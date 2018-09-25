Ashley Ridge running back Nick Cunningham had a career night in his team's 27-18 victory over Wando on Friday.
Cunningham, a senior, rushed for a school-record 278 yards on 38 carries, scoring two touchdowns, in helping the Swamp Foxes improve to 3-2. For his performance, Cunningham is The Post and Courier's Lowcountry high school football player of the week.
Football Honor Roll
Elijah Bey, Cane Bay – 127 rushing yards, 2 TDs
Michel Dukes, First Baptist – 194 rushing yards, 3 TDs; interception return for TD
Eric Tuttle, Berkeley – 267 passing yards, 4 TDs
DJ Chisolm, Berkeley – 7 receptions, 118 yards, 2 TDs
Dervon Pesnell, Berkeley – 6 receptions, 120 yards, 2 TDs
Johnathan Bennett, Summerville – 191 passing yards, 87 rushing yards
Justin Mazyck, West Ashley – 142 yards rushing, 2 TDs
Yaphett Bienvenu, West Ashley – 112 rushing yards
Kenyatta Jenkins, West Ashley – 130 passing yards, 2 TDs
De’Andrae Sabb, Fort Dorchester – 137 passing yards, 2 TDs
Kalil Jenkins, Fort Dorchester – 132 rushing yards, TD
Tobias Lafayette, Porter-Gaud – 2 interceptions (one returned for TD)
Gunnar Nistad, Porter-Gaud – 325 passing yards, 2 TDs
Andrew Thomas, Porter-Gaud – 8 receptions, 136 yards, TD
Tyler Durham, St. John’s – 230 passing yards, 4 TDs
Tyrone Hicks, St. John’s – 157 rushing yards, 2 TDs
Rashad Maxwell, Baptist Hill – 206 passing yards, 2 TDs
Taurean Singletary, Woodland – 326 passing yards, 2 TDs
Dewitt Parker, Stall – 226 passing yards, 2 TDs
Tyshon Richardson, Stall – 8 receptions, 149 yards, 2 TDs
Matt Duncan, Ashley Ridge – 178 passing yards, 2 TDs
Stephen Schlosser, Acad. Magnet – 142 rushing yards, 2 TDs; 82 passing yards, TD
Lowcountry Top 10 Teams
1. Fort Dorchester
2. Berkeley
3. Summerville
4. First Baptist
5. Porter-Gaud
6. Ashley Ridge
7. St. John’s
8. Oceanside Collegiate
9. Baptist Hill
10. Timberland