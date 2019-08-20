Region 8-AAA was hardly the most competitive league in Class AAA football last season. Only two of the teams in the region managed winning records, with Hanahan and Manning playing for the championship.
Hanahan won the title with a 19-14 victory over Manning, on the way to a solid eight-win season under first-year head coach David Morbitzer, a Citadel graduate.
The Hawks will again be in the mix this season, but Manning may be the favorite. The Monarchs have a new head coach as Reggie Kennedy takes over. But it is clear the same two teams will set the pace in the region.
Bishop England should be improved overall, while Georgetown remains an unknown as the Bulldogs play under their third head coach in three years. Academic Magnet and Waccamaw each won just one game last year, but should show some improvement in 2019.
Academic Magnet
COACH: Steve Kamp
2018 RECORD: 3-7
WHAT TO KNOW: Kamp begins his third season as head coach, and the Raptors will still lack overall depth, particularly along the lines ... A key returner should be senior Will Jordan, a talented athlete who could be in line to start at quarterback ... Jordan was a starter as a sophomore, but was injured in 2018 ... David Roddey and Connor Gale are two returners along the offensive and defensive line, but the Raptors will lack size ... Sophomore McClain Stoklosa is the top returning receiver and defensive back ... The Raptors opened last season with three non-region wins before losing their final seven games.
Bishop England
COACH: John Cantey
2018 RECORD: 3-7
WHAT TO KNOW: On the plus side, Bishop England returns a solid group of players who saw extensive playing time a year ago ... But the Bishops also lack overall depth and will need to keep the frontline guys healthy ... Senior Cam Costa and junior Eddie Marinaro will compete for the starting nod at quarterback ... If Costa is the starter, Marinaro will be used as a running back as the team’s best athlete ... Sullivan Clair and Jarren McCoy return as top receivers and defensive backs ... Seniors Charlie Michel and Daniel Poch also return in the secondary, with senior Drew Owens and junior Sammy Gress returning at linebacker ... Finding consistency along the lines of scrimmage will be a major concern.
Georgetown
COACH: Bryan Coleman
2018 RECORD: 4-5
WHAT TO KNOW: The program remains in flux as Coleman takes over as the interim head coach, replacing Jordan Ward, who left in late June ... Coleman was on staff last year so there will be some familiarity, but finding depth will be a concern ... The Bulldogs return a quarterback in junior Pep Jordan ... Pete Ward and Jamari Geathers are expected to shoulder the load in the run game, and likely start on defense, as well ... Top returning linemen include Quel Cokley and Jakai Frasier.
Hanahan
COACH: David Morbitzer
2018 RECORD: 8-4
WHAT TO KNOW: Hanahan must replace 20 seniors, a tall order for Morbitzer in his second season ... However, the confidence gained from last year’s success has had a positive effect on the program and new players are anxious to step up ... While lacking experience, the Hawks do have some athleticism ... The defensive front could be the strength with the return of tackle Tyree Drayton and end Kai Buffalo ... The back seven lacks experience ... Mac Blakeney will get his shot to run the offense at quarterback but the Hawks must replace two productive backs in the running game ... Randy Scott and Sam Zeron look to be key leaders at receiver.
Manning
COACH: Reggie Kennedy
2018 RECORD: 7-4
WHAT TO KNOW: Kennedy is making his seventh stop as a head coach since 1995 as he takes over at Manning ... The coach has produced success at every stop and has the makings of a winner at Manning ... The Monarchs should be solid in the secondary but will lack experience along the trenches ... Caleb Wright returns as the top running back and should get plenty of touches ... The passing game shows potential with a new quarterback, Corey Graham, and has Trent Brown and Aaron Smith returning as receivers ... Smith also starts at linebacker while Brown is a returning starter at safety.
Waccamaw
COACH: Shane Fidler
2018 RECORD: 1-8
WHAT TO KNOW: Fidler continues his rebuilding effort at Waccamaw, still battling depth issues and inexperience ... The school began play in 1991 and has managed just five winning seasons in its history, the last coming in 2009 ... Fidler has one win in his first two seasons ... Walker Parler is a returning linebacker and will enter the preseason competing for the nod at quarterback with junior Denson Crisler ... 6-foot-5 receiver/defensive end Markell Strang will be a key returner.
Region 8-AAA schedules
Academic Magnet
Aug. 23 at Northwood Academy
Aug. 30 at Chas. Charter
Sept. 6 at Military Magnet
Sept. 13 Baptist Hill
Oct. 4 Manning
Oct. 11 at Hanahan
Oct. 18 Bishop England
Oct. 25 at Waccamaw
Nov. 1 at Georgetown
Bishop England
Aug. 30 at Baptist Hill
Sept. 6 James Island
Sept. 13 at Philip Simmons
Sept. 20 at Timberland
Sept. 27 Woodland
Oct. 4 Hanahan
Oct. 11 at Waccamaw
Oct. 18 at Academic Magnet
Oct. 25 Georgetown
Nov. 1 Manning
Georgetown
Aug. 30 at Philip Simmons
Sept. 6 at Carver’s Bay
Sept. 13 Andrews
Sept. 20 St. James
Sept. 27 at Socastee
Oct. 4 Waccamaw
Oct. 11 Manning
Oct. 18 at Hanahan
Oct. 25 Bishop England
Nov. 1 Academic Magnet
Hanahan
Aug. 30 Myrtle Beach
Sept. 6 at Woodland
Sept. 13 at Bluffton
Sept. 20 Philip Simmons
Sept. 27 Timberland
Oct. 4 at Bishop England
Oct. 11 Academic Magnet
Oct. 18 Georgetown
Oct. 25 at Manning
Nov. 1 at Waccamaw
Manning
Aug. 23 Scott’s Branch
Aug. 30 Wilson
Sept. 6 at Lakewood
Sept. 13 at Crestwood
Sept. 20 Lake City
Oct. 4 at Academic Magnet
Oct. 11 at Georgetown
Oct. 18 Waccamaw
Oct. 25 Hanahan
Nov. 1 at Bishop England
Waccamaw
Aug. 23 Carver’s Bay
Aug. 30 at Aynor
Sept. 6 Andrews
Sept. 20 at North Charleston
Sept. 27 St. John’s
Oct. 4 at Georgetown
Oct. 11 Bishop England
Oct. 18 at Manning
Oct. 25 Academic Magnet
Nov. 1 Hanahan