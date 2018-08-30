Berkeley Timberland Football
Berkeley travels to West Ashley on Friday night for a battle of unbeaten Class AAAAA teams. File/Brad Nettles/Staff

Berkeley (2-0) at West Ashley (2-0)

Coaches: Randy Robinson, Berkeley; Bobby Marion, West Ashley

Players to watch: RB Keshawn Wicks, Berkeley; LB Jake Dunn, Berkeley; RB/LB Dominique Kershaw, West Ashley; QB Kenyatta Jenkins, West Ashley.

Notes: Berkeley leads overall series with West Ashley, 9-0, but this is the first meeting between the teams since 2009 … West Ashley has won its first three games of a season just twice, starting 4-0 in 2013 and 3-0 in 2011 … The Stags are ranked eighth in Class AAAAA this week.

Stratford (2-0) at Ashley Ridge (1-1)

Coaches: Kenny Walker, Ashley Ridge; Dennie McDaniel, Stratford

Players to watch: QB Matt Duncan, Ashley Ridge; LB Rhett Butcher, Ashley Ridge; RB Mario Anderson, Stratford; LB Jordan Judge, Stratford.

Notes: After winning only two games last season, Stratford has matched that win total in two weeks … Ashley Ridge lost to Berkeley last week in a game that was decided in the final minute … Stratford holds a 6-3 edge in the series but Ashley Ridge has won two of the last three meetings.

Woodland (1-1) at Hanahan (0-1)

Coaches: Cody Craig, Woodland; David Morbitzer, Hanahan

Players to watch: WR Lovell Davis, Woodland; QB Taurean Singletary, Woodland; RB Gale Ball, Hanahan; LB Luke Mills, Hanahan

Notes: Hanahan has beaten Woodland in all 12 of the previous games … This is the first meeting since 2011 …  Both teams have first-year head coaches … Hanahan lost its season opener to Class AAAA power Myrtle Beach last week.

Lowcountry Leaders

Rushing

Name, School Att. Yds. TD

Daniel Brown, Faith Christian 34 343 8

Keshawn Wicks, Berkeley 44 347 6

Steven Schlosser, Academic Magnet 33 269 6

Will Schnell, Academic Magnet 37 266 3

Nick Cunningham, Ashley Ridge 44 264 3

Mikey Dukes, First Baptist 20 246 5

Kalil Jenkins, Fort Dorchester 27 237 4

D’Mario Gerald, Charleston Charter 23 218 1

Levi Watts, Faith Christian 30 216 0

Zion Coker, Oceanside 25 177 2

Passing

Name, School Att. Comp. Yds. TD

Gunnar Nistad, Porter-Gaud 61 30 480 4

Eric Tuttle, Berkeley 56 25 373 3

DQ Vinson, James Island 64 28 364 3

DeAndrae Sabb, Fort Dorchester 35 20 336 3

Matt Duncan, Ashley Ridge 33 19 245 0

Kenyatta Jenkins, West Ashley 23 20 230 2

Steven Schlosser, Academic Magnet 26 18 229 3

Myron Wigfall, First Baptist 30 19 225 2

Em. Mukaumu, Goose Creek 40 19 207 2

Colby Weeks, Dorchester Acacemy 28 17 184 1

Receiving

Name, School Rec. Yds. TD

RJ Hamilton, James Island 13 210 2

Damon Mouzon, Goose Creek 10 155 2

Demarr Floyd, Ashley Ridge 10 143 0

Tylan Major, First Baptist 9 140 2

Dervon Pesnell, Berkeley 7 125 0

Qway’Jon Simmons, Fort Dorchester 6 122 1

Jack Trouche, Porter-Gaud 7 120 1

Walker Coleman, Porter-Gaud 4 118 1

Solomon Butler, Berkeley 11 110 1

Tackles

Name, School Tackles

Keesler Lawrence, Porter-Gaud 24

Ross Greenhill, First Baptist 22

Robert Grubbs, Porter-Gaud 22

Rhett Butcher, Ashley Ridge 20

Dontavious Walker, James Island 19

Darius Smith, Ashley Ridge 18

Caleb Edwards, West Ashley 18

Jack Dillard, Academic Magnet 17

Chase Merrick, Porter-Gaud 17

Jackson Watson, First Baptist 17

Caleb Pierce, Porter-Gaud 17

Legare Walpole, Porter-Gaud 15

Don McNeil, First Baptist 15

Baker Reese, Porter-Gaud 15

Coaches are asked to submit updated player statistics by Wednesday of each week. Send stats to David Shelton at shelto66@hotmail.com.

