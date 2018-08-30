Berkeley (2-0) at West Ashley (2-0)
Coaches: Randy Robinson, Berkeley; Bobby Marion, West Ashley
Players to watch: RB Keshawn Wicks, Berkeley; LB Jake Dunn, Berkeley; RB/LB Dominique Kershaw, West Ashley; QB Kenyatta Jenkins, West Ashley.
Notes: Berkeley leads overall series with West Ashley, 9-0, but this is the first meeting between the teams since 2009 … West Ashley has won its first three games of a season just twice, starting 4-0 in 2013 and 3-0 in 2011 … The Stags are ranked eighth in Class AAAAA this week.
Stratford (2-0) at Ashley Ridge (1-1)
Coaches: Kenny Walker, Ashley Ridge; Dennie McDaniel, Stratford
Players to watch: QB Matt Duncan, Ashley Ridge; LB Rhett Butcher, Ashley Ridge; RB Mario Anderson, Stratford; LB Jordan Judge, Stratford.
Notes: After winning only two games last season, Stratford has matched that win total in two weeks … Ashley Ridge lost to Berkeley last week in a game that was decided in the final minute … Stratford holds a 6-3 edge in the series but Ashley Ridge has won two of the last three meetings.
Woodland (1-1) at Hanahan (0-1)
Coaches: Cody Craig, Woodland; David Morbitzer, Hanahan
Players to watch: WR Lovell Davis, Woodland; QB Taurean Singletary, Woodland; RB Gale Ball, Hanahan; LB Luke Mills, Hanahan
Notes: Hanahan has beaten Woodland in all 12 of the previous games … This is the first meeting since 2011 … Both teams have first-year head coaches … Hanahan lost its season opener to Class AAAA power Myrtle Beach last week.
Lowcountry Leaders
Rushing
Name, School Att. Yds. TD
Daniel Brown, Faith Christian 34 343 8
Keshawn Wicks, Berkeley 44 347 6
Steven Schlosser, Academic Magnet 33 269 6
Will Schnell, Academic Magnet 37 266 3
Nick Cunningham, Ashley Ridge 44 264 3
Mikey Dukes, First Baptist 20 246 5
Kalil Jenkins, Fort Dorchester 27 237 4
D’Mario Gerald, Charleston Charter 23 218 1
Levi Watts, Faith Christian 30 216 0
Zion Coker, Oceanside 25 177 2
Passing
Name, School Att. Comp. Yds. TD
Gunnar Nistad, Porter-Gaud 61 30 480 4
Eric Tuttle, Berkeley 56 25 373 3
DQ Vinson, James Island 64 28 364 3
DeAndrae Sabb, Fort Dorchester 35 20 336 3
Matt Duncan, Ashley Ridge 33 19 245 0
Kenyatta Jenkins, West Ashley 23 20 230 2
Steven Schlosser, Academic Magnet 26 18 229 3
Myron Wigfall, First Baptist 30 19 225 2
Em. Mukaumu, Goose Creek 40 19 207 2
Colby Weeks, Dorchester Acacemy 28 17 184 1
Receiving
Name, School Rec. Yds. TD
RJ Hamilton, James Island 13 210 2
Damon Mouzon, Goose Creek 10 155 2
Demarr Floyd, Ashley Ridge 10 143 0
Tylan Major, First Baptist 9 140 2
Dervon Pesnell, Berkeley 7 125 0
Qway’Jon Simmons, Fort Dorchester 6 122 1
Jack Trouche, Porter-Gaud 7 120 1
Walker Coleman, Porter-Gaud 4 118 1
Solomon Butler, Berkeley 11 110 1
Tackles
Name, School Tackles
Keesler Lawrence, Porter-Gaud 24
Ross Greenhill, First Baptist 22
Robert Grubbs, Porter-Gaud 22
Rhett Butcher, Ashley Ridge 20
Dontavious Walker, James Island 19
Darius Smith, Ashley Ridge 18
Caleb Edwards, West Ashley 18
Jack Dillard, Academic Magnet 17
Chase Merrick, Porter-Gaud 17
Jackson Watson, First Baptist 17
Caleb Pierce, Porter-Gaud 17
Legare Walpole, Porter-Gaud 15
Don McNeil, First Baptist 15
Baker Reese, Porter-Gaud 15
