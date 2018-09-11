sv bennett run summerville wando.jpg
Summerville quarterback Johnathan Bennett threw for three touchdowns and ran for three more in the Green Wave's victory over Cane Bay on Friday. File/Wade Spees/Staff

Summerville quarterback Johnathan Bennett, who accounted for six touchdowns in his team's 56-17 victory over Cane Bay on Friday, is The Post and Courier's Lowcountry high school football player of the week.

Bennett, a senior, completed 14 of 27 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns, and ran for 158 yards and three TDs. Summerville improved to 2-1.

Football Honor Roll

Elijah Bey, Cane Bay – 193 rushing yards, 3 TDs

Eddie Marinaro, Bishop England – 170 rushing yards, 2 TDs

De’Andrae Sabb, Fort Dorchester – 223 rushing yards, TD; 83 passing yards, TD

Michel Dukes, First Baptist – 205 rushing yards, 3 TDs

Myron Wigfall, First Baptist – 101 passing yards, 2 TDs

Tyrone Hicks, St. John’s – 96 rushing yards, 3 TDs

Tyler Durham, St. John’s – 157 passing yards, 2 TDs

Keegan Williams, Oceanside Collegiate – 159 rushing yards, TD

Rashad Maxwell, Baptist Hill – 211 passing yards, 5 TDs

Javonta Burnell, Baptist Hill – 186 rushing yards, 4 TDs

Deshawn Stephens, Baptist Hill – 2 interceptions (interception return for TD)

Gunnar Nistad, Porter-Gaud – 249 passing yards, TD

Colby Weeks, Dorchester Academy – 230 passing yards, 3 TDs; 68 rushing yards, TD

Dre Martin, Stall – 328 passing yards, TD

Tyshon Richardson, Stall – 7 receptions, 115 yards

Andrew Thomas, Porter-Gaud – 7 receptions, 101 yards

Chase Way, Dorchester – 6 receptions, 112 yards; 60 rushing yards, 10 tackles

Ja’Xavier Legare, West Ashley – 17 tackles, 7 tackles for loss

Nick Cunningham, Ashley Ridge – 143 yards rushing, 2 TDs

Justin Pelic, Wando – 12 tackles

Darius Smith, Ashley Ridge – 18 tackles (16 solo)

Top 10 Lowcountry football teams

1. Fort Dorchester

2. Berkeley

3. Summerville

4. First Baptist

5. Porter-Gaud

6. Ashley Ridge

7. Timberland

8. St. John’s

9. Oceanside Collegiate

10. Baptist Hill

