Goose Creek quarterback Emmanuel Mukuamu accounted for four touchdowns and 376 total yards in leading the Gators to a 35-27 victory over Berkeley on Friday night.
Mukuamu threw for 258 yards and three touchdowns, and added 118 yards rushing and another TD. For his performance, Mukuamu is The Post and Courier's high school football player of the week.
Lowcountry honor roll
Troy Grant, Ashley Ridge – 211 rush yards, 2 TDs; 51 yards receiving, TD
Matt Duncan, Ashley Ridge – 166 pass yards, TD
Delray Ford, Ashley Ridge – 15 tackles
TJ Wilson, Ashley Ridge – 14 tackles
Gunnar Nistad, James Island – 380 passing yards, 3 TDs
Kavone Coker, James Island – 11 receptions, 180 yards
Tyler Gadsden, Northwood Academy – 338 yards rushing, 3 TDs
Josh Davis, Stratford – 209 pass yards
Corey Speights, Stall – 243 rush yards, 2 TDs; 232 pass yards, 2 TDs
Damon Mouzon, Goose Creek – 10 receptions, 140 yards, 2 TDs
Willie Chisolm, Berkeley – 284 pass yards, 4 TDs
Solomon Butler, Berkeley – 7 receptions, 95 yards, 3 TDs
Luke Taylor, Summerville – 16 tackles, 2 TFLs, sack, interception return for TD
Josh Shaw, Hanahan – 110 rush yards, 3 TDs
Jonathan Shelton, Hanahan – 133 rush yards
Sean Cooney, Oceanside – 156 pass yards, 2 TDs
Keegan Williams, Oceanside – 167 rush yards, 3 TDs
DeAndre Brown, Cross – 84 rush yards, 68 pass yards
Carson Rourk, Palmetto Christian – 14 tackles
Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian – 146 rush yards, 3 TDs; 95 pass yards
Davian Brown, First Baptist – 161 rush yards, 3 TDs
Will Daniel, First Baptist – 193 pass yards, 2 TDs
Jaden Bradley, St. John’s Christian – 123 rush yards, 3 TDs
Nai’Ryan Bookert, St. John’s Christian – 112 rush yards, TD
Solly Bess, Philip Simmons – 116 rush yards, 2 TDs
Tyler Harper, Philip Simmons – 10 tackles, TD
Peyton Woolridge, Philip Simmons – 117 pass yards, 53 rush yards, 3 total TDs
Lowcountry Top 10
1. Fort Dorchester
2. Oceanside Collegiate
3. Timberland
4. Goose Creek
5. Berkeley
6. First Baptist
7. Summerville
8. Wando
9. Woodland
10. Bishop England