Berkeley (3-0) at Summerville (3-1)
Coaches: Randy Robinson, Berkeley; Joe Call, Summerville
Players to watch: RB Keshawn Wicks, Berkeley; WR DJ Chisolm, Berkeley; QB Johnathan Bennett, Summerville; LB Cole Phillips, Summerville
Notes: This is 65th meeting between these two rivals with Summerville holding a 46-18 edge ... Berkeley won last year’s meeting, 26-23, snapping an 11-game Green Wave win streak ... Berkeley is ranked sixth and Summerville 10th in the latest SC prep media poll ... The Stags have won two in a row in the series only three times since 1951.
Hammond (4-0) at First Baptist (4-0)
Coaches: Erik Kimrey, Hammond; Johnny Waters, First Baptist
Players to watch: QB Jackson Muschamp, Hammond; DL Alex Huntley, Hammond; RB Michel Dukes, First Baptist; LB Jackson Watson, First Baptist
Notes: First-ever meeting between the top two teams in Class AAA of SCISA … Hammond has won nine state titles under Kimrey, including two in a row … First Baptist won the last two Class AA titles before moving to AAA this season … The game will feature at least a half dozen Division I college prospects.
Hanahan (1-2) at Timberland (1-2)
Coaches: David Morbitzer, Hanahan; Art Craig, Timberland
Players to watch: QB Jake Ward, Hanahan; LB Hunter Mills, Hanahan; DE Jamaal McKinney, Timberland; DB Tyler Sumpter, Timberland
Notes: This will be the 24th meeting in the series with Timberland holding a 16-7 edge … Timberland has won 14 of the last 16 contests, including the last two … Timberland has not started a season 1-3 since 2001, Craig’s first season at the school.
Lowcountry Leaders
Rushing
Name, School Att. Yds. TD
Daniel Brown, Faith Christian 55 659 13
Michel Dukes, First Baptist 48 615 13
Keshawn Wicks, Berkeley 60 552 9
Nick Cunningham, Ashley Ridge 85 514 6
Javier Smith, Philip Simmons 39 439 6
Will Schnell, Academic Magnet 71 438 5
Kalil Jenkins, Fort Dorchester 62 428 4
Jayvonte Burnell, Baptist Hill 28 393 6
Ron German, James Island 70 362 2
Elijah Bey, Cane Bay 53 346 5
Colby Weeks, Dorchester Academy 57 334 4
Steven Schlosser, Academic Magnet 46 298 6
Zion Coker, Oceanside 33 278 2
De’Andrae Sabb, Fort Dorchester 47 273 10
Kenyatta Jenkins, West Ashley 35 244 2
Passing
Name, School Att. Comp. Yds. TD
Gunnar Nistad, Porter-Gaud 126 63 944 8
Colby Weeks, Dorchester Academy 117 59 934 10
Rashard Maxwell, Baptist Hill 53 40 759 12
DQ Vinson, James Island 108 53 675 5
Dre Martin, Stall 74 30 588 3
Matt Duncan, Ashley Ridge 85 44 566 3
Cam Costa, Bishop England 81 41 491 3
DeAndrae Sabb, Fort Dorchester 64 35 470 4
Myron Wigfall, First Baptist 53 30 412 5
Eric Tuttle, Berkeley 70 34 372 4
Kenyatta Jenkins, West Ashley 59 36 368 4
Richard Hurteau, Oceanside 57 32 358 3
Steven Schlosser, Academic Magnet 46 25 342 3
Receiving
Name, School Rec. Yds. TD
Chase Way, Dorchester Academy 22 487 5
Terrence Brown, Baptist Hill 15 436 4
RJ Hamilton, James Island 24 361 3
Tyshon Richardson, Stall 15 335 3
Demarr Floyd, Ashley Ridge 17 232 1
Sullivan Clair Bishop England 19 226 1
Raequan Holmes, Baptist Hill 13 223 2
McClain Stoklosa, Academic Magnet 14 199 3
Andrew Thomas, Porter-Gaud 11 192 2
Jaden Scott, James Island 16 192 1
Tylan Major, First Baptist 11 186 3
Jack Trouche, Porter-Gaud 13 185 2
Walker Rhue, Oceanside 9 169 1
Dominique Kershaw, West Ashley 14 168 1
Gibson Marsh, Oceanside 11 167 1
Dervon Pesnell, Berkeley 11 156 0
Damon Mouzon, Goose Creek 10 155 2
Tackles
Name, School Tackles
Keesler Lawrence Porter-Gaud 50
Darius Smith, Ashley Ridge 49
Daniel Brown, Faith Christian 45
Tiquan Bright, Baptist Hill 44
Robert Grubbs, Porter-Gaud 43
Chase Way, Dorchester Academy 39
Donte Gilliard, Baptist Hill 37
Colby Weeks, Dorchester Academy 35
Levi Watts, Faith Christian 35
Ja’Xavier Legare, West Ashley 35
Caleb Pierce, Porter-Gaud 35
Justin Pelic, Wando 34
Deshawn Stephens, Baptist Hill 32
Jaden Sommerville, Faith Christian 30
Ross Greenhill, First Baptist 30
Donnel Gathers, Baptist Hill 30
JD Key, Porter-Gaud 28
Chase Merrick, Porter-Gaud 28
Xavion Washington, First Baptist 28
Caleb Edwards, West Ashley 27
Shemar Thompkins, West Ashley 27
Rhett Butcher, Ashley Ridge 27