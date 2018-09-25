Berkeley Ashley Ridge

Ashley Ridge running back Nick Cunningham (7) rushied for a school-record 278 yards Friday night in his team's 27-18 victory over Wando. File/Rob Gantt/The Gazette

Ashley Ridge running back Nick Cunningham had a career night in his team's 27-18 victory over Wando on Friday.

Cunningham, a senior, rushed for a school-record 278 yards on 38 carries, scoring two touchdowns, in helping the Swamp Foxes improve to 3-2. For his performance, Cunningham is The Post and Courier's Lowcountry high school football player of the week.

Football Honor Roll

Elijah Bey, Cane Bay – 127 rushing yards, 2 TDs

Michel Dukes, First Baptist – 194 rushing yards, 3 TDs; interception return for TD

Eric Tuttle, Berkeley – 267 passing yards, 4 TDs

DJ Chisolm, Berkeley – 7 receptions, 118 yards, 2 TDs

Dervon Pesnell, Berkeley – 6 receptions, 120 yards, 2 TDs

Johnathan Bennett, Summerville – 191 passing yards, 87 rushing yards

Justin Mazyck, West Ashley – 142 yards rushing, 2 TDs

Yaphett Bienvenu, West Ashley – 112 rushing yards

Kenyatta Jenkins, West Ashley – 130 passing yards, 2 TDs

De’Andrae Sabb, Fort Dorchester – 137 passing yards, 2 TDs

Kalil Jenkins, Fort Dorchester – 132 rushing yards, TD

Tobias Lafayette, Porter-Gaud – 2 interceptions (one returned for TD)

Gunnar Nistad, Porter-Gaud – 325 passing yards, 2 TDs

Andrew Thomas, Porter-Gaud – 8 receptions, 136 yards, TD

Tyler Durham, St. John’s – 230 passing yards, 4 TDs

Tyrone Hicks, St. John’s – 157 rushing yards, 2 TDs

Rashad Maxwell, Baptist Hill – 206 passing yards, 2 TDs

Taurean Singletary, Woodland – 326 passing yards, 2 TDs

Dewitt Parker, Stall – 226 passing yards, 2 TDs

Tyshon Richardson, Stall – 8 receptions, 149 yards, 2 TDs

Matt Duncan, Ashley Ridge – 178 passing yards, 2 TDs

Stephen Schlosser, Acad. Magnet – 142 rushing yards, 2 TDs; 82 passing yards, TD

Lowcountry Top 10 Teams

1. Fort Dorchester

2. Berkeley

3. Summerville

4. First Baptist

5. Porter-Gaud

6. Ashley Ridge

7. St. John’s

8. Oceanside Collegiate

9. Baptist Hill

10. Timberland

