrick Henry

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News