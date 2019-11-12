Goose Creek quarterback Manny Mukuamu accounted for seven touchdowns Friday night in the Gators' 48-27 victory over South Florence in the first round of the Class AAAAA football playoffs.

Mukuamu passed for 187 yards and four touchdowns, and added 65 yards rushing and three more TDs. For his performance, Mukuamu is The Post and Courier's high school football player of the week.

Mukuamu, a senior, now has 27 passing touchdowns and 11 rushing touchdowns this season. Goose Creek hosts Summerville on Friday in the second round of the playoffs.

Lowcountry football honor roll

Keegan Williams, Oceanside — 172 rushing yards, 2 TDs; 93 receiving yards, TD

Sean Cooney, Oceanside — 351 passing yards, 5 TDs

Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian — 258 rushing yards, 4 TDs

Kendall Chakeris, Palmetto Christian — 10 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 sacks

Carson Rourk, Palmetto Christian — 17 tackles

Victor Goodwin, Burke — 238 rushing yards, 3 TDs

Cinsear Hill, Burke — 110 rushing yards, TD

Tre Chisolm, Berkeley — 232 passing yards

Solomon Butler, Berkeley — 132 receiving yards, TD

Dorian Pinckney, Cross — 183 rushing yards, 4 TDs

Braden Pritchard, Wando — 135 passing yards, 2 TDs

Maken Glover, Wando — 8 catches, 112 receiving yards, 2 TDs

Colby McQueen, Wando — 8 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, 3 sacks

Jamari Nelson, Timberland — 140 rushing yards, 2 TDs

Jaiden Morrison, St. John’s — 82 rushing yards, TD; 24 receiving yards

Jordan Brown, St. John’s — 79 passing yards, 50 rushing yards

Robert Fields, St. John’s — 105 rushing yards