FRIDAY'S KEY MATCHUPS
Fort Dorchester (8-0) at Summerville (6-2)
Coaches: Steve LaPrad, Fort Dorchester; Joe Call, Summerville
Key players: RB Dwayne Wright, Fort Dorchester; DE Emmanuel Johnson, Fort Dorchester; WR Brody Hopkins, Summerville; LB Luke Taylor, Summerville
Notes: Summerville leads the overall series, 22-7, but Fort Dorchester has won four of the last five contests … Summerville won last year’s game, 43-42, in overtime …Winner is the Region 8-AAAAA champion … Both teams have home first-round playoff games next week.
Prediction: Fort Dorchester 28, Summerville 20.
Manning (6-3) at Bishop England (6-2)
Coaches: Reggie Kennedy, Manning; John Cantey, Bishop England
Key players: WR/LB Aaron Smith, Manning; QB Corey Graham, Manning; QB Cam Costa, Bishop England; DB Charlie Michel, Bishop England
Notes: The winner is the Region 8-AAA champion and both teams will have first-round home playoff games next week ... Manning leads the overall series, 5-2, and won last year’s meeting, 51-12 … Both teams are 4-0 in region play.
Prediction: Manning 26, Bishop England 21
Porter-Gaud (4-5) at First Baptist (8-2)
Coaches: Brad Bowles, Porter-Gaud; Johnny Waters, First Baptist
Key players: LB J.D. Key, Porter-Gaud; QB Matt Kelly, Porter-Gaud; DE Mikey Blandin, First Baptist; QB Will Daniel, First Baptist
Notes: First Baptist has won the last three meetings …Both teams are headed for the SCISA state playoffs next week … Cyclones will be on the road in the first round while First Baptist will have a home game … First Baptist QB Will Daniel leads the Lowcountry in passing yards.
Prediction: First Baptist 28, Porter-Gaud 24
— By David Shelton
FRIDAY'S LOWCOUNTRY SCHEDULE
Stratford at Goose Creek
Cane Bay at Berkeley
Wando at James Island
Fort Dorchester at Summerville
Ashley Ridge at Stall
Beaufort at Colleton County
Manning at Bishop England
Hanahan at Waccamaw
Academic Magnet at Georgetown
North Charleston at Timberland
Burke at Philip Simmons
St. John’s at Baptist Hill
Charleston Charter at Military Magnet
Allendale-Fairfax at Woodland
Porter-Gaud at First Baptist
John Paul II at Colleton Prep
Bethesda Academy at Dorchester Academy
Orangeburg Prep at Northwood Academy
Charleston Collegiate at Spartanburg Christian
Augustat Christian at Pinewood Prep
Palmetto Christian at Northside
Cathedral at St. John’s Christian