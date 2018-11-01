LP West Ashley Cane Bay Football 081718 012.JPG
Buy Now

Cane Bay coach Russell Zehr's team can clinch second place in Region 7-AAAAA with a win at James Island on Friday. Lauren Petracca/Staff

Cane Bay (4-5, 2-2) at James Island (3-6, 1-3)

Coaches: Russell Zehr, Cane Bay; Ike Allred, James Island

Players to watch: RB Micah Staggers, Cane Bay; LB De Francis, Cane Bay; QB DQ Vinson, James Island; WR RJ Hamilton, James Island

Notes: Cane Bay will finish second in Region 7-AAAAA with a win while James Island can put itself in playoff consideration with a win … Vinson has passed for more than 1,400 yards this season … Hamilton is among the area’s leaders in receptions and receiving yards … Cane Bay leads the overall series, 2-0, and this is the first meeting since 2015.

St. John’s (6-3) at Oceanside Collegiate (7-2)

Coaches: Josh Harpe, St. John’s; Chad Grier, Oceanside Collegiate

Players to watch: QB Tyler Durham, St. John’s; RB Tyrus Richardson, St. John’s; QB Sean Cooney, Oceanside; RB Keegan Williams, Oceanside

Notes: Both teams are headed to the state playoffs next week … This game was originally scheduled for September but was postponed because of Hurricane Florence …Oceanside’s Cooney has topped 1,000 passing yards this season, despite sharing playing time with two other quarterbacks early on.

Ben Lippen (3-6) at First Baptist (9-1)

Coaches: James Reynolds, Ben Lippen; Johnny Waters, First Baptist

Players to watch: WR Akele Pauling, Ben Lippen; DB Ryan Fleming, Ben Lippen; RB Michel Dukes, First Baptist; LB Jackson Watson, First Baptist

Notes: This is a SCISA Class AAA first-round playoff game … First Baptist beat Ben Lippen during the regular season, 45-7 … Dukes has rushed for 1,628 yards and 27 touchdowns this season and rushed for 205 yards and three scores against Ben Lippen earlier this season.

Lowcountry Leaders

Rushing

Name School Att. Yds. TD

Mikey Dukes First Baptist 117 1628 27

Pernell Maxwell Wade Hamp. 109 1540 21

Nick Cunningham Ashley Ridge 193 1409 14

Keshawn Wicks Berkeley 176 1263 15

Connor Rourk Palmetto Chr. 115 1248 18

Mario Anderson Stratford 150 991 11

Kalil Jenkins Fort Dorchester 161 959 10

De’Andrae Sabb Fort Dorchester 170 923 18

Caleb Pierce Porter Gaud 104 824 6

Brandon Broughton Chas. Charter 100 751 5

DMario Gerald Chas. Charter 108 705 3

Jayvonte Burnell Baptist Hill 46 702 12

Keegan Williams Oceanside 101 673 12

Shiron Hart Hanahan 87 658 7

Gale Ball Hanahan 117 657 5

Yaphett Bienvenu West Ashley 88 606 7

Kenyatta Jenkins West Ashley 123 585 7

Jonathan Bennett Summerville 98 568 13

Passing

Name School Att. Comp. Yds. TD

Gunnar Nistad Porter-Gaud 309 161 2178 18

Matt Duncan Ashley Ridge 212 116 1928 13

Eric Tuttle Berkeley 193 105 1597 20

Jonathan Bennett Summerville 193 105 1560 19

Myron Wigfall First Baptist 175 92 1421 15

DeAndrae Sabb Fort Dorchester 168 99 1416 10

DQ Vinson James Island 214 107 1409 12

Dre Martin Stall 148 71 1183 5

Will Pickren Wando 153 81 1122 5

Rashad Maxwell Baptist Hill 75 55 1120 18

Connor Rourk Palmetto Chr. 108 57 1110 11

Travis Lott Stratford 201 106 1077 7

Sean Cooney Oceanside Coll. 109 69 1056 13

Kenyatta Jenkins West Ashley 117 67 718 8

Receiving

Name School Rec. Yds. TD

Tyshon Richardson Stall 53 934 6

RJ Hamilton James Island 51 820 8

Jaelyn Perry Ashley Ridge 35 655 5

Andrew Thomas Porter-Gaud 41 618 6

Dalton Welch Palmetto Chr. 25 617 6

Terrence Brown Baptist Hill 19 567 5

Brody Hopkins Summerville 22 547 6

DJ Chisolm Berkeley 32 539 6

Tylan Major First Baptist 30 507 5

Dervon Pesnell Berkeley 33 460 7

James Levine Stall 33 457 4

Andre Banks Summerville 37 438 11

Maken Glover Wando 24 431 2

Walker Rhue Oceanside 25 414 5

Jack Trouche Porter-Gaud 35 413 4

De. Anderson Stratford 30 407 5

Sincere Brown First Baptist 12 400 4

Jaden Scott James Island 28 377 3

Qway Simmons Fort Dorchester 27 358 2

Legend Waring Porter-Gaud 28 358 2

Chaz Jones Fort Dorchester 15 344 3

Kellen Noonan Wando 37 341 2

Antoine Parker Fort Dorchester 22 334 4

Tackles

Name School No.

Keesler Lawrence Porter-Gaud 139

Davon Gilmore Fort Dorchester 109

Carson Rourk Palmetto Chr. 108

Justin Pelic Wando 105

Cole Phillips Summerville 100

Tyler Harper Philip Simmons 100

Darius Smith Ashley Ridge 94

JD Key Porter-Gaud 91

Jackson Watson First Baptist 89

Ja’Xavier Legare West Ashley 85

Ross Greenhill First Baptist 82

Terrence Smalls Timberland 77

Robert Grubbs Porter-Gaud 77

Nathan Newman Philip Simmons 77

Chase Merrick Porter-Gaud 76

Caleb Pierce Porter-Gaud 73

Baker Reese Porter-Gaud 71

Daniel Gunn Palmetto Chr. 71

Tags