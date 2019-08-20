Region 8-AAA was hardly the most competitive league in Class AAA football last season. Only two of the teams in the region managed winning records, with Hanahan and Manning playing for the championship.

Hanahan won the title with a 19-14 victory over Manning, on the way to a solid eight-win season under first-year head coach David Morbitzer, a Citadel graduate.

The Hawks will again be in the mix this season, but Manning may be the favorite. The Monarchs have a new head coach as Reggie Kennedy takes over. But it is clear the same two teams will set the pace in the region.

High School Previews Sunday: Top 25 players of all time in Charleston; SCISA and Region 4-A previews Monday: Can Oceanside catch Timberland in Region 6-AA? Tuesday: Hanahan, Manning lead way in 8-AAA Wednesday: Berkeley favored in 7-AAAAA Thursday: Fort Dorchester team to beat in 8-AAAAA Friday: Top 5 storylines to watch

Bishop England should be improved overall, while Georgetown remains an unknown as the Bulldogs play under their third head coach in three years. Academic Magnet and Waccamaw each won just one game last year, but should show some improvement in 2019.

Academic Magnet

COACH: Steve Kamp

2018 RECORD: 3-7

WHAT TO KNOW: Kamp begins his third season as head coach, and the Raptors will still lack overall depth, particularly along the lines ... A key returner should be senior Will Jordan, a talented athlete who could be in line to start at quarterback ... Jordan was a starter as a sophomore, but was injured in 2018 ... David Roddey and Connor Gale are two returners along the offensive and defensive line, but the Raptors will lack size ... Sophomore McClain Stoklosa is the top returning receiver and defensive back ... The Raptors opened last season with three non-region wins before losing their final seven games.

Bishop England

COACH: John Cantey

2018 RECORD: 3-7

WHAT TO KNOW: On the plus side, Bishop England returns a solid group of players who saw extensive playing time a year ago ... But the Bishops also lack overall depth and will need to keep the frontline guys healthy ... Senior Cam Costa and junior Eddie Marinaro will compete for the starting nod at quarterback ... If Costa is the starter, Marinaro will be used as a running back as the team’s best athlete ... Sullivan Clair and Jarren McCoy return as top receivers and defensive backs ... Seniors Charlie Michel and Daniel Poch also return in the secondary, with senior Drew Owens and junior Sammy Gress returning at linebacker ... Finding consistency along the lines of scrimmage will be a major concern.

Georgetown

COACH: Bryan Coleman

2018 RECORD: 4-5

WHAT TO KNOW: The program remains in flux as Coleman takes over as the interim head coach, replacing Jordan Ward, who left in late June ... Coleman was on staff last year so there will be some familiarity, but finding depth will be a concern ... The Bulldogs return a quarterback in junior Pep Jordan ... Pete Ward and Jamari Geathers are expected to shoulder the load in the run game, and likely start on defense, as well ... Top returning linemen include Quel Cokley and Jakai Frasier.

Hanahan

COACH: David Morbitzer

2018 RECORD: 8-4

WHAT TO KNOW: Hanahan must replace 20 seniors, a tall order for Morbitzer in his second season ... However, the confidence gained from last year’s success has had a positive effect on the program and new players are anxious to step up ... While lacking experience, the Hawks do have some athleticism ... The defensive front could be the strength with the return of tackle Tyree Drayton and end Kai Buffalo ... The back seven lacks experience ... Mac Blakeney will get his shot to run the offense at quarterback but the Hawks must replace two productive backs in the running game ... Randy Scott and Sam Zeron look to be key leaders at receiver.

Manning

COACH: Reggie Kennedy

2018 RECORD: 7-4

WHAT TO KNOW: Kennedy is making his seventh stop as a head coach since 1995 as he takes over at Manning ... The coach has produced success at every stop and has the makings of a winner at Manning ... The Monarchs should be solid in the secondary but will lack experience along the trenches ... Caleb Wright returns as the top running back and should get plenty of touches ... The passing game shows potential with a new quarterback, Corey Graham, and has Trent Brown and Aaron Smith returning as receivers ... Smith also starts at linebacker while Brown is a returning starter at safety.

Waccamaw

COACH: Shane Fidler

2018 RECORD: 1-8

WHAT TO KNOW: Fidler continues his rebuilding effort at Waccamaw, still battling depth issues and inexperience ... The school began play in 1991 and has managed just five winning seasons in its history, the last coming in 2009 ... Fidler has one win in his first two seasons ... Walker Parler is a returning linebacker and will enter the preseason competing for the nod at quarterback with junior Denson Crisler ... 6-foot-5 receiver/defensive end Markell Strang will be a key returner.

Region 8-AAA schedules

Academic Magnet

Aug. 23 at Northwood Academy

Aug. 30 at Chas. Charter

Sept. 6 at Military Magnet

Sept. 13 Baptist Hill

Oct. 4 Manning

Oct. 11 at Hanahan

Oct. 18 Bishop England

Oct. 25 at Waccamaw

Nov. 1 at Georgetown

Bishop England

Aug. 30 at Baptist Hill

Sept. 6 James Island

Sept. 13 at Philip Simmons

Sept. 20 at Timberland

Sept. 27 Woodland

Oct. 4 Hanahan

Oct. 11 at Waccamaw

Oct. 18 at Academic Magnet

Oct. 25 Georgetown

Nov. 1 Manning

Georgetown

Aug. 30 at Philip Simmons

Sept. 6 at Carver’s Bay

Sept. 13 Andrews

Sept. 20 St. James

Sept. 27 at Socastee

Oct. 4 Waccamaw

Oct. 11 Manning

Oct. 18 at Hanahan

Oct. 25 Bishop England

Nov. 1 Academic Magnet

Hanahan

Aug. 30 Myrtle Beach

Sept. 6 at Woodland

Sept. 13 at Bluffton

Sept. 20 Philip Simmons

Sept. 27 Timberland

Oct. 4 at Bishop England

Oct. 11 Academic Magnet

Oct. 18 Georgetown

Oct. 25 at Manning

Nov. 1 at Waccamaw

Manning

Aug. 23 Scott’s Branch

Aug. 30 Wilson

Sept. 6 at Lakewood

Sept. 13 at Crestwood

Sept. 20 Lake City

Oct. 4 at Academic Magnet

Oct. 11 at Georgetown

Oct. 18 Waccamaw

Oct. 25 Hanahan

Nov. 1 at Bishop England

Waccamaw

Aug. 23 Carver’s Bay

Aug. 30 at Aynor

Sept. 6 Andrews

Sept. 20 at North Charleston

Sept. 27 St. John’s

Oct. 4 at Georgetown

Oct. 11 Bishop England

Oct. 18 at Manning

Oct. 25 Academic Magnet

Nov. 1 Hanahan