Javier Collins-Smith, who scored four touchdowns to lead Philip Simmons High School to its first-ever varsity victory on Friday night, is The Post and Courier's Lowcountry high school football player of the week.
Collins-Smith, a junior running back, rushed for 278 yards on 21 carries in the Iron Horses' 45-8 victory over Charleston Charter.
Football Honor Roll
De’Andrae Sabb, Fort Dorchester – 138 rushing yards, 4 TDs
Daniel Brown, Faith/Ridge Christian – 519 all-purpose yards, 334 rushing yards, 8 TDs
Keshawn Wicks, Berkeley – 205 rushing yards, 3 TDs
Keegan Williams, Oceanside – 105 yards rushing, 4 TDs
Richard Hurteau, Oceanside – 147 passing yards, TD
Johnathan Bennett, Summerville – 174 passing yards, 2 TDs; 48 rushing yards, TD
Tyler Durham, St. John’s – 142 passing yards, 42 rushing yards, TD
Will Schnell, Academic Magnet – 150 rushing yards, 2 TDs
Michel Dukes, First Baptist – 164 rushing yards, 5 TDs
Rashad Maxwell, Baptist Hill – 351 passing yards, 7 TDs
Javonte Burnell, Baptist Hill – 4 receptions, 139 yards, 2 TDs
Daytwan Jenkins, Timberland – 2 interceptions, 98-yard return for TD
Gunnar Nistad, Porter-Gaud – 215 passing yards, 2 TDs
Caleb Pierce, Porter-Gaud – 123 rushing yards, TD
Colby Weeks, Dorchester Academy – 336 passing yards, 4 TDs
Chase Way, Dorchester Academy – 4 receptions, 190 yards, 2 TDs
Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian – 107 rushing yards, TD; 98 passing yards
Nick Cunningham, Ashley Ridge – 103 rushing yards, 2 TDs; TD reception
Matt Duncan, Ashley Ridge – 171 passing yards, TD
Lowcountry Football Top 10
1. Fort Dorchester
2. Berkeley
3. Summerville
4. First Baptist
5. Porter-Gaud
6. Ashley Ridge
7. West Ashley
8. Academic Magnet
9. Stratford
10. Hanahan