Fort Dorchester (5-1) at Berkeley (6-0)
Coaches: Randy Robinson, Berkeley; Steve LaPrad, Fort Dorchester
Players to watch: QB Eric Tuttle, Berkeley; WR DJ Chisolm, Berkeley; LB Davon Gilmore, Fort Dorchester; QB De’Andrae Sabb, Fort Dorchester.
Notes: This is the 15th meeting since 1995 with Berkeley holding a 9-5 edge overall … Berkeley won the last time they played (2009), 33-30 ... It was the Stags third straight win in the series ... Fort Dorchester has won 30 consecutive games against Lowcountry teams, dating back to November of 2014 season.
Hammond (6-0) at Porter-Gaud (6-0)
Coaches: Erik Kimrey, Hammond; Rick Reetz, Porter-Gaud
Players to watch: QB Jackson Muschamp, Hammond; DL Jordan Burch, Hammond; QB Gunnar Nistad, Porter-Gaud; WR Andrew Thomas, Porter-Gaud
Notes: Hammond is the SCISA two-time defending state AAA champion … Hammond has a 14-game win streak against Porter-Gaud, which hasn't won a game in the series since 2005 …Hammond beat Porter-Gaud in the 2010 state championship game and Hammond won both meetings last season … Nistad leads the area in passing yardage after six games.
Cane Bay (3-2) at Summerville (4-2)
Coaches: Russell Zehr, Cane Bay; Joe Call, Summerville
Players to watch: QB Elijah Bey, Cane Bay; LB De Francis, Cane Bay; QB Johnathan Bennett, Summerville; LB Cole Phillips, Summerville
Notes: Overall series is tied at 2-2 … Cane Bay won the last meeting, 24-17, in 2015 … The Cobras have won three straight games this season after an 0-2 start … Green Wave are ranked 10th in Class AAAAA … The game features two of the area’s top senior quarterbacks in Bennett and Bey.
Lowcountry leaders
Rushing
Name, School Att. Yds. TD
Nick Cunningham, Ashley Ridge 142 946 8
Mikey Dukes, First Baptist 79 933 16
Keshawn Wicks, Berkeley 93 784 10
Mario Anderson, Stratford 102 673 6
De’Andrae Sabb, Fort Dorchester 92 601 12
Kalil Jenkins, Fort Dorchester 90 594 7
Will Schnell, Academic Magnet 88 560 5
Elijah Bey, Cane Bay 75 559 10
Jayvonte Burnell, Baptist Hill 37 535 7
Jonathan Bennett, Summerville 79 486 14
DMario Gerald, Charleston Charter 67 478 2
Javier Smith, Philip Simmons 52 458 6
Steven Schlosser Acad. Mag 77 440 8
Caleb Pierce, Porter-Gaud 46 407 3
Yaphett Bienvenu, West Ashley 53 400 4
Ron German, James Island 70 362 2
Colby Weeks, Dorchester Academy 57 334 4
Micah Staggers, Cane Bay 51 332 2
Tyrone Hicks, St. John’s 36 329 7
Ty Richardson, St. John’s 38 305 2
Passing
Name, School Att. Comp. Yds. TD
Gunnar Nistad, Porter-Gaud 202 107 1596 13
Rashard Maxwell, Baptist Hill 68 51 1025 17
Jonathan Bennett, Summerville 131 68 1010 14
Colby Weeks, Dorchester Academy 117 59 934 10
Matt Duncan, Ashley Ridge 128 65 842 4
Eric Tuttle, Berkeley 116 63 829 12
DeAndrae Sabb, Fort Dorchester 98 60 797 8
Tyler Durham, St. John’s 77 43 741 10
Myron Wigfall, First Baptist 89 49 731 7
Travis Lott, Stratford 129 73 669 5
DQ Vinson, James Island 108 53 636 6
Dre Martin, Stall 74 30 588 3
Kenyatta Jenkins, West Ashley 84 48 545 7
Cam Costa, Bishop England 87 42 500 3
Stephen Schlosser, Academic Magnet 64 32 424 4
Receiving
Name, School Rec. Yds. TD
Terrence Brown, Baptist Hill 18 521 5
Chase Way, Dorchester Academy 22 487 5
Tyshon Richardson, Stall 23 484 4
Andrew Thomas, Porter-Gaud 29 446 5
Andre Banks, Summerville 33 394 9
Brody Hopkins, Summerville 16 386 5
RJ Hamilton, James Island 24 361 3
DJ Chisolm, Berkeley 21 309 5
Lavon Traeye St. John’s 14 302 5
Jack Trouche, Porter-Gaud 20 279 2
Tylan Major, First Baptist 19 268 3
Demarr Floyd, Ashley Ridge 19 264 2
Jayvonte Burnell, Baptist Hill 12 259 3
Gibson Marsh, Oceanside 15 245 3
Antoine Parker, Fort Dorchester 16 243 4
Dervon Pesnell, Berkeley 15 240 6
Legend Waring, Porter-Gaud 18 240 2
Tackles
Name, School No.
Keesler Lawrence, Porter-Gaud 85
Davon Gilmore, Fort Dorchester 76
Darius Smith, Ashley Ridge 75
Tyler Harper, Philip Simmons 61
Justin Pelic, Wando 59
Robert Grubbs, Porter-Gaud 58
Jackson Watson, First Baptist 58
Ja’Xavier Legare, West Ashley 55
Tiquan Bright, Baptist Hill 54
Ross Greenhill, First Baptist 53
Caleb Pierce, Porter-Gaud 52
Chase Merrick, Porter-Gaud 51
JD Key, Porter-Gaud 48
Baker Reese, Porter-Gaud 47
Terrence Smalls, Timberland 46
Donte Gilliard, Baptist Hill 45
Nathan Newman, Philip Simmons 45
Caleb Edwards, West Ashley 44
Nathan Estep, Ashley Ridge 42