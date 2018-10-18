Stratford (3-4, 1-1) at Berkeley (7-1, 2-0)
Coaches: Randy Robinson, Berkeley; Dennie McDaniel, Stratford
Players to watch: QB Eric Tuttle, Berkeley; LB Jake Dunn, Berkeley; QB Travis Lott, Stratford; RB Mario Anderson, Stratford
Notes: Berkeley won the last two meetings by a combined score of 95-33, but Stratford holds a 22-12 edge in the series overall … The game features two of the top running backs in the area in Berkeley’s Keshawn Wicks and Stratford’s Mario Anderson … Wicks has committed to Old Dominion while Anderson has committed to Charleston Southern … Berkeley is tied with Cane Bay for the Region 7-AAAAA lead.
Fort Dorchester (7-1, 2-0) at Ashley Ridge (4-3, 1-1)
Coaches: Steve LaPrad, Fort Dorchester; Kenny Walker, Ashley Ridge
Players to watch: QB De’Andrae Sabb, Fort Dorchester; LB Davon Gilmore, Fort Dorchester; QB Matt Duncan, Ashley Ridge; RB Nick Cunningam, Ashley Ridge.
Notes: Fort Dorchester has won 32 consecutive games against Lowcountry teams … Ashley Ridge is the last area team to beat the Patriots (November, 2014) ... Fort Dorchester has won the last three meetings between the two schools by a combined score of 161-27, including a 70-7 win last season.
Manning (6-2, 3-0) at Hanahan (5-3, 3-0)
Coaches: Keith West, Manning; David Morbitzer, Hanahan
Players to watch: QB Jack Owens, Manning; LB Keleah Dupree, Manning; RB Gale Ball, Hanahan; RB Shiron Hart, Hanahan
Notes: The winner of this game can clinch at least a tie for the region championship … Manning leads the series, 4-2, but Hanahan won last year, 26-21 … Both teams began the season with a 1-2 record before reeling off a string of victories to get in position to win the region … Ball and Hart have combined for nearly 900 rushing yards for Hanahan in eight games … Manning QB Jack Owens has more than 800 passing yards.
Lowcountry Leaders
Rushing
Name, School Att. Yds. TD
Mikey Dukes, First Baptist 92 1192 20
Nick Cunningham, Ashley Ridge 162 1103 11
Keshawn Wicks, Berkeley 118 850 11
Kalil Jenkins, Fort Dorchester 129 821 9
Mario Anderson, Stratford 112 796 8
Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian 81 744 13
De’Andrae Sabb, Fort Dorchester 120 733 15
Jayvonte Burnell, Baptist Hill 46 702 12
Caleb Pierce, Porter-Gaud 67 593 6
Jonathan Bennett, Summerville 98 568 13
Will Schnell, Academic Magnet 88 560 5
Elijah Bey, Cane Bay 75 559 10
DMario Gerald, Charleston Charter 80 554 2
Javier Smith, Philip Simmons 59 531 7
Yaphett Bienvenu, West Ashley 86 492 5
Keegan Williams, Oceanside Collegiate 66 467 10
Gale Ball, Hanahan 88 455 3
Kenyatta Jenkins, West Ashley 108 454 5
Passing
Name, School Att. Comp. Yds. TD
Gunnar Nistad, Porter-Gaud 247 128 1903 17
Jonathan Bennett, Summerville 169 93 1351 17
Eric Tuttle, Berkeley 160 85 1266 16
Matt Duncan, Ashley Ridge 159 84 1206 6
Rashard Maxwell, Baptist Hill 75 55 1120 18
Myron Wigfall, First Baptist 128 70 1033 12
Dre Martin, Stall 118 56 1025 4
DQ Vinson, James Island 163 77 1015 7
DeAndrae Sabb, Fort Dorchester 128 74 978 8
Travis Lott, Stratford 163 93 956 7
Colby Weeks, Dorchester Academy 117 59 934 10
Tyler Durham, St. John’s 77 43 741 10
Sean Cooney, Oceanside Collegiate 68 43 674 10
Kenyatta Jenkins, West Ashley 112 64 662 7
Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian 82 42 620 6
Receiving
Name, School Rec. Yds. TD
Tyshon Richardson, Stall 37 734 4
RJ Hamilton, James Island 39 638 5
Terrence Brown, Baptist Hill 19 567 6
Brody Hopkins, Summerville 22 547 6
Andrew Thomas, Porter-Gaud 34 541 6
Chase Way, Dorchester Academy 22 487 5
Andre Banks, Summerville 37 438 11
DJ Chisolm, Berkeley 25 427 5
Tylan Major, First Baptist 23 392 5
Jack Trouche, Porter-Gaud 29 360 3
Jaelyn Perry, Ashley Ridge 28 359 2
Dervon Pesnell, Berkeley 26 346 7
James Levine, Stall 21 329 3
Antoine Parker, Fort Dorchester 21 327 4
Deon Anderson, Stratford 26 321 4
Sincere Brown, First Baptist 11 317 3
Walker Rhue, Oceanside 18 309 4
Lavon Traeye, St. John’s 14 302 5
Tackles
Name, School Tackles
Keesler Lawrence, Porter-Gaud 113
Justin Pelic, Wando 90
Davon Gilmore, Fort Dorchester 89
Cole Phillips, Summerville 88
Carson Rourk, Palmetto Christian 85
Darius Smith, Ashley Ridge 80
Ja’Xavier Legare, West Ashley 79
Tyler Harper, Philip Simmons 76
JD Key, Porter-Gaud 74
Robert Grubbs, Porter-Gaud 71
Jackson Watson, First Baptist 71
Ross Greenhill, First Baptist 68
Caleb Pierce, Porter-Gaud 66
Chase Merrick, Porter-Gaud 62
Baker Reese, Porter-Gaud 62
Caleb Edwards, West Ashley 62
Nathan Newman, Philip Simmons 61
Donte Gilliard, Baptist Hill 60
Terrence Smalls, Timberland 59
Daniel Gunn, Palmetto Christian 55
Sam Moultrie, Timberland 55