Summerville quarterback Johnathan Bennett, who accounted for six touchdowns in his team's 56-17 victory over Cane Bay on Friday, is The Post and Courier's Lowcountry high school football player of the week.
Bennett, a senior, completed 14 of 27 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns, and ran for 158 yards and three TDs. Summerville improved to 2-1.
Football Honor Roll
Elijah Bey, Cane Bay – 193 rushing yards, 3 TDs
Eddie Marinaro, Bishop England – 170 rushing yards, 2 TDs
De’Andrae Sabb, Fort Dorchester – 223 rushing yards, TD; 83 passing yards, TD
Michel Dukes, First Baptist – 205 rushing yards, 3 TDs
Myron Wigfall, First Baptist – 101 passing yards, 2 TDs
Tyrone Hicks, St. John’s – 96 rushing yards, 3 TDs
Tyler Durham, St. John’s – 157 passing yards, 2 TDs
Keegan Williams, Oceanside Collegiate – 159 rushing yards, TD
Rashad Maxwell, Baptist Hill – 211 passing yards, 5 TDs
Javonta Burnell, Baptist Hill – 186 rushing yards, 4 TDs
Deshawn Stephens, Baptist Hill – 2 interceptions (interception return for TD)
Gunnar Nistad, Porter-Gaud – 249 passing yards, TD
Colby Weeks, Dorchester Academy – 230 passing yards, 3 TDs; 68 rushing yards, TD
Dre Martin, Stall – 328 passing yards, TD
Tyshon Richardson, Stall – 7 receptions, 115 yards
Andrew Thomas, Porter-Gaud – 7 receptions, 101 yards
Chase Way, Dorchester – 6 receptions, 112 yards; 60 rushing yards, 10 tackles
Ja’Xavier Legare, West Ashley – 17 tackles, 7 tackles for loss
Nick Cunningham, Ashley Ridge – 143 yards rushing, 2 TDs
Justin Pelic, Wando – 12 tackles
Darius Smith, Ashley Ridge – 18 tackles (16 solo)
Top 10 Lowcountry football teams
1. Fort Dorchester
2. Berkeley
3. Summerville
4. First Baptist
5. Porter-Gaud
6. Ashley Ridge
7. Timberland
8. St. John’s
9. Oceanside Collegiate
10. Baptist Hill