pc-093017-sp-portergaud
Buy Now

First Baptist is 4-0 under head coach Johnny Waters heading into Friday's showdown with Hammond Academy, which is also 4-0. File/Staff

Berkeley (3-0) at Summerville (3-1)

Coaches: Randy Robinson, Berkeley; Joe Call, Summerville

Players to watch: RB Keshawn Wicks, Berkeley; WR DJ Chisolm, Berkeley; QB Johnathan Bennett, Summerville; LB Cole Phillips, Summerville

Notes: This is 65th meeting between these two rivals with Summerville holding a 46-18 edge ... Berkeley won last year’s meeting, 26-23, snapping an 11-game Green Wave win streak ... Berkeley is ranked sixth and Summerville 10th in the latest SC prep media poll ... The Stags have won two in a row in the series only three times since 1951.

Hammond (4-0) at First Baptist (4-0)

Coaches: Erik Kimrey, Hammond; Johnny Waters, First Baptist

Players to watch: QB Jackson Muschamp, Hammond; DL Alex Huntley, Hammond; RB Michel Dukes, First Baptist; LB Jackson Watson, First Baptist

Notes: First-ever meeting between the top two teams in Class AAA of SCISA … Hammond has won nine state titles under Kimrey, including two in a row … First Baptist won the last two Class AA titles before moving to AAA this season … The game will feature at least a half dozen Division I college prospects.

Hanahan (1-2) at Timberland (1-2)

Coaches: David Morbitzer, Hanahan; Art Craig, Timberland

Players to watch: QB Jake Ward, Hanahan; LB Hunter Mills, Hanahan; DE Jamaal McKinney, Timberland; DB Tyler Sumpter, Timberland

Notes: This will be the 24th meeting in the series with Timberland holding a 16-7 edge … Timberland has won 14 of the last 16 contests, including the last two … Timberland has not started a season 1-3 since 2001, Craig’s first season at the school.

Lowcountry Leaders

Rushing

Name, School Att. Yds. TD

Daniel Brown, Faith Christian 55 659 13

Michel Dukes, First Baptist 48 615 13

Keshawn Wicks, Berkeley 60 552 9

Nick Cunningham, Ashley Ridge 85 514 6

Javier Smith, Philip Simmons 39 439 6

Will Schnell, Academic Magnet 71 438 5

Kalil Jenkins, Fort Dorchester 62 428 4

Jayvonte Burnell, Baptist Hill 28 393 6

Ron German, James Island 70 362 2

Elijah Bey, Cane Bay 53 346 5

Colby Weeks, Dorchester Academy 57 334 4

Steven Schlosser, Academic Magnet 46 298 6

Zion Coker, Oceanside 33 278 2

De’Andrae Sabb, Fort Dorchester 47 273 10

Kenyatta Jenkins, West Ashley 35 244 2

Passing

Name, School Att. Comp. Yds. TD

Gunnar Nistad, Porter-Gaud 126 63 944 8

Colby Weeks, Dorchester Academy 117 59 934 10

Rashard Maxwell, Baptist Hill 53 40 759 12

DQ Vinson, James Island 108 53 675 5

Dre Martin, Stall 74 30 588 3

Matt Duncan, Ashley Ridge 85 44 566 3

Cam Costa, Bishop England 81 41 491 3

DeAndrae Sabb, Fort Dorchester 64 35 470 4

Myron Wigfall, First Baptist 53 30 412 5

Eric Tuttle, Berkeley 70 34 372 4

Kenyatta Jenkins, West Ashley 59 36 368 4

Richard Hurteau, Oceanside 57 32 358 3

Steven Schlosser, Academic Magnet 46 25 342 3

Receiving

Name, School Rec. Yds. TD

Chase Way, Dorchester Academy 22 487 5

Terrence Brown, Baptist Hill 15 436 4

RJ Hamilton, James Island 24 361 3

Tyshon Richardson, Stall 15 335 3

Demarr Floyd, Ashley Ridge 17 232 1

Sullivan Clair Bishop England 19 226 1

Raequan Holmes, Baptist Hill 13 223 2

McClain Stoklosa, Academic Magnet 14 199 3

Andrew Thomas, Porter-Gaud 11 192 2

Jaden Scott, James Island 16 192 1

Tylan Major, First Baptist 11 186 3

Jack Trouche, Porter-Gaud 13 185 2

Walker Rhue, Oceanside 9 169 1

Dominique Kershaw, West Ashley 14 168 1

Gibson Marsh, Oceanside 11 167 1

Dervon Pesnell, Berkeley 11 156 0

Damon Mouzon, Goose Creek 10 155 2

Tackles

Name, School Tackles

Keesler Lawrence Porter-Gaud 50

Darius Smith, Ashley Ridge 49

Daniel Brown, Faith Christian 45

Tiquan Bright, Baptist Hill 44

Robert Grubbs, Porter-Gaud 43

Chase Way, Dorchester Academy 39

Donte Gilliard, Baptist Hill 37

Colby Weeks, Dorchester Academy 35

Levi Watts, Faith Christian 35

Ja’Xavier Legare, West Ashley 35

Caleb Pierce, Porter-Gaud 35

Justin Pelic, Wando 34

Deshawn Stephens, Baptist Hill 32

Jaden Sommerville, Faith Christian 30

Ross Greenhill, First Baptist 30

Donnel Gathers, Baptist Hill 30

JD Key, Porter-Gaud 28

Chase Merrick, Porter-Gaud 28

Xavion Washington, First Baptist 28

Caleb Edwards, West Ashley 27

Shemar Thompkins, West Ashley 27

Rhett Butcher, Ashley Ridge 27

Tags