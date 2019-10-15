Goose Creek quarterback Emmanuel Mukuamu accounted for four touchdowns and 376 total yards in leading the Gators to a 35-27 victory over Berkeley on Friday night.

Mukuamu threw for 258 yards and three touchdowns, and added 118 yards rushing and another TD. For his performance, Mukuamu is The Post and Courier's high school football player of the week.

Lowcountry honor roll

Troy Grant, Ashley Ridge – 211 rush yards, 2 TDs; 51 yards receiving, TD

Matt Duncan, Ashley Ridge – 166 pass yards, TD

Delray Ford, Ashley Ridge – 15 tackles

TJ Wilson, Ashley Ridge – 14 tackles

Gunnar Nistad, James Island – 380 passing yards, 3 TDs

Kavone Coker, James Island – 11 receptions, 180 yards

Tyler Gadsden, Northwood Academy – 338 yards rushing, 3 TDs

Josh Davis, Stratford – 209 pass yards

Corey Speights, Stall – 243 rush yards, 2 TDs; 232 pass yards, 2 TDs

Damon Mouzon, Goose Creek – 10 receptions, 140 yards, 2 TDs

Willie Chisolm, Berkeley – 284 pass yards, 4 TDs

Solomon Butler, Berkeley – 7 receptions, 95 yards, 3 TDs

Luke Taylor, Summerville – 16 tackles, 2 TFLs, sack, interception return for TD

Josh Shaw, Hanahan – 110 rush yards, 3 TDs

Jonathan Shelton, Hanahan – 133 rush yards

Sean Cooney, Oceanside – 156 pass yards, 2 TDs

Keegan Williams, Oceanside – 167 rush yards, 3 TDs

DeAndre Brown, Cross – 84 rush yards, 68 pass yards

Carson Rourk, Palmetto Christian – 14 tackles

Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian – 146 rush yards, 3 TDs; 95 pass yards

Davian Brown, First Baptist – 161 rush yards, 3 TDs

Will Daniel, First Baptist – 193 pass yards, 2 TDs

Jaden Bradley, St. John’s Christian – 123 rush yards, 3 TDs

Nai’Ryan Bookert, St. John’s Christian – 112 rush yards, TD

Solly Bess, Philip Simmons – 116 rush yards, 2 TDs

Tyler Harper, Philip Simmons – 10 tackles, TD

Peyton Woolridge, Philip Simmons – 117 pass yards, 53 rush yards, 3 total TDs

Lowcountry Top 10

1. Fort Dorchester

2. Oceanside Collegiate

3. Timberland

4. Goose Creek

5. Berkeley

6. First Baptist

7. Summerville

8. Wando

9. Woodland

10. Bishop England