Summerville (2-1) at Stratford (2-1)
Coaches: Joe Call, Summerville; Dennie McDaniel, Stratford
Players to watch: LB Cole Phillips, Summerville; DL Ben Mitchum, Summerville; RB Mario Anderson, Stratford; QB Travis Lott, Stratford.
Notes: Series began in 1984 and Summerville holds a 22-13 advantage while winning the last two meetings … both head coaches played in the series as players … Stratford is coming off its first loss last week to Ashley Ridge while Summerville has won two straight since losing its opener.
Ashley Ridge (2-1) at Cane Bay (0-2)
Coaches: Kenny Walker, Ashley Ridge; Russell Zehr, Cane Bay
Players to watch: RB Nick Cunningham, Ashley Ridge; QB Matt Duncan, Ashley Ridge; QB Elijah Bey, Cane Bay; LB De Francis, Cane Bay
Notes: Ashley Ridge leads the overall series, 7-5, with the teams splitting the last six contests … Ashley Ridge won the last meeting, 30-24, in 2016 … Cane Bay’s first three opponents of this season have a combined record of 7-2 … Ashley Ridge running back Nick Cunningham is one of the area’s top rushers after three weeks.
Academic Magnet (3-0) at Baptist Hill (1-2)
Coaches: Steve Kamp, Academic Magnet; Marion Brown, Baptist Hill
Players to watch: RB/QB Steven Schlosser, Academic Magnet; RB/LB Will Schnell, Academic Magnet; WR/QB Rashad Maxwell, Baptist Hill; WR Javontay Burnell, Baptist Hill
Notes: Baptist Hill holds a 12-2 advantage in the series … Academic Magnet is 3-0 for the first time since 2015 when it opened the season with six straight wins … Schlosser and Schnell have combined for nearly 700 rushing yards in the first three games.