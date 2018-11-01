Cane Bay (4-5, 2-2) at James Island (3-6, 1-3)
Coaches: Russell Zehr, Cane Bay; Ike Allred, James Island
Players to watch: RB Micah Staggers, Cane Bay; LB De Francis, Cane Bay; QB DQ Vinson, James Island; WR RJ Hamilton, James Island
Notes: Cane Bay will finish second in Region 7-AAAAA with a win while James Island can put itself in playoff consideration with a win … Vinson has passed for more than 1,400 yards this season … Hamilton is among the area’s leaders in receptions and receiving yards … Cane Bay leads the overall series, 2-0, and this is the first meeting since 2015.
St. John’s (6-3) at Oceanside Collegiate (7-2)
Coaches: Josh Harpe, St. John’s; Chad Grier, Oceanside Collegiate
Players to watch: QB Tyler Durham, St. John’s; RB Tyrus Richardson, St. John’s; QB Sean Cooney, Oceanside; RB Keegan Williams, Oceanside
Notes: Both teams are headed to the state playoffs next week … This game was originally scheduled for September but was postponed because of Hurricane Florence …Oceanside’s Cooney has topped 1,000 passing yards this season, despite sharing playing time with two other quarterbacks early on.
Ben Lippen (3-6) at First Baptist (9-1)
Coaches: James Reynolds, Ben Lippen; Johnny Waters, First Baptist
Players to watch: WR Akele Pauling, Ben Lippen; DB Ryan Fleming, Ben Lippen; RB Michel Dukes, First Baptist; LB Jackson Watson, First Baptist
Notes: This is a SCISA Class AAA first-round playoff game … First Baptist beat Ben Lippen during the regular season, 45-7 … Dukes has rushed for 1,628 yards and 27 touchdowns this season and rushed for 205 yards and three scores against Ben Lippen earlier this season.
Lowcountry Leaders
Rushing
Name School Att. Yds. TD
Mikey Dukes First Baptist 117 1628 27
Pernell Maxwell Wade Hamp. 109 1540 21
Nick Cunningham Ashley Ridge 193 1409 14
Keshawn Wicks Berkeley 176 1263 15
Connor Rourk Palmetto Chr. 115 1248 18
Mario Anderson Stratford 150 991 11
Kalil Jenkins Fort Dorchester 161 959 10
De’Andrae Sabb Fort Dorchester 170 923 18
Caleb Pierce Porter Gaud 104 824 6
Brandon Broughton Chas. Charter 100 751 5
DMario Gerald Chas. Charter 108 705 3
Jayvonte Burnell Baptist Hill 46 702 12
Keegan Williams Oceanside 101 673 12
Shiron Hart Hanahan 87 658 7
Gale Ball Hanahan 117 657 5
Yaphett Bienvenu West Ashley 88 606 7
Kenyatta Jenkins West Ashley 123 585 7
Jonathan Bennett Summerville 98 568 13
Passing
Name School Att. Comp. Yds. TD
Gunnar Nistad Porter-Gaud 309 161 2178 18
Matt Duncan Ashley Ridge 212 116 1928 13
Eric Tuttle Berkeley 193 105 1597 20
Jonathan Bennett Summerville 193 105 1560 19
Myron Wigfall First Baptist 175 92 1421 15
DeAndrae Sabb Fort Dorchester 168 99 1416 10
DQ Vinson James Island 214 107 1409 12
Dre Martin Stall 148 71 1183 5
Will Pickren Wando 153 81 1122 5
Rashad Maxwell Baptist Hill 75 55 1120 18
Connor Rourk Palmetto Chr. 108 57 1110 11
Travis Lott Stratford 201 106 1077 7
Sean Cooney Oceanside Coll. 109 69 1056 13
Kenyatta Jenkins West Ashley 117 67 718 8
Receiving
Name School Rec. Yds. TD
Tyshon Richardson Stall 53 934 6
RJ Hamilton James Island 51 820 8
Jaelyn Perry Ashley Ridge 35 655 5
Andrew Thomas Porter-Gaud 41 618 6
Dalton Welch Palmetto Chr. 25 617 6
Terrence Brown Baptist Hill 19 567 5
Brody Hopkins Summerville 22 547 6
DJ Chisolm Berkeley 32 539 6
Tylan Major First Baptist 30 507 5
Dervon Pesnell Berkeley 33 460 7
James Levine Stall 33 457 4
Andre Banks Summerville 37 438 11
Maken Glover Wando 24 431 2
Walker Rhue Oceanside 25 414 5
Jack Trouche Porter-Gaud 35 413 4
De. Anderson Stratford 30 407 5
Sincere Brown First Baptist 12 400 4
Jaden Scott James Island 28 377 3
Qway Simmons Fort Dorchester 27 358 2
Legend Waring Porter-Gaud 28 358 2
Chaz Jones Fort Dorchester 15 344 3
Kellen Noonan Wando 37 341 2
Antoine Parker Fort Dorchester 22 334 4
Tackles
Name School No.
Keesler Lawrence Porter-Gaud 139
Davon Gilmore Fort Dorchester 109
Carson Rourk Palmetto Chr. 108
Justin Pelic Wando 105
Cole Phillips Summerville 100
Tyler Harper Philip Simmons 100
Darius Smith Ashley Ridge 94
JD Key Porter-Gaud 91
Jackson Watson First Baptist 89
Ja’Xavier Legare West Ashley 85
Ross Greenhill First Baptist 82
Terrence Smalls Timberland 77
Robert Grubbs Porter-Gaud 77
Nathan Newman Philip Simmons 77
Chase Merrick Porter-Gaud 76
Caleb Pierce Porter-Gaud 73
Baker Reese Porter-Gaud 71
Daniel Gunn Palmetto Chr. 71