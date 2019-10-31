FRIDAY'S KEY MATCHUPS

Fort Dorchester (8-0) at Summerville (6-2)

Coaches: Steve LaPrad, Fort Dorchester; Joe Call, Summerville

Key players: RB Dwayne Wright, Fort Dorchester; DE Emmanuel Johnson, Fort Dorchester; WR Brody Hopkins, Summerville; LB Luke Taylor, Summerville

Notes: Summerville leads the overall series, 22-7, but Fort Dorchester has won four of the last five contests … Summerville won last year’s game, 43-42, in overtime …Winner is the Region 8-AAAAA champion … Both teams have home first-round playoff games next week.

Prediction: Fort Dorchester 28, Summerville 20.

Manning (6-3) at Bishop England (6-2)

Coaches: Reggie Kennedy, Manning; John Cantey, Bishop England

Key players: WR/LB Aaron Smith, Manning; QB Corey Graham, Manning; QB Cam Costa, Bishop England; DB Charlie Michel, Bishop England

Notes: The winner is the Region 8-AAA champion and both teams will have first-round home playoff games next week ... Manning leads the overall series, 5-2, and won last year’s meeting, 51-12 … Both teams are 4-0 in region play.

Prediction: Manning 26, Bishop England 21

Porter-Gaud (4-5) at First Baptist (8-2)

Coaches: Brad Bowles, Porter-Gaud; Johnny Waters, First Baptist

Key players: LB J.D. Key, Porter-Gaud; QB Matt Kelly, Porter-Gaud; DE Mikey Blandin, First Baptist; QB Will Daniel, First Baptist

Notes: First Baptist has won the last three meetings …Both teams are headed for the SCISA state playoffs next week … Cyclones will be on the road in the first round while First Baptist will have a home game … First Baptist QB Will Daniel leads the Lowcountry in passing yards.

Prediction: First Baptist 28, Porter-Gaud 24

— By David Shelton

FRIDAY'S LOWCOUNTRY SCHEDULE

Stratford at Goose Creek

Cane Bay at Berkeley

Wando at James Island

Fort Dorchester at Summerville

Ashley Ridge at Stall

Beaufort at Colleton County

Manning at Bishop England

Hanahan at Waccamaw

Academic Magnet at Georgetown

North Charleston at Timberland

Burke at Philip Simmons

St. John’s at Baptist Hill

Charleston Charter at Military Magnet

Allendale-Fairfax at Woodland

Porter-Gaud at First Baptist

John Paul II at Colleton Prep

Bethesda Academy at Dorchester Academy

Orangeburg Prep at Northwood Academy

Charleston Collegiate at Spartanburg Christian

Augustat Christian at Pinewood Prep

Palmetto Christian at Northside

Cathedral at St. John’s Christian