Goose Creek quarterback Manny Mukuamu accounted for seven touchdowns Friday night in the Gators' 48-27 victory over South Florence in the first round of the Class AAAAA football playoffs.
Mukuamu passed for 187 yards and four touchdowns, and added 65 yards rushing and three more TDs. For his performance, Mukuamu is The Post and Courier's high school football player of the week.
Mukuamu, a senior, now has 27 passing touchdowns and 11 rushing touchdowns this season. Goose Creek hosts Summerville on Friday in the second round of the playoffs.
Lowcountry football honor roll
Keegan Williams, Oceanside — 172 rushing yards, 2 TDs; 93 receiving yards, TD
Sean Cooney, Oceanside — 351 passing yards, 5 TDs
Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian — 258 rushing yards, 4 TDs
Kendall Chakeris, Palmetto Christian — 10 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 sacks
Carson Rourk, Palmetto Christian — 17 tackles
Victor Goodwin, Burke — 238 rushing yards, 3 TDs
Cinsear Hill, Burke — 110 rushing yards, TD
Tre Chisolm, Berkeley — 232 passing yards
Solomon Butler, Berkeley — 132 receiving yards, TD
Dorian Pinckney, Cross — 183 rushing yards, 4 TDs
Braden Pritchard, Wando — 135 passing yards, 2 TDs
Maken Glover, Wando — 8 catches, 112 receiving yards, 2 TDs
Colby McQueen, Wando — 8 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, 3 sacks
Jamari Nelson, Timberland — 140 rushing yards, 2 TDs
Jaiden Morrison, St. John’s — 82 rushing yards, TD; 24 receiving yards
Jordan Brown, St. John’s — 79 passing yards, 50 rushing yards
Robert Fields, St. John’s — 105 rushing yards