Javier Collins-Smith rushed for 278 yards and four touchdowns to lead Philip Simmons High School to its first-ever varsity victory on Friday night. Frankie Mansfield/Moultrie News

Javier Collins-Smith, who scored four touchdowns to lead Philip Simmons High School to its first-ever varsity victory on Friday night, is The Post and Courier's Lowcountry high school football player of the week.

Collins-Smith, a junior running back, rushed for 278 yards on 21 carries in the Iron Horses' 45-8 victory over Charleston Charter.

Football Honor Roll

De’Andrae Sabb, Fort Dorchester – 138 rushing yards, 4 TDs

Daniel Brown, Faith/Ridge Christian – 519 all-purpose yards, 334 rushing yards, 8 TDs

Keshawn Wicks, Berkeley – 205 rushing yards, 3 TDs

Keegan Williams, Oceanside – 105 yards rushing, 4 TDs

Richard Hurteau, Oceanside – 147 passing yards, TD

Johnathan Bennett, Summerville – 174 passing yards, 2 TDs; 48 rushing yards, TD

Tyler Durham, St. John’s – 142 passing yards, 42 rushing yards, TD

Will Schnell, Academic Magnet – 150 rushing yards, 2 TDs

Michel Dukes, First Baptist – 164 rushing yards, 5 TDs

Rashad Maxwell, Baptist Hill – 351 passing yards, 7 TDs

Javonte Burnell, Baptist Hill – 4 receptions, 139 yards, 2 TDs

Daytwan Jenkins, Timberland – 2 interceptions, 98-yard return for TD

Gunnar Nistad, Porter-Gaud – 215 passing yards, 2 TDs

Caleb Pierce, Porter-Gaud – 123 rushing yards, TD

Colby Weeks, Dorchester Academy – 336 passing yards, 4 TDs

Chase Way, Dorchester Academy – 4 receptions, 190 yards, 2 TDs

Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian – 107 rushing yards, TD; 98 passing yards

Nick Cunningham, Ashley Ridge – 103 rushing yards, 2 TDs; TD reception

Matt Duncan, Ashley Ridge – 171 passing yards, TD

Lowcountry Football Top 10

1. Fort Dorchester

2. Berkeley

3. Summerville

4. First Baptist

5. Porter-Gaud

6. Ashley Ridge

7. West Ashley

8. Academic Magnet

9. Stratford

10. Hanahan

